Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas Beat Telugu Titans 39-26

Tamil Thalaivas have absolutely drubbed Telugu Titans 39-26 in the first Southern Derby of seaosn 7. Second straight loss for Telugu Titans and it's been a disastrous start for them. Siddharth Desai has been unable to win as many points as they would like and they have struggled. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had two stars in Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar in both attack and defence and reaped rewards.
All eyes were on Rahul Chaudhari, who represented Tamil Thalaivas and faced his former team - one that he played for in the first six seasons of the tournament - and the man did not disappoint. Chaudhari picked up a Super 10 for his team and took them to victory. Manjeet Chhillar also starred for Tamil Thalaivas by racking up tackle points.
SUPER 10 FOR RAHUL CHAUDHARI! What a performance from the former Telugu Titans man! Against his former teams, Chaudhari has done the job for Tamil Thalaivas. Are Telugu Titans heading for another loss? Looks likely.
Telugu Titans 20-33 Tamil Thalaivas
Centimetres away! Rahul Chaudhari has been taken down by Vishal Bhardwaj! A huge scalp for the Titans.
Next raid, Telugu raider gets a touch point against Ajay Thakur and the Iceman is out!
Siddharth Desai can't get a point on raid but gets a tackle point for Telugu and Shabeer is also out. This is the time for Telugu to strike.
Telugu Titans 13-21 Tamil Thalaivas
All Out on Telugu Titans#
Two points for Tamil Thalaivas and Rahul Chaudhari is the man again! What a raid from him, he gets out two men.
Next raid, a do-or-die for Telugu and the raider is taken out. It's a first all-out of the match. What a flying start from the Thalaivas.
Telugu Titans 7-16 Tamil Thalaivas
Both the teams are on the mat now and we are just moments away from the start of the Southern Derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. There are various questions which will be answered over the course of this match - Can Siddharth Desai turn around his disappointing start to season 7? Will Ajay Thakur rule the roost here? Will Rahul Chaudhari take down his former team?
The next 40 minutes will answer all of these questions.
Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 42-24. Bengaluru had defeated Patna Pirates in their opening match of season 7 on Saturday but were completely outclassed by the runner-up of last season. Gujarat learnt their lesson from last year's final extremely well.
Here are the squads for both Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas:
Telugu Titans: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal, Duet Jennings, Amit Kumar, C Arun, Suraj Desai, Suraj Kumar, Sombir, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero, Himanshu, M. Abhishek, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajeet, Milad Sheibak, Shabeer Bapu, Yashwant Bishnoi, Vineet Sharma
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Season 6's emerging player Siddharth Desai had another ordinary night as he spent more than 10 minutes off court and failed to have the kind of impact Telugu wanted.
With the win, Tamil Thalaivas have closed down in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans and now trail 3-4.
Earlier in the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants overturned the result of last season's finale as they thrashed Bengaluru Bulls 42-24.
