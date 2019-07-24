Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi Beat Telugu in Thriller

Jul 24, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar has his jersey pulled and manages to get a point for Delhi, what a night this is turning out to be for him. He has won maximum points for Delhi today.

Telugu Titans 18-17 Dabang Delhi

Siddharth Desai goes for the raid and gets a bonus and touch point and he is doing well today.

Telugu Titans 20-17 Dabang Delhi