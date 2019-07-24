Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi Beat Telugu in Thriller

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi edge out Telegu Titans 34-33 in a thrilling match that went right down to the wire. Naveen Kumar starred for Delhi with 14 raid points while Suraj Desai impressed for Telugu with 18 raid points. While Dabang Delhi have started season 7 with a win, this is the third straight loss for Telugu Titans.
Siddharth Desai, the emerging player of season 6, has so far failed to shine for Telugu Titans and and while he did better against Delhi, he was outshone by his brother Suraj. Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mohajermighani made way too many errors in defence and Naveen constantly topped Bhardwaj on the right corner.
Jul 24, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
A thriller this was! Dabang Delhi edge out Telugu Titans 34-33 in a match that went right down to the wire. Naveen Kumar was the best performer for Delhi, having scored 14 raid points out of 20 raids. Suraj Desai had a dream debut scoring 18 raid points but only in his team's loss. Dabang Delhi begin season 7 with a win while this is the 3rd straight loss for Telugu Titans.
Naveen Kumar gets a super 10! And then Siddharth Desai gets tackled on the other end. This is just too close to call.
Telugu Titans 21-21 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar has his jersey pulled and manages to get a point for Delhi, what a night this is turning out to be for him. He has won maximum points for Delhi today.
Telugu Titans 18-17 Dabang Delhi
Siddharth Desai goes for the raid and gets a bonus and touch point and he is doing well today.
Telugu Titans 20-17 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar gets another touch point and Delhi are turning on the heat here. But Siddharth Desai then goes for a raid and he gets a bonus point and a touch point. Super stuff.
Telugu Titans 17-15 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Sheykh gets super-tackled for the second time and Telugu take the lead again. This match is swinging like a pendulum.
Telugu Titans 14-13 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar gets a point right at the end of the first half to give Dabang Delhi a 13-12 lead against Telugu Titans at half time. This has been an extremely competitive half and both teams have played a levelled game. Naveen has been the star for Delhi while Suraj has shone for Telugu.
Amit Kumar comes up with a brilliant super tackle to win two points for Telugu Titans. Sheykh bit more than he could chew over there and Delhi paid the price of that. It's back level.
Telugu Titans 11-11 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai gets tackled down once again in a do-or-die raid. Excellent play from Delhi there, they built the pressure on Siddharth and went for a safe tackle when he was completely in the radar.
Next raid, Suraj makes a mistake and Delhi get another point. Telugu now have both their best raiders on the bench.
Telugu Titans 9-11 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Error from Abozar Mighani this time around and Dabang Delhi have drawn level here. This match is turning out to be extremely tight. Good, solid play from both teams.
Telugu Titans 9-9 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar goes for Delhi in a do-or-die raid and Vishal Bhardwaj makes the mistake of trying to tackle him. Bhardwaj is now resigned to the bench while Naveen has closed the gap.
Telugu Titans 9-8 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai seems to have picked up the energy from his brother Suraj. He is raiding smart today, using the lobbies to good effect. Dabang Delhi are struggling at the moment. They are just four men against a full-strength Telugu side on the mat.
Telugu Titans 9-7 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai is on fire! What his brother Siddharth could not do in the past two matches, he is doing it today. Excellent raiding points from him.
Telugu Titans 7-6 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal, brilliant from the man on the right corner. Desai was tentative and the pressure got to him.
Next raid, Dabang Delhi get a raid point.
Telugu Titans 4-6 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Vishal Mane and Siddharth Desai's clash of heads, they both receive treatment and they are alright.
Telugu Titans 3-3 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai, on his debut, goes for the first raid for Telugu Titans and gets two touch points. A brilliant start for Telugu.
Telugu Titans 2-0 Dabang Delhi
Two raids later, Dabang Delhi get a bonus point and get Delhi on the scoreboard.
Telugu Titans 2-1 Dabang Delhi
Jul 24, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
We are just few minutes away from live action from Hyderabad as Telugu Titans takes on Dabang Delhi.
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have absolutely drubbed UP Yoddha in what was the first match of the season for both teams. While it was UP Yoddha, who started the match better, Bengal grew into this and then absolutely raced. Bengal even executed three all-outs on UP to beat them 48-17.
Telegu Titans have so far suffered 25-31 and 26-39 losses against U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively, and will look to gain some momentum in their new campaign with a win against Dabang Delhi. For Delhi, this will be their first match of season 7 after reaching the playoffs for the first time last season.
Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi go head to head in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Delhi's defensive trio of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane did a good job and especially Narwal and Pahal were watertight in defence and managed to keep Siddharth quiet for another night. Delhi will however need raiders other than Naveen to step up in the matches ahead.
Telugu Titans still lead Dabang Delhi 8-2 in their head-to-head record.