Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in Patna: Bengaluru Beats Telugu 47-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls beats Telugu Titans 47-26 in the only match of matchday 16 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday.
Telugu Titans will be hoping to register the first win of the season against in-form Bengaluru Bulls with both teams will be high on confidence following outstanding performances in their previous outings. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls cross paths with Telugu Titans in PKL season's second Southern Derby on Thursday. The two teams will be high on confidence after playing exceptionally well in their previous matches. While Bengaluru Bulls engineered a huge comeback to stun Bengal Warriors in a high-scoring thriller, Telugu Titans played out an intense tie against UP Yoddha.
Aug 8, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets SUPER TACKLE from Amit Sheoran.
Then Bengaluru's Vijay Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Armaan fails too and another SUPER TACKLE from Vijay Kumar.
Ankit Beniwal puts in another empty raid.
Sumit Singh gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ankit Beniwal gets tackled too. Yet another SUEPR TACKLE from Mahender Singh. A HIGH 5 too! Mahender Singh registers 10 HIGH 5s in PKL.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gtes tackled by Suraj Desai.
Farhad Milaghardan fails to get a point as Mohit Sehrawat gets a SUPER TACKLE.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackle by Vishal Bhardwaj, whjo comepletes a HIGH 5!
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
TELUGU TITANS 25-40 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat and then Telugu's Armaan out in empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus to complete SUPER 10!
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat put in an empty raid and then Armaan fails as Mahender Singh got him with a SUPER TACKLE.
Pawan Sehrawat got a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai got a touch on Mahender Singh to reach his SUPER 10!
TELUGU TITANS 22-36 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Amit Kumar.
Siddharth Desai is tackled in the DO OR DIE raid and Telugu are ALL OUT! Siddharth Desai registers 400 raids in PKL.
Rohit Kumar gets a tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
After Siddharth Desai out in an empty raid, Pawan Sehrawat gets a SUPER RAID! Amit Kumar, Armaan, Abozar Mighani are out as Pawan Sehrawat went past 400 raid points in PKL.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Rohit Kumar.
Mohit Sehrawat then is tackled by Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Amit Sheoran. Siddharth Desai registers 200 successful raids in PKL.
TELUGU TITANS 20-31 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
Telugu's Siddharth Desai comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Siddharth Desai puts in another empty raid and so does Mohit Sehrawat.
Ankit Beniwal, in the DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat then gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid and then Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
TELUGU TITANS 15-23 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar gets a touches on Vishal Bhardwaj and Armaan. Telugu Titans are All OUT!
Siddharth Desai powers Mahender Singh past the half-way line.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Armaan gets a SUPER RAID for Titans. Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran are out!
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Armaan kicks Vijay Kumar on his way back.
Rohit Kumar powers Abozar Mighani to his own half.
Armaan puts in an empty raid and Rohit Kumar gets Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.
Armaanin the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Rohit Kumar.
TELUGU TITANS 14-21 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets takcled by Pawan Sehrawat. A SUPER TACKLE!
Then Pawan Sehrawat, Armaan amd Mohit Sehrawat all put in empty raids.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat also manages a touch on his way back to his own half.
Rohit Kumar fails as Vishal Bhardwaj puts in another SUPER TACKLE. Vishal Bhardwaj registers 150 tackle points in PKL.
Mahender Singh puts in an empty raid.
Farhad Milaghardan gets tackled by Vijay Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on C. Arun amd Amit Kumar!
TELUGU TITANS 8-13 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 8, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)
In head-to-head matches, Bengaluru Bulls have had the better of Telugu Titans. The team from Bengaluru have won on nine occasions, while the Hyderabad team has won thrice. 3 matches between the two have ended in a tie.
Telugu Titans take on Bengaluru Bulls in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a challenging home leg, Telugu Titans finally found some form against UP Yoddha in their previous encounter – a hard-fought 20-20 tie. The defence, in particular, was outstanding on the night, allowing the three-pronged UP Yoddha raiding unit just five raid points, the lowest tally by any team this season.
Star raider Siddharth ‘Baahubali’ Desai looked back to his best and will draw a lot of confidence from his successful do-or-die buzzer raid against UP Yoddha. If Telugu Titans’ defence can keep the Bengaluru Bulls offence at bay and the Desai brothers, Siddharth and Suraj, fire in offence, they could certainly upset the defending champions and win their first game in Season 7.
In typical Bengaluru Bulls fashion, the defending champions rallied late against Bengal Warriors and won by a scoreline of 43-42 in their previous encounter. The mercurial Pawan ‘Hi-Flyer’ Sehrawat delivered a performance for the ages, scoring 29 points in just 30 raid attempts, thereby also notching up the third-highest individual score in Pro Kabaddi history.
Rookie Left Corner Saurabh Nandal, too, had a day to remember, scoring a career-high six tackle points against a potent Bengal Warriors offence. Bengaluru Bulls have time and again showcased their unfathomable powers of recovery and if skipper Rohit Kumar, who is yet to fire, also finds his feet, the defending champions could be a handful for any team this season.