Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru: Telugu Beat Tamil 35-30

News18.com | September 2, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 18-14 in the second game of matchday 37 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. In the first game of the night, Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.

A good start for Telugu Titans helped them get early momentum and even as Tamil Thalaivas did well to chase the team in yellow, Telugu eventually came out on top with some smart play. Siddharth Desai top performed in raider for Telugu with 9 points while Vishal Bhardwaj was once again at work with six tackle points.
Sep 2, 2019 9:51 pm (IST)

A solid performance from Telugu Titans. They got going early on and maintained the momentum to get the victory. Tamil Thalaivas chased and chased but could not get over the line.

Telugu Titans 35-30 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Manjeet Chhillar.

V Ajith Kumar then goes and take out Vishal Bhardwaj. Vishal doesn't believe that he was touched and is livid with the decision but Ajith shows him the jersey indicating that's where he got the touch.

Telugu Titans 34-29 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Super 10 for V Ajith Kumar as he takes out Vishal Bhardwaj.

Rajnish with a brilliant raid and he gets a kick on Mohit Chhillar to take him out.

Telugu Titans 34-25 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans are completely running away with this. With under four minutes left on the clock, Tamil Thalaivas have a mountain to climb here.

Telugu Titans 33-24 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

Rajnish goes for a do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and takes out Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar. Big scalps in the defence for Telugu here.

Shabeer Bappu goes to raid for Tamil and manages to escape to his line.

Siddharth Desai then takes out Shabeer Bappu.

Telugu Titans 28-23 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Armaan is Super Tackled by Ran Singh. Tamil are still staying close to Telugu Titans here but Telugu have a bit of a lead with a little over seven minutes to go.

Telugu Titans 25-22 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Rajnish goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and takes out Mohit Chhillar.

Rahul Chaudhari then goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid but is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Telugu Titans 23-17 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar in Telugu's do-or-die raid

Then V Ajith Kumar is Super Tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj, who gets a High 5.

Telugu Titans 21-17 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas' V Ajith Kumar takes out Armaan right after the break.

Siddharth Desai then gets a bonus before Ajith goes for Tamil again and takes out Abozar Mighani.

Telugu Titans 19-16 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

A good start for Telugu Titans helped them get early momentum but Tamil Thalaivas did well to stay in touching distance with the team in yellow. The two teams have all to play for in the second half.

Telugu Titans 18-14 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

V Ajith Kumar gets a successful raid. Abozar Mighani and C Arun try to tackle him but he gets away.

Telugu Titans 15-12 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans are pulling away from Tamil Thalaivas here. Armaan makes a successful raid and takes out Anand.

Rahul Chaudhari, however, goes for Tamil next and takes out Farhad Milaghardan.

Telugu Titans 12-8 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Excellent start so far for Siddharth Desai, he has already accumulated four points for Telugu Titans and that shows on the scoreboard.

Telugu Titans 8-4 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Anand with a successful raid as he brings up just the second point for Tamil Thalaivas.

Suraj Desai comes next to raid for Telugu and is tackled down. Tamil are trying to find a way back here.

Telugu Titans 6-3 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans with a good start and Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj in the first raid he makes for Tamil Thalaivas. Just the start Telugu were looking for.

Telugu Titans 4-0 Tamil Thalaivas

Sep 2, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas’ starting 7 against Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Anand, V Ajith Kumar, Sagar and Ran Singh

Sep 2, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans’ starting 7 against Tamil Thalaivas: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Armaan, Suraj Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj

Sep 2, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Vishal Bhardwaj has been in the form of his life and he will look to exhibit more of the same as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas on matchday 37.

Sep 2, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Here is Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 12

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 7

Win Rate: 25%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Sep 2, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Here is Telugu Titans’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 11

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 27.27%

Best Raider: Siddharth Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

Sep 2, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-3 in their head-to-head record and will look to better it. Telugu still have the momentum with them while the Thalaivas have been absolutely down.

Sep 2, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas take on each other in the second match of matchday 37 in Bengaluru on Monday. Both the teams come into the match after losing their previous and are aiming for a win here.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru: Telugu Beat Tamil 35-30
Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Both Telugu and Tamil have not had a very good season so far but a win here for Telugu will see them leapfrog Tamil in the league standings. Both the teams have lost their previous matches and will look to get a win on the board. Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-3 in their head-to-head record.

Following a run of three straight wins, Telugu Titans succumbed to defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous outing by a scoreline of 34-27. While the loss was disheartening, Telugu Titans' defence will be high on confidence after their performance, as they broke a Pro Kabaddi record by scoring seven Super Tackles. Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj has been in the form of his life and is currently the season's leading tackle point scorer with 42. Defender C. Arun came off the bench to provide two Super Tackles and could be an X-factor against Tamil Thalaivas as well.

The raiding department, however, has left a lot to be desired. The Desai brothers - Siddharth and Suraj - combined for just eight raid points, a tally Puneri Paltan's Manjeet managed on his own. Since his incredible debut, Suraj has scored just 22 raid points in his last nine outings. Telugu Titans' defence has been incredible over the past few matches and, if their raiding unit finds form, they will be hard to contain.

Defeat on Sunday meant Tamil Thalaivas have now gone six games without a win and, if they fail to curb this run soon, they will find themselves with a mountain to climb to earn a Playoffs spot. Veteran Manjeet Chhillar scored four tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls, but it took the all-rounder 10 tackle attempts to score those points. Corners Mohit Chhilar and Ran Singh, too, could only muster four combined tackle points in nine tackle attempts, bringing the trio's total to eight tackle points in 19 attempts.

While Chaudhari had a better showing as compared to his previous efforts and finished with seven raid points, it took him sixteen raid attempts to get them and he was also tackled thrice. Skipper Ajay Thakur scored four raid points while also giving away four tackle points to the opposition defence. Coach E. Bhaskaran's men have shown that they are capable of scoring freely but the team has been unable to curb the leakage of points which has been the primary reason for their recent slump. Tamil Thalaivas need a win to get their season back on track and coach Bhaskaran will be hoping that his team can score a victory over Telugu Titans.
