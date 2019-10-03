Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in Panchkula: Pune Beat Telugu 53-50

Oct 3, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Emad goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Krushna Madane, who gets a High 5.

Farhad gets his Super 10 as he takes out Surjeet Singh for a point for Telugu.

But that's it! Puneri Paltan have survived the Telugu Titans juggernaut in the second half to get a victory. And with this, Telugu Titans are no longer in the race for playoffs.

Telugu Titans 50-53 Puneri Paltan