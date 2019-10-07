Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Noida: Gujarat Overpower Telugu 48-38

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants crush Telugu Titans 48-38 in the first game of matchday 66 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Monday. In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Monday was the last day Gujarat Fortunegiants took the mat in season 7 and they sign off in a remarkable fashion. Telugu Titans were the dominant side in the first half of the match but after the break, Gujarat's offence and defence went into a monstrous mode and smashed everything that came their way. Gujarat, for the first time this season, displayed a form that saw them reach the final of season 6. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans have one more fixture to finish their season with a win. Gujarat Fortunegiants extended their lead over Telugu Titans to 3-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Oct 7, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Rohit makes an empty raid as the clock winds down.
Siddharth goes for the last raid of the match and takes out Ruturaj but it makes no difference for him team.
Gujarat Fortunegiants sign off season 7 with a monstrous win!
Telugu Titans 38-48 Gujarat Fortunegiants
.@Fortunegiants finish their season in fine fashion with a 48-38 win in #HYDvGUJ! Don't go away, second match action is coming your way!
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and Vishal and Arun try to tackle him but are unable to get a clean hold and Rohit gets away.
Farhad Milaghardan then goes to raid for Telugu and takes out Parvesh.
Telugu Titans 37-48 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and gets a running touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.
Siddharth Desai then raids for Telugu and is tackled down by Pankaj, who gets his High 5. Vishal has a grimace on his face after seeing the state of his team.
Rohit raids for Gujarat and as C Arun tries to tackle him, he tries to jump and get away but is unable to.
Rakesh raids for Telugu but is absolutely bullied down by Parvesh. This is the Gujarat defence that this league had seen for the past 6 seasons.
Telugu Titans 36-46 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)
Siddharth gets a bonus point for Telugu.
Rohit Gulia then comes on to raid for Gujarat and gets a kick on Siddharth Desai.
Vishal Bhardwaj then raids for Telugu as their last man on the mat, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Pankaj.
Telugu Titans 35-43 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Siddharth comes on to raid for Telugu and gets a toe touch on Ruturaj to get his Super 10.
Sonu next raids for Gujarat and Akash tries to push him out but he manages to get his hand over the line from under Akash before his entire body goes out of the lobby.
Siddharth raids for Telugu and takes out Ruturaj.
Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Farhad and Aakash by getting his hand over the line as they try to tackle him.
Telugu Titans 33-39 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu and takes out Parvesh.
Sonu then raids for Gujarat and as Aakash, Rakesh, Akash and C Arun grab hold of him, he does a half dubki and as they move him around to tackle him down, he gets his toe over the line. Brilliant stuff from the raider to get a massive Super Raid for his team.
Telugu Titans 31-36 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
All-out No.2 on Telugu Titans
Rakesh then makes an empty raid for Gujarat after which Rohit comes on for Gujarat and gets a touch easily on C Arun.
Rakesh comes to raid as Telugu's last man and tries hard to venture deep and get a touch point but in the end, he is dashed out by Rohit Gulia. He gets a bonus point though.
Telugu Titans 29-29 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
More GB raids for Gujarat and takes out Aakash who tries to get a hold on his leg but is unable to get a clean hold.
Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu and takes out Pankaj.
More GB then goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and as Vishal goes for an ankle hold on him, he jumps and gets away and gets a running touch on Akash Choudhary as well.
Telugu Titans 29-28 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai takes out More GB after which Sonu comes on for Gujarat and gets his Super 10 with a touch on Farhad and Vishal.
Palle gets a bonus for Telugu and takes out More GB. Sonu then raids for Gujarat but is Super-tackled by Palle.
Rohit then raids for Gujarat and is tackled down by Aakash.
Siddharth then goes for Telugu and is brought down by Pankaj.
Telugu Titans 28-25 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Aakash.
Siddharth Desai then gets a bonus point for Telugu.
Sonu raids for Gujarat again and this time, he takes out Rakesh Gowda.
Siddharth Desai is pushed out by More GB after he comes around him to get a body hold on him.
Telugu Titans 23-22 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Siddharth goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Pankaj.
Sonu then goes to raid for Gujarat as Vishal and Rakesh go on to tackle him but he gets his hand over the line.
Palle Mallikarjun goes to raid for Telugu as their last man but is tackled down by Parvesh.
Telugu Titans 22-19 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Oct 7, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Rakesh Gowda makes an empty raid.
Sonu then goes to raid for Gujarat and despite trying for a long time, he is unable to get anything out of it.
Rakesh makes another empty raid. The Telugu raid after the break would be a do-or-die one.
Telugu Titans 21-13 Gujarat Fortunegiants
18' Sonu Jaglan ko rokna mushkil hi nahi naamumkin hai! 🔥
Gujarat Fortunegiants lead Telugu Titans 2-1 in their head-to-head record. As Gujarat play their final match of the season, they will want to extend that record and end the season with a happy feeling.
Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on each other in a battle of teams playing for pride. Both teams are out of the competition and are only looking to sign off on a high.
Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu Titans currently feature among the bottom two teams in the season but a couple of victories in their remaining matches could see them rise in the standings and finish on a good note. The matches will also provide an opportunity for 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai to raid freely and add more raid points to his kitty to hold onto his spot among the top five raiders of the season.
Rakesh Gowda impressed while raiding last time around and he will want to make the most of his opportunities in the remaining games this season. Telugu Titans also gave some of their bench players a chance to show their potential in their previous match and they might opt to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Gujarat Fortunegiants put up a good fight in their previous two matches but failed to land the killer blow in the closing minutes. Skipper Rohit Gulia will be eager to lead the team to a win one final time this year and he will have the opportunity to make this the first 150-point campaign of his career.
More GB and Sonu Jaglan have also impressed in patches and will want to cement their reputation as match-winners with another good performance. However, it remains to be seen if Manpreet Singh will choose to rest his key players and give his bench players a run in the team's final game.