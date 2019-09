Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates in Pune: Patna 42-42 Telugu at Full Time

What a brilliant half this has been! Telugu Titans started on the front foot with an aggressive display and all-out that even saw Pardeep Narwal sit out for long time but once the Record Breaker was back in action, he scored a four-point Super Raid and helped Patna all-out Telugu back. At the death of the first half, he got another two-point raid to help Patna level the proceedings.

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates played out a 42-42 tie on matchday 51 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the second match, Puneri Paltan host Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.Patna Pirates will want to better their chances to reach the playoffs and will look to build on the on the hat-trick of wins that has given them a chance to make it to the playoffs. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves far from the top six and will consider this one a must-win. Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates are tied at 6-6 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING



Hello FRIDAY, what do you have in store today in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7?

🗣: Hi Sir, we have Baahubali Desai facing off against Pardeep Narwal in #HYDvPAT and I think #IsseToughKuchNahi!

Here are the details:

⌚: 7 PM onwards

📺: Star Sports

📱: Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ccGUgoF0yc



After a strong run of four wins and a tie in six matches, Telugu Titans yet again slumped to three straight losses and find themselves 18 points adrift of the top six. They face an uphill battle in their quest to make it to the playoffs but victories in their remaining seven matches and favourable results elsewhere could see them squeak into the top six at the end of the league stage.The key to their fortunes will yet again be Siddharth Desai who has been in sensational form, scoring 54 raid points in his last five matches. In defence, Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj has led the way for his side with 54 tackle points in 15 matches, but hasn't received much support from elsewhere. Skipper Abozar Mohajermighani has scored just 30 tackle points so far this season and Telugu Titans need their captain to step over in the final seven matches of the season.After a dismal run of six successive losses, Patna Pirates have won three on the trot and have given themselves a chance to finish in the top six at the end of the league stage. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in astounding form and has scored a staggering 58 raid points in Patna Pirates' past three matches. Limiting the two-time MVP has proven to be an impossible task for opposition defences and if he gets going against Telugu Titans, their defence will have their work cut out.Speaking of defence, a key player for Patna Pirates in that department has been Neeraj Kumar, who leads the team in tackle points with 46. He was particularly impressive against Puneri Paltan and tied a Pro Kabaddi record with 11 tackle points on the night. With the offence firing and the defence, too, finding its feet, Patna Pirates will be the favourites to make it four wins on the trot.