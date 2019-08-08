Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in Patna: Bengaluru Beats Telugu 47-26

Catch all the live updates from thematch between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog.in the only match of matchday 16 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday.Telugu Titans will be hoping to register the first win of the season against in-form Bengaluru Bulls with both teams will be high on confidence following outstanding performances in their previous outings. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls cross paths with Telugu Titans in PKL season's second Southern Derby on Thursday. The two teams will be high on confidence after playing exceptionally well in their previous matches. While Bengaluru Bulls engineered a huge comeback to stun Bengal Warriors in a high-scoring thriller, Telugu Titans played out an intense tie against UP Yoddha.



After a challenging home leg, Telugu Titans finally found some form against UP Yoddha in their previous encounter – a hard-fought 20-20 tie. The defence, in particular, was outstanding on the night, allowing the three-pronged UP Yoddha raiding unit just five raid points, the lowest tally by any team this season.Star raider Siddharth ‘Baahubali’ Desai looked back to his best and will draw a lot of confidence from his successful do-or-die buzzer raid against UP Yoddha. If Telugu Titans’ defence can keep the Bengaluru Bulls offence at bay and the Desai brothers, Siddharth and Suraj, fire in offence, they could certainly upset the defending champions and win their first game in Season 7.In typical Bengaluru Bulls fashion, the defending champions rallied late against Bengal Warriors and won by a scoreline of 43-42 in their previous encounter. The mercurial Pawan ‘Hi-Flyer’ Sehrawat delivered a performance for the ages, scoring 29 points in just 30 raid attempts, thereby also notching up the third-highest individual score in Pro Kabaddi history.Rookie Left Corner Saurabh Nandal, too, had a day to remember, scoring a career-high six tackle points against a potent Bengal Warriors offence. Bengaluru Bulls have time and again showcased their unfathomable powers of recovery and if skipper Rohit Kumar, who is yet to fire, also finds his feet, the defending champions could be a handful for any team this season.