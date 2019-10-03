Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in Panchkula: Pune Beat Telugu 53-50

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. There will only be one game on matchday 62 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday as Telugu Titans lost to Puneri Paltan 50-53 and their bid to stay alive in the race to playoffs have now ended. Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai could not perform well when Telugu Titans needed it today and that cost the team even though Rakesh Gowda and Farhad Milaghardan stepped up with Super 10s.
While the first half completely belonged to Puneri Paltan, as their raiders and defenders did an excellent all-round job to inflict two all-outs on Telugu. Surjeet Singh got a High 5 with five successful tackles as well. Puneri even started the second half with a bang getting a third all-out on Telugu Titans. However, after that Telugu turned on the screws and Puneri Paltan completely lost the plot and had a massive meltdown that almost cost them the victory. Rakesh and Farhad combined to pump up the pressure on Puneri Paltan and most of them wilted under that, except for Emda Sedaghatnia, whose one Super-raid helped Puneri Paltan stay at a distance from Telugu and hold on for a victory.
Oct 3, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Emad goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Krushna Madane, who gets a High 5.
Farhad gets his Super 10 as he takes out Surjeet Singh for a point for Telugu.
But that's it! Puneri Paltan have survived the Telugu Titans juggernaut in the second half to get a victory. And with this, Telugu Titans are no longer in the race for playoffs.
Manjeet raids for Puneri and takes out Aakash Arsul.
Siddharth then comes on for Telugu and is Super-tackled by Sushant Sail.
After two empty raids from Sushant and Rakesh, Amit raids for Puneri and is tackled down by Aakash.
Farhad then raids for Telugu and takes out Girish Ernak.
Telugu Titans 16-28 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Farhad goes to raid for Telugu but is tackled down by the bunch of Puneri Paltan, the tackle led by Nitin Tomar.
Amit then raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point.
Rakesh Gowda goes to raid for Telugu and takes out Nitin Tomar and Amit Kumar.
Sushant then makes an empty raid for Puneri Paltan.
Rakesh then raids for Telugu and takes out Sagar Krishna.
Telugu Titans 13-26 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai raids for Telugu, gets a bonus point and a touch point on Amit Kumar.
Manish then goes to raid for Puneri and gets a touch on Aakash as he falls on the mat.
Siddharth then raids for Telugu and is tackled down by Surjeet.
Manjeet raids and gets an easy touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Telugu Titans 10-24 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Nitin raids for Puneri Paltan and takes out Akash Choudhary.
Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu next and gets a bonus point.
Sushant Sail then goes to raid for Puneri and kick-touches Manish to get another point.
Rajnish then makes an empty raid for Telugu after which Sushant raids for Puneri and ventures deep luring Krushna to tackle him and gets away, also getting a touch on Rakesh.
Telugu Titans 8-19 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Rajnish raids for Telugu with four Puneri Paltan men on the mat but Surjeet gets a body tackle on him to put him out.
Manjeet goes to raid for Puneri Paltan and gets a stretching hand on Aakash Arsul.
Rakesh and Nitin make an empty raid each for both teams.
Siddharth Desai then comes on for Telugu and in a quick running move, he kick-touches Manjeet.
Telugu Titans 7-15 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar raids for Puneri Paltan and Manish and Akash try to tackle him but he manages to get his hand over the line.
Rakesh goes to raid for Telugu Titans and takes out Nitin Tomar.
Manjeet raids for Puneri and gets a bonus point.
Rakesh raids for Telugu again and a similarly tumbling move helps him take out Sushant Sail.
Amit Kumar goes to raid for Puneri Paltan but is tackled down by Akash Choudhary.
Telugu Titans 6-13 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
Manjeet goes to raid for Puneri with just two Telugu men on the mat and takes out Akash Choudhary.
Rakesh Gowda raids for Telugu as the last man standing and is easily tackled down by Amit Kumar after getting the bonus point.
Telugu are pegged behind early on.
Oct 3, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Rakesh Gowda then makes an empty raid for Telugu Titans after which Manjeet comes in to raid and is tackled down by Aakash Arsul. Vishal Bhardwaj, a key Titans' defender is in the stands, and is seen cheering on his team.
Rajnish next goes to raid for Telugu in the do-or-die situation, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Surjeet Singh.
Sushant goes to raid for Puneri Paltan and as Arsul goes for tackle, Sushant moves around quickly and tumbles over the line.
Siddharth Desai goes to raid next for Telugu but is tackled down by Amit Kumar.
Telugu Titans 2-6 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai starts the match but gets tackled in his very first raid for Telugu Titans.
Manjeet goes first for Puneri Paltan and Krushna Madane goes for an extremely advanced tackle that Manjeet easily gets out of.
Rajnish goes to raid for Telugu Titans then and returns empty-handed.
Sushant Sail next raids for Puneri Paltan and once again, an advanced leg hold from Manish, which Sushant handles with ease.
Telugu Titans 0-3 Puneri Paltan
Oct 3, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
The players of both the teams are on the mat and the live action between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will begin in a few minutes from now.
Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan are tied at 6-6 in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a tie as well. With their playoffs hopes on the line, Telugu Titans will want to get that advantage win over Puneri Paltan.