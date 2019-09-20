Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates in Pune: Patna 42-42 Telugu at Full Time

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates played out a 42-42 tie on matchday 51 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the second match, Puneri Paltan host Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
Patna Pirates will want to better their chances to reach the playoffs and will look to build on the on the hat-trick of wins that has given them a chance to make it to the playoffs. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves far from the top six and will consider this one a must-win. Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates are tied at 6-6 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 20, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
What a thriller this has been! At one point in the second half, it seemed like Telugu Titans were running away with this one but Pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates stormed right back to end the match on a tie.
Pardeep Narwal goes and takes out C Arun and we are level here.
Siddharth Desai then goes and gets a bonus point.
Jung goes next and Vishal tries to dash him out but he gets his hand over the line. We are back on level terms.
Telugu Titans 41-41 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal goes once again and takes out Rakesh and Kamal Singh.
Siddharth then goes for Telugu and takes out Jaideep.
Pardeep then goes and takes out Mighani to leave Telugu with just one man on the mat.
Siddharth Desai goes and gets a bonus point but it's an all-out on Telugu and Patna are back into this.
Telugu Titans 40-39 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal goes to raid and takes out Vishal and Rajnish.
Siddharth Desai comes to raid and takes a bonus point with ease.
Telugu Titans 38-33 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal goes to raid and it's a Super Raid, he takes out Vishal, Rakesh and Rajnish. He is keeping Patna in the hunt here.
Siddharth Desai goes to raid and takes out Vikas Jaglan. Vishal Bhardwaj is back on the mat for Telugu Titans.
Telugu Titans 35-29 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans have shifted all the momentum back to their side after the break. With Pardeep Narwal back on the bench, they have taken a good lead.
Siddharth Desai takes out Oshtorak to get Patna back to just one man.
Vikas Jaglan goes to raid and is dashed out by Abozar Mighani.
Telugu Titans 33-26 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
What a brilliant half this has been! Telugu Titans started on the front foot with an aggressive display and all-out that even saw Pardeep Narwal sit out for long time but once the Record Breaker was back in action, he scored a four-point Super Raid and helped Patna all-out Telugu back. At the death of the first half, he got another two-point raid to help Patna level the proceedings.
Rajnish goes to raid and gets a bonus point for Telugu Titans.
Pardeep Narwal goes to raid next and Mighani and Arun try to tackle him but he gets his hand over the line.
Telugu Titans 19-19 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Hadi Oshtorak goes to raid and takes out Abozar Mighani.
Rajnish then goes to raid for Telugu and is tackled down by Oshtorak. Is it a bit of a revival for Patna Pirates?
Super Raid from Pardeep Narwal! The decision had gone against him initially but a successful review for the hand over the line means he gets four points, taking out Farhad Milaghardan, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bhardwaj and C Arun.
Siddharth goes to raid as the last man standing and he is dashed out by Neeraj.
Telugu Titans 18-17 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
A successful review for Patna Pirates. Vikas Jaglan had gone for Patna's do-or-die raid and got a bonus point even though it wasn't give first up.
Rajnish goes for Telugu's raid and Monu is deemed out for a jersey pull.
Telugu Titans 17-8 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Rajnish goes for the raid after restart and gets a bonus point plus a touch point against Neeraj.
Pardeep Narwal goes to raid and is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj. Excellent job by Vishal to keep a hold on Pardeep's leg.
Rakesh Gowda goes to raid and takes out Patna's second raider Jang Kun Lee. Patna in trouble again.
Telugu Titans 15-6 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai goes to raid and takes out Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.
Jang Kun Lee goes to raid and Vishal tries to dash him out but the South Korean gets is hand over the line.
Siddharth goes to raid and takes out Neeraj.
Jang goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and is unable to get a point and that's an early all-out on Patna.
Telugu Titans 11-6 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Siddharth, Jung Kun Lee and Rajnish make four straight empty raids.
Siddharth then comes in for Telugu's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Hadi Oshtorak, a fabulous leg hold to get the man out.
Pardeep comes in and goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and C Arun goes for an advanced tackle that Pardeep easily gets out of.
Super Raid for Rajnish, a brilliant move on the turn as he takes out Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Monu.
Pardeep Narwal geoes to raid next and is tackled down by Abozar Mighani.
Telugu Titans 5-3 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai goes for the first raid for Telugu and is dashed out by Jaideep.. Siddharth stopped for a moment and the Patna defence made the best of their chance.
What a start! Pardeep Narwal now goes to raid for Patna and is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Telugu Titans 1-1 Patna Pirates
Sep 20, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates starting 7 against Telugu Titans: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jang Kun Lee, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.
Sep 20, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans starting 7 against Patna Pirates: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Sep 20, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)
We have a brilliant raiding battle on our hands today as Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai and Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal go up against each other.
In the first game of matchday 51 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in Pune. Both Telugu and Patna are the bottom six of the league standings.
Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a strong run of four wins and a tie in six matches, Telugu Titans yet again slumped to three straight losses and find themselves 18 points adrift of the top six. They face an uphill battle in their quest to make it to the playoffs but victories in their remaining seven matches and favourable results elsewhere could see them squeak into the top six at the end of the league stage.
The key to their fortunes will yet again be Siddharth Desai who has been in sensational form, scoring 54 raid points in his last five matches. In defence, Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj has led the way for his side with 54 tackle points in 15 matches, but hasn't received much support from elsewhere. Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani has scored just 30 tackle points so far this season and Telugu Titans need their captain to step over in the final seven matches of the season.
After a dismal run of six successive losses, Patna Pirates have won three on the trot and have given themselves a chance to finish in the top six at the end of the league stage. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in astounding form and has scored a staggering 58 raid points in Patna Pirates' past three matches. Limiting the two-time MVP has proven to be an impossible task for opposition defences and if he gets going against Telugu Titans, their defence will have their work cut out.
Speaking of defence, a key player for Patna Pirates in that department has been Neeraj Kumar, who leads the team in tackle points with 46. He was particularly impressive against Puneri Paltan and tied a Pro Kabaddi record with 11 tackle points on the night. With the offence firing and the defence, too, finding its feet, Patna Pirates will be the favourites to make it four wins on the trot.