Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: Telugu and UP Tie 20-20

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha tie 20-20 in the first match of matchday 12 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In the second match of the day, U Mumba will face unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants. Follow the match here.
Telugu Titans, who are still winless in season 7 after losing all the four matches they played in the first leg of the season at home, will be out to get a first win. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, registered their first win of the season in their previous match against U Mumba and will look to carry forward that momentum. The head-to-head record between the Titans and UP, heavily favours the latter as UP Yoddha lead 4-1. One clash between the two teams has also ended in a tie.
Read More
Aug 2, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Telugu's SiddharthDesaiputs in an empty raid, Sachin Kumar too does the same.
RakeshGowda and then Sachin Kumar put in an empty raid.
SiddharthDesai gets a point as Sumit stepped out of bounds.
But the game is not over. UP get a technical point as a Telugu player entered the mat before the end of the match to celebrate their first win!!!
The Titans challenge the decision and the decision stands and it is a tie!!!
TELUGU TITANS 20-20 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Rajnish and Shrikant Jadhav again put in empty raids. Both teams have been playing with DO OR DIE raids so far... who will come up on top?
Rakesh Gowda again comes back empty raid. Shrikant Jadhav too does the same.
Then Rajnish fails in the DO OR DIE raid, Sachin Kumar has his man!
Shrikant Jadhav too fails in his DO OR DIE raid as Farhad Milaghardan tackles him to the ground.
TELUGU TITANS 19-19 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Sumit in the DO OR DIE raid.
In the returning DO OR DIE raid, Monu Goyat is hounded out by Abozar Mighani.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid. Amit too puts in an empty raid.
Rajnish too puts in an empty raid. Amit too does the same.
Siddharth Desai in the DO OR DIE raid is SUPER TACKLE from the three-man Telugu defence. Nitesh Kumar registers 10 Super Tackles in PKL.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a gift in the DO OR DIE, Abozar Mighani is the man who has to walk out!
TELUGU TITANS 18-18 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
What a raid from Telugu's Shrikant Jadhav! But no wait his raid in unsuccessful as he did not cross the half-way line.
Farhad Milaghardan puts in an empty raid. Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan registers 100 raids in PKL.
Empty raids from Rakesh Gowda and Monu Goyat.
In the DO OR DIE, Telugu's Rakesh Gowda is tackled by Amit!
Mohsen Maghsoudlou, in UP's DO OR DIE raid, as Abozar Mighani gets in a great tackle.
TELUGU TITANS 16-15 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
Telugu's Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid.
After Mohsen Maghsoudlou also puts in an empty raid, Siddharth Desai fails in the DO OR DIE raid.
Maghsoudlou also fails and that his Iranian counterpart Farhad Milaghardan holds him back.
Rajnish is substitued in and he puts on an empty raid.
Monu Goyat also gets back with an empty raid.
Rajnish is then tackled by UP's Nitesh Kumar.
TELUGU TITANS 14-14 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
UP's Monu Goyat is foiled in his attempt to get a point by C. Arun.
Then Farhad Milaghardan comes back empty-handed.
Shrikant Jadhav too puts in an empty raid.
Rakesh Gowda fails in hs DO OR DIE raid, Amit gets a superb tackle on the Telugu man.
Shrikant Jadhav also is tackled in his DO OR DIE raid. C. Arun getting the job done.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid. So does Mohsen Maghsoudlou for UP!
TELUGU TITANS 12-13 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj in his DO OR DIE raid
Then Suraj Desai, in the DO OR DIE fails at the hands of Amit. SUPER TACKLE for UP!
Shrikant Jadhav and Amit Kumar get back empty handed.
Then Shrikant Jadhav fails to get a point again and gets a tackle on Siddharth Desai in the returning raid.
Then Shrikant Jadhav manages to get a point as Vishal Bhardwaj steps out of bound in the DO OR DIE raid.
TELUGU TITANS 11-11 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
UP's Monu Goyat gets a touch in his DO OR DIE raid and then in the returning raid, Siddharth Desai(also DO OR DIE) fails.
Shrikant Jadhav gets back empty-handed and then Suraj Desai is tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
UP's Rishank Devadiga and Telugu's Amit Kumar get back empty.
Shrikant Jadhav is successful in the DO OR DIE raid as Abozar Mighani fails to hold onto his man. Shrikant Jadhav registers 200 raid touchpoints and successful raids in PKL.
Telugu's Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Ashu Singh and then UP's Monu Goyat is tackled by Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai also gets back with a point.
TELUGU TITANS 10-7 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Telugu's Suraj Desai gets another successful raid.
After UP's Monu Goyat gets back without a point, Siddharth Desai is tackled cleanly by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav again fails in the DO OR DIE raid, and is tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Suraj Desai then gets a point with a touch on Amit.
Monu Goyat then gets an empty raid.
TELUGU TITANS 7-3 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai gets the first point for Telugu. The Titans need him to fire an all cylinders...
Monu Goyat does the same for UP.
Suraj Desai then gets a point.
Shrikant Jadhav fails in his DO OR DIE raid, as he is tackled by Amit Kumar.
Siddharth Desai again gets a succesful raid. Siddharth Desai registers 200 raid touch points in PKL.
TELUGU TITANS 4-2 UP YODDHA
Aug 2, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)
The ones to start us off tonight...
Telugu Titans - Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, C. Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will face off in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu Titans have had a disappointing season so far. Despite having names like Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj, they have failed to get a single victory and languish at the bottom of the table. Suraj Desai had one good match but lack of a collective performance from the entire unit has cost them so far.
However, the firepower in their ranks should give them the confidence that they can make a strong comeback. Telugu Titans fans will also hope the likes of Abozar Mohajermighani, C Arun and others can soon start operating at their optimum potential in defence and help turn things around.
UP Yoddha got their first win of the season in their third match and the resurgence was led by their defence. Left corner Sumit bagged six tackle points while their captain Nitesh Kumar ar right corner and right cover Ashu Singh worked well together to give boost to UP.
The revival also came with the return of Rishank Devadiga from injury. Led by Rishank, their raiding unit including Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav, also combined well to get UP the win. They would hope for a similar all-round performance against Telugu Titans.