Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: Telugu and UP Tie 20-20

Aug 2, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Telugu's Siddharth Desaiputs in an empty raid, Sachin Kumar too does the same.

Rakesh Gowda and then Sachin Kumar put in an empty raid.

Siddharth Desai gets a point as Sumit stepped out of bounds.

But the game is not over. UP get a technical point as a Telugu player entered the mat before the end of the match to celebrate their first win!!!

The Titans challenge the decision and the decision stands and it is a tie!!!

TELUGU TITANS 20-20 UP YODDHA