LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in Panchkula: Pune Beat Telugu 53-50

News18.com | October 3, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. There will only be one game on matchday 62 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday as Telugu Titans lost to Puneri Paltan 50-53 and their bid to stay alive in the race to playoffs have now ended. Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai could not perform well when Telugu Titans needed it today and that cost the team even though Rakesh Gowda and Farhad Milaghardan stepped up with Super 10s.

While the first half completely belonged to Puneri Paltan, as their raiders and defenders did an excellent all-round job to inflict two all-outs on Telugu. Surjeet Singh got a High 5 with five successful tackles as well. Puneri even started the second half with a bang getting a third all-out on Telugu Titans. However, after that Telugu turned on the screws and Puneri Paltan completely lost the plot and had a massive meltdown that almost cost them the victory. Rakesh and Farhad combined to pump up the pressure on Puneri Paltan and most of them wilted under that, except for Emda Sedaghatnia, whose one Super-raid helped Puneri Paltan stay at a distance from Telugu and hold on for a victory.
Read More
Oct 3, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Emad goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Krushna Madane, who gets a High 5.

Farhad gets his Super 10 as he takes out Surjeet Singh for a point for Telugu.

But that's it! Puneri Paltan have survived the Telugu Titans juggernaut in the second half to get a victory. And with this, Telugu Titans are no longer in the race for playoffs.

Telugu Titans 50-53 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Farhad then raids for Telugu and takes out Manjeet. This is set to go right down to the wire, this contest!

Sushant makes another empty raid for Puneri. The next raid for Puneri Paltan will be do-or-die.

Farhad raids for Telugu and takes out Sushant.

Telugu Titans 48-53 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

Rakesh comes to raid for Telugu but is tackled down by Balasaheb Jadhav.

Emad then raids for Puneri and is Super-tackled down by Krushna Madane.

Rajnish goes to raid for Telugu but is tackled by Girish Ernak.

Sushant then makes an empty raid for Puneri.

Telugu Titans 46-53 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Sushant Sail and Farhad make empty raids for Puneri and Telugu, respectively.

Sushant makes another empty raid after which Rakesh Gowda comes on for Telugu and takes out Surjeet.

Emad raids for Puneri in do-or-die situation and gets a Super-raid, taking out Akash, Aakash and Manish. This might get some momentum back for Puneri.

Telugu Titans 44-51 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Farhad raids for Telugu Titans and gets a bonus point.

Manjeet then raids for Puneri but is tackled down by Aakash Arsul, who gets his High 5. This is meltdown from Puneri Paltan!

Rakesh then gets a bonus point for Telugu after which Nitin raids for Puneri and gets tackled down by Manish.

Telugu Titans 43-48 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Balasaheb raids for Puneri Paltan and is tackled down by Krushna Madane.

This is some turnaround for Telugu Titans. They are still a long way off but the entire momentum is with them.

Telugu Titans 39-48 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Emad raids for Puneri and is tackled down by Manish, leaving Puneri with just four men on the mat.

Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu and takes out Girish Ernak. And this is all turning around in favour of Telugu now.

Manjeet raids for Puneri but is tackled down by Aakash Arsul.

Farhad raids for Telugu and gets a touch on Surjeet Singh. Can Telugu Titans gets an unlikely victory here?

Telugu Titans 36-48 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Emad Sedaghatnia raids for Telugu Titans and as Akash and Manish try to tackle him, he gets his body over the line for two points.

Rakesh gets a bonus point in his next raid for Telugu.

Sushant Sail goes to raid for Puneri and is body-tackled and then dashed out by Rakesh Gowda.

Farhad comes on for Telugu, gets a bonus point and Nitin tries to take him head-on and pays for it.

Telugu Titans 32-48 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Farhad comes to raid for Telugu and gets a running touch on Nitin Tomar. Puneri Paltan now have just two men on the mat.

Manjeet then raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point. He completes his Super 10!

Farhad comes on for Telugu and takes out Balasaheb Jadhav. Puneri have just Manjeet on the mat now.

Manjeet goes to raid for Puneri and gets tackled down by Akash Choudhary after getting a bonus.

Telugu Titans 28-46 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Manjeet raids for Puneri and takes out Akash Choudhary.

Rajnish then raids for Telugu but is tackled down by Surjeet Singh.

Sushant Sail next raids for Puneri and is tackled down by Krushna Madane.

Rakesh steps up for Telugu and takes out Surjeet, leaving just three Puneri men on the mat.

Telugu Titans 23-44 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Rajnish raids for Telugu but is tackled down by Surjeet. This man is on fire today!

Emad then raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point.

Super-raid from Rakesh Gowda for Telugu as he takes out Surjeet, Sagar, Emad and Nitin Tomar. With this he gets his Super 10 too.

Telugu Titans 21-42 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

Rajnish raids for Telugu and takes out Emad Sedaghatnia.

Manjeet then raids for Puneri and takes out Farhad and Rajnish.

Telugu Titans 17-40 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar raids first for Puneri Paltan after the break and gets a toe touch on Manish.

Rakesh Gowda then raids for Telugu Titans but returns empty-handed.

Super-raid from Sushant Sail as he gets four point for Puneri by taking out Krushna, Rakesh, Aakash and Akash Choudhary.

Telugu Titans 16-36 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Sushant Sail raids for Puneri Paltan and gets a bonus point.

Farhad Milaghardan goes to raid for Telugu and is Super-tackled down by Surjeet Singh, who gets a High 5.

