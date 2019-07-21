LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas Beat Telugu Titans 39-26

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-26 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday in the first Southern Derby of season 7. Telugu Titans, who lost the season opener to U Mumba, were looking to bounce back from that defeat but were completely outclassed.

All eyes were on Rahul Chaudhari, who represented Tamil Thalaivas and faced his former team - one that he played for in the first six seasons of the tournament - and the man did not disappoint. Chaudhari picked up a Super 10 for his team and took them to victory. Manjeet Chhillar also starred for Tamil Thalaivas by racking up tackle points.
Jul 21, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas have absolutely drubbed Telugu Titans 39-26 in the first Southern Derby of seaosn 7.  Second straight loss for Telugu Titans and it's been a disastrous start for them. Siddharth Desai has been unable to win as many points as they would like and they have struggled. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had two stars in Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar in both attack and defence and reaped rewards.

Jul 21, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

All Out on Telugu Titans | Tamil Thalaivas have executed a second all-out on Telugu Titans. This is turning out to be a drubbing.

Telugu Titans 21-36 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

SUPER 10 FOR RAHUL CHAUDHARI! What a performance from the former Telugu Titans man! Against his former teams, Chaudhari has done the job for Tamil Thalaivas. Are Telugu Titans heading for another loss? Looks likely.

Telugu Titans 20-33 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas' defence is absolutely rocking it on the mat with Manjeet Chhillar in the heart of it. Five tackle points for Manjeet and he increases Tamil's lead.

Telugu Titans 17-27 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari has been racking up points for Tamil Thalaivas, six points on raid so far!

Siddharth Desai also gets another point for Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans 17-25 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans lose their review and Siddharth Desai has to go to the bench once again. Two matches and Desai has been only warming the bench, this means disappointment for Telugu.

Telugu Titans 13-23 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

Mohit Chhillar completely takes apart the Telugu raider and Rahul Chaudhari is back on the mat. This is getting better for Tamil Thalaivas.

Telugu Titans 13-22 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

Centimetres away! Rahul Chaudhari has been taken down by Vishal Bhardwaj! A huge scalp for the Titans.

Next raid, Telugu raider gets a touch point against Ajay Thakur and the Iceman is out!

Siddharth Desai can't get a point on raid but gets a tackle point for Telugu and Shabeer is also out. This is the time for Telugu to strike.

Telugu Titans 13-21 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas are on fire! Siddharth Desai has been resigned to the bench once again. This is not what the Telugu Titans wanted when they bought Desai, so far he has been disappointing.

Telugu Titans 10-21 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

That's been a brilliant half for Tamil Thalaivas. Their attack and defence has put up an absolute team effort out there and has managed to quieten the home crowd. Rahul Chaudhari, against his former side, has been the attacking start for the Thalaivas.

Telugu Titans 10-20 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

A Super Raid from Ajay Thakur! He gets a bonus point and takes down two men including Vishal Bhardwaj. This is getting better and better for Tamil Thalaivas.

But Siddharth Desai goes out and gets out Rahul Chaudhari, that's a good move.

Tamil Thalaivas 19-9 Telugu Titans

Jul 21, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

All Out on Telugu Titans#

Two points for Tamil Thalaivas and Rahul Chaudhari is the man again! What a raid from him, he gets out two men.

Next raid, a do-or-die for Telugu and the raider is taken out. It's a first all-out of the match. What a flying start from the Thalaivas.

Telugu Titans 7-16 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Manjeet Chillar is the man for Tamil Thalaivas right now, he has turned the tables on Telugu Titans completely! From being just three men on the mat, Tamil have a full strength squad now while Telugu are down to three.

Telugu Titans 6-11 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Super Tackle on Siddharth Desai. The Baahubali has failed miserably so far! Three men are able to take him down and Tamil are back into this! This is getting more and more tight.

Telugu Titans 6-7 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans have come back into this and how! They have taken down Ajay Thakur as well. Rahul Chaudhari is already on the bench and now Ajay Thakur is out as well.

Now Rajnish goes for a raid and gets another point, Tamil now have just three men on the mat.

Telugu Titans 6-5 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari has been resigned to the bench! Both the teams get one point each but since Chaudhari went out before touching the line, he has to go out.

Telugu Titans 3-4 Tamil Thalaivas

Jul 21, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai has been tackled and Rahul Chaudhari has tackled him down. This has been a disastrous start of the season for the emerging player of last season. Once again, he has put downed on the mat. Was yesterday's performance on his mind here?

Tamil Thalaivas 3-2 Telugu Titans

Jul 21, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur gets another point for the Thalaivas and it's a tap point, Telugu are now a man down here on the mat.

Telugu, however, have now opened their account with a bonus point.

Tamil Thalaivas 2-1 Telugu Titans

Jul 21, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas' Rahul Chaudhari begins the match against his former team by taking a bonus point. On the other hand, Telugu Titans get through an empty raid. Good start that for the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas 1-0 Telugu Titans

Jul 21, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Both the teams are on the mat now and we are just moments away from the start of the Southern Derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. There are various questions which will be answered over the course of this match - Can Siddharth Desai turn around his disappointing start to season 7? Will Ajay Thakur rule the roost here? Will Rahul Chaudhari take down his former team?

The next 40 minutes will answer all of these questions.

Jul 21, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 42-24. Bengaluru had defeated Patna Pirates in their opening match of season 7 on Saturday but were completely outclassed by the runner-up of last season. Gujarat learnt their lesson from last year's final extremely well.

Jul 21, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

Here are the squads for both Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas:

Telugu Titans: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal, Duet Jennings, Amit Kumar, C Arun, Suraj Desai, Suraj Kumar, Sombir, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero, Himanshu, M. Abhishek, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajeet, Milad Sheibak, Shabeer Bapu, Yashwant Bishnoi, Vineet Sharma

Jul 21, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

The #5ClapChallenge has been taken by Tamil Thalaivas man Ajay Thakur.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas Beat Telugu Titans 39-26
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Season 6's emerging player Siddharth Desai had another ordinary night as he spent more than 10 minutes off court and failed to have the kind of impact Telugu wanted.

With the win, Tamil Thalaivas have closed down in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans and now trail 3-4.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants overturned the result of last season's finale as they thrashed Bengaluru Bulls 42-24.
