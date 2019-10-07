Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Noida: Gujarat Overpower Telugu 48-38

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on each other in a battle of teams playing for pride. Both teams are out of the competition and are only looking to sign off on a high.

More GB then goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and as Vishal goes for an ankle hold on him, he jumps and gets away and gets a running touch on Akash Choudhary as well.

Sonu then raids for Gujarat and as Aakash, Rakesh, Akash and C Arun grab hold of him, he does a half dubki and as they move him around to tackle him down, he gets his toe over the line. Brilliant stuff from the raider to get a massive Super Raid for his team.

Sonu next raids for Gujarat and Akash tries to push him out but he manages to get his hand over the line from under Akash before his entire body goes out of the lobby.



Telugu Titans currently feature among the bottom two teams in the season but a couple of victories in their remaining matches could see them rise in the standings and finish on a good note. The matches will also provide an opportunity for 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai to raid freely and add more raid points to his kitty to hold onto his spot among the top five raiders of the season.Rakesh Gowda impressed while raiding last time around and he will want to make the most of his opportunities in the remaining games this season. Telugu Titans also gave some of their bench players a chance to show their potential in their previous match and they might opt to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants.Gujarat Fortunegiants put up a good fight in their previous two matches but failed to land the killer blow in the closing minutes. Skipper Rohit Gulia will be eager to lead the team to a win one final time this year and he will have the opportunity to make this the first 150-point campaign of his career.More GB and Sonu Jaglan have also impressed in patches and will want to cement their reputation as match-winners with another good performance. However, it remains to be seen if Manpreet Singh will choose to rest his key players and give his bench players a run in the team's final game.