HT: Telugu Titans 16-31 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

Manjeet raids for Puneri and takes out Aakash Arsul.

Siddharth then comes on for Telugu and is Super-tackled by Sushant Sail.

After two empty raids from Sushant and Rakesh, Amit raids for Puneri and is tackled down by Aakash.

Farhad then raids for Telugu and takes out Girish Ernak.

Telugu Titans 16-28 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Farhad goes to raid for Telugu but is tackled down by the bunch of Puneri Paltan, the tackle led by Nitin Tomar.

Amit then raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point.

Rakesh Gowda goes to raid for Telugu and takes out Nitin Tomar and Amit Kumar.

Sushant then makes an empty raid for Puneri Paltan.

Rakesh then raids for Telugu and takes out Sagar Krishna.

Telugu Titans 13-26 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu, gets a bonus point and a touch point on Amit Kumar.

Manish then goes to raid for Puneri and gets a touch on Aakash as he falls on the mat.

Siddharth then raids for Telugu and is tackled down by Surjeet.

Manjeet raids and gets an easy touch on Farhad Milaghardan.

Telugu Titans 10-24 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

Nitin raids for Puneri Paltan and takes out Akash Choudhary.

Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu next and gets a bonus point.

Sushant Sail then goes to raid for Puneri and kick-touches Manish to get another point.

Rajnish then makes an empty raid for Telugu after which Sushant raids for Puneri and ventures deep luring Krushna to tackle him and gets away, also getting a touch on Rakesh.

Telugu Titans 8-19 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Rajnish raids for Telugu with four Puneri Paltan men on the mat but Surjeet gets a body tackle on him to put him out.

Manjeet goes to raid for Puneri Paltan and gets a stretching hand on Aakash Arsul.

Rakesh and Nitin make an empty raid each for both teams.

Siddharth Desai then comes on for Telugu and in a quick running move, he kick-touches Manjeet.

Telugu Titans 7-15 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar raids for Puneri Paltan and Manish and Akash try to tackle him but he manages to get his hand over the line.

Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu Titans and takes out Nitin Tomar.

Manjeet raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point.

Rakesh raids for Telugu again and a similarly tumbling move helps him take out Sushant Sail.

Amit Kumar goes to raid for Puneri Paltan but is tackled down by Akash Choudhary.

Telugu Titans 6-13 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Manjeet goes to raid for Puneri with just two Telugu men on the mat and takes out Akash Choudhary.

Rakesh Gowda raids for Telugu as the last man standing and is easily tackled down by Amit Kumar after getting the bonus point.

Telugu are pegged behind early on.

Oct 3, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Rakesh Gowda then makes an empty raid for Telugu Titans after which Manjeet comes in to raid and is tackled down by Aakash Arsul. Vishal Bhardwaj, a key Titans' defender is in the stands, and is seen cheering on his team.

Rajnish next goes to raid for Telugu in the do-or-die situation, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Surjeet Singh.

Sushant goes to raid for Puneri Paltan and as Arsul goes for tackle, Sushant moves around quickly and tumbles over the line.

Siddharth Desai goes to raid next for Telugu but is tackled down by Amit Kumar.

Telugu Titans 2-6 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai starts the match but gets tackled in his very first raid for Telugu Titans.

Manjeet goes first for Puneri Paltan and Krushna Madane goes for an extremely advanced tackle that Manjeet easily gets out of.

Rajnish goes to raid for Telugu Titans then and returns empty-handed.

Sushant Sail next raids for Puneri Paltan and once again, an advanced leg hold from Manish, which Sushant handles with ease.

Telugu Titans 0-3 Puneri Paltan

Oct 3, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

The players of both the teams are on the mat and the live action between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will begin in a few minutes from now.

Oct 3, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan starting 7 against Telugu Titans: Sushant Sail, Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar and Sagar Krishna.

Puneri Paltan have thrown in a surprise too. Their most successful raider of the recent past Pankaj Mohite is not starting the match.

Oct 3, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans starting 7 against Puneri Paltan: Siddharth Desai, Aakash Arsul, Manish, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary and Krushna Madane.

There are a number of surprises in that starting line-up with the biggest being Vishal Bhardwaj's absence. Also, C Arun, Abozar Mighani and Farhad Milaghardan do not have their names up there too.

Oct 3, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

While Puneri Paltan's defence has its task cut out against 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai, Puneri Paltan's raiders will not have it easy either with Vishal Bhardwaj in an ominous form.

Oct 3, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form Guide:

Played: 20

Won: 6

Tied: 3

Lost: 11

Win rate: 30%

Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Oct 3, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans Form Guide:

Played: 18

Won: 5

Tied: 3

Lost: 10

Win rate: 27.78%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Oct 3, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan are tied at 6-6 in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a tie as well. With their playoffs hopes on the line, Telugu Titans will want to get that advantage win over Puneri Paltan.

Load More
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in Panchkula: Pune Beat Telugu 53-50
Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Rakesh Gowda was the top-performing raider for Telugu Titans with 16 raid points in 17 attempts. Aakash Arsul was their top defender, getting five tackle point in 10 attempts.

For Puneri Paltan, Manjeet was the top raider with 15 attempts yielding 11 points while Surjeet Singh getting seven tackle points in 11 attempts made him their best defender.
  • 02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    297/9
    50.0 overs
    		 299/5
    48.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Sep, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    PAK vs SL
    305/7
    50.0 overs
    		 238/10
    46.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    IND vs SA
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 140/1
    16.5 overs
    South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram