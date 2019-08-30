Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: Pune Beat Telugu 34-27

Aug 30, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Pune's Nitin Tomar puts in an empty raid.

Telugu's Vishal Bhardwaj also puts in an empty raid.

Manjeet gets a point as Vishal Bhardwaj stepped out of bounds in the DO OR DIE raid.

Farhad Milaghardan gets tackled by Balasaheb Jadhav in the DO OR DIE raid.

Manjeet puts in an empty raid.

Krushna Madane also puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar again gets back empty-haned.

Krushna Madane again puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by C. Arun in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!

Ankit Beniwal gets ackled by Amit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

Amit Kumar and then Krushna Madane put in empty raids.

Nitin Tomar comes back empty-handed.

Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by C Arun in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE and HIGH 5!

Siva Ganesh Reddy gets tackled by Sagar Krishan in the DO OR DIE raid.

Nitin Tomar puts in a lengthy empty raid and Krushna Madane too comes back with out a point.

TELUGU TITANS 27-34 PUNERI PALTAN