Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru: Telugu Beat Tamil 35-30

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 18-14 in the second game of matchday 37 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. In the first game of the night, Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
A good start for Telugu Titans helped them get early momentum and even as Tamil Thalaivas did well to chase the team in yellow, Telugu eventually came out on top with some smart play. Siddharth Desai top performed in raider for Telugu with 9 points while Vishal Bhardwaj was once again at work with six tackle points.
Sep 2, 2019 9:51 pm (IST)
A solid performance from Telugu Titans. They got going early on and maintained the momentum to get the victory. Tamil Thalaivas chased and chased but could not get over the line.
Telugu Titans 35-30 Tamil Thalaivas
Here is Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 12
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 7
Win Rate: 25%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
Sep 2, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Here is Telugu Titans’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 11
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 6
Win Rate: 27.27%
Best Raider: Siddharth Desai
Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj
Sep 2, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-3 in their head-to-head record and will look to better it. Telugu still have the momentum with them while the Thalaivas have been absolutely down.
Sep 2, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas take on each other in the second match of matchday 37 in Bengaluru on Monday. Both the teams come into the match after losing their previous and are aiming for a win here.
Both Telugu and Tamil have not had a very good season so far but a win here for Telugu will see them leapfrog Tamil in the league standings. Both the teams have lost their previous matches and will look to get a win on the board. Telugu Titans lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-3 in their head-to-head record.
Following a run of three straight wins, Telugu Titans succumbed to defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous outing by a scoreline of 34-27. While the loss was disheartening, Telugu Titans' defence will be high on confidence after their performance, as they broke a Pro Kabaddi record by scoring seven Super Tackles. Left Corner Vishal Bhardwaj has been in the form of his life and is currently the season's leading tackle point scorer with 42. Defender C. Arun came off the bench to provide two Super Tackles and could be an X-factor against Tamil Thalaivas as well.
The raiding department, however, has left a lot to be desired. The Desai brothers - Siddharth and Suraj - combined for just eight raid points, a tally Puneri Paltan's Manjeet managed on his own. Since his incredible debut, Suraj has scored just 22 raid points in his last nine outings. Telugu Titans' defence has been incredible over the past few matches and, if their raiding unit finds form, they will be hard to contain.
Defeat on Sunday meant Tamil Thalaivas have now gone six games without a win and, if they fail to curb this run soon, they will find themselves with a mountain to climb to earn a Playoffs spot. Veteran Manjeet Chhillar scored four tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls, but it took the all-rounder 10 tackle attempts to score those points. Corners Mohit Chhilar and Ran Singh, too, could only muster four combined tackle points in nine tackle attempts, bringing the trio's total to eight tackle points in 19 attempts.
While Chaudhari had a better showing as compared to his previous efforts and finished with seven raid points, it took him sixteen raid attempts to get them and he was also tackled thrice. Skipper Ajay Thakur scored four raid points while also giving away four tackle points to the opposition defence. Coach E. Bhaskaran's men have shown that they are capable of scoring freely but the team has been unable to curb the leakage of points which has been the primary reason for their recent slump. Tamil Thalaivas need a win to get their season back on track and coach Bhaskaran will be hoping that his team can score a victory over Telugu Titans.