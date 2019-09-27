LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur: Bengaluru Beat Mumbai 35-33

News18.com | September 27, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba lost 33-35 to Bengaluru Bulls at half time in the first game of matchday 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. In the second match of the day, hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their final home match against Telugu Titans at the same venue.

With this, Bengaluru Bulls overtake U Mumba in the points table and take the fourth spot while U Mumba go down to fifth. Bengaluru are just a point away from third-placed Haryana Steelers. Bengaluru closed down U Mumba's advantage over them in head-to-head record to 4-10. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 27, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh raids for Mumbai with just two points difference but gets tackled down.

Pawan then makes an empty raid before Athul raids for Mumba and takes out Saurabh.

Pawan then gets his Super 10 with a touch point in Sandeep Narwal.

Abhishek also gets a Super 10 after taking out Sumit Singh.

Pawan then makes an empty raid to help Bengaluru beat U Mumba 35-33

Sep 27, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

Athul MS raids for U Mumba, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Amit Sheoran.

Abhishek Singh raids for Mumbai and takes out Ankit.

Banty raids for Bengaluru and is tackled down by Surinder. Bengaluru takes a review for jersey pulling but lose it.

U Mumba 31-33 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

U Mumba have stormed right back into this. For the past few minutes, U Mumba had their attack and defence going and reaped rewards of the same.

Ashish Sangwan raids for Bengaluru as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Surinder Singh.

U Mumba 28-32 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

U Mumba are in deep trouble as they are unable to get big raids or big tackles and have faced two all-outs so far in the match.

Abhishek Singh goes to raid for Mumbai and takes out Banty.

U Mumba 22-31 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Athul MS raids for U Mumba, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru and takes out Rohit Baliyan and it's an all-out.

U Mumba 16-28 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Ever since the start of the second half, Bengaluru have managed to maintain the advantage they gained at the end of the first.

Pawan Sehrawat goes to raid for Bengaluru and takes out Atrachali and Surinder.

Athul MS raids for U Mumba and takes a bonus point.

Pawan raids again and takes out Sandeep Narwal.

U Mumba 15-24 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls lead U Mumba 17-11 at half time with Pawan Sehrawat pulling off a Super Raid in the last minute to execute an all-out.

U Mumba 11-17 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh then goes for U Mumba's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat goes to raid for Bengaluru and gets a Super Raid, taking out Sandeep Narwal, Rajaguru and Rohit Baliyan.

U Mumba 10-17 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

Banty then raids for Bengaluru and takes out Fazel Atrachali.

Athul MS goes to raid for U Mumba and takes out Banty.

Sumit Singh then raids for Bengaluru and takes out Surinder Singh.

U Mumba 10-11 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh then raids for Mumbai and is tackled down by Banty.

Sumit Singh then raids for Bengaluru and takes out Harendra Kumar.

Athul MS then raids for U Mumba and gets a bonus point.

U Mumba 9-9 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Banty goes for Bengaluru's do-or-die raid and gets a touch point on Surinder Singh.

Abhishek Singh then raids for U Mumba and takes out Ankit.

Pawan then comes to raid for Bengaluru and he is dashed out by Sandeep Narwal.

U Mumba 8-7 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru Bulls and Fazel Atrachali and Athl MS tried to tackle him but Pawan gets his hand over the line.

Pawan then goes to raid again and gets into the lobby without getting a touch on anyone and has to sit out.

Abhishek Singh goes for U Mumba's do-or-die raid and takes out Saurabh Nandal.

U Mumba 6-6 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Banty raids for Bengaluru and takes out Sandeep Narwal.

Abhishek Singh goes to raid for Mumbai and takes out Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat then raids for Bengaluru and gets a touch point against Sandeep Narwal.

U Mumba 4-4 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Athus MS starts the match for U Mumba, gets the bonus point but gets tackled down by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but gets tackled down by Fazel Atrachali.

Abhishek Singh raids for Mumbai and takes out Ankit.

U Mumba 3-2 Bengaluru Bulls

Sep 27, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Both the teams are on the mat and the live action is set to begin in a few minutes from now.

Sep 27, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Both U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls are known for their defensive prowess and it will be the test of the same tonight.

Sep 27, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls starting 7 against U Mumba: Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Ajay, Banty, Sumit Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran.

Sep 27, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

U Mumba starting 7 against Bengaluru Bulls: Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

Sep 27, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide:

Played: 18

Won: 9

Tied: 1

Lost: 8

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Sep 27, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form Guide:

Played: 17

Won: 9

Tied: 1

Lost: 7

Win rate: 52.94%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Sep 27, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Here is how the points table of Pro Kabaddi 2019 looks right now. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the playoffs while four spots are still up in contention.

Sep 27, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

U Mumba have a massive 10-3 advantage over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. They will look to increase this advantage tonight and strengthen their place in the Top 6.

Sep 27, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls take on each other in the first match of the last day of Jaipur leg. With both the teams on same points in the standings, whoever wins this one upstages the other.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur: Bengaluru Beat Mumbai 35-33
U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba head into the contest having won consecutive games for the first time this season and they will be confident about making it three wins on the trot on Friday. Abhishek Singh has gotten better as the season has progressed and is U Mumba's main raider at the moment. He's found support from the likes of Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan and Athul MS over the course of the campaign, making for a versatile attack for the Maharashtra-based outfit.

In defence, the power-packed trio of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh have dominated opposition attacks for most of the season. Harendra Kumar is another individual who has shone for the team in defence this year and will have a role to play against Bengaluru Bulls' flamboyant raiders. U Mumba's defence will also want to produce a better display after managing just four tackle points in their loss to Bengaluru Bulls earlier in the season.



Winless in their last three games, Bengaluru Bulls can't afford many more setbacks and will be aiming to win most, if not all, of their remaining league stage matches. They will be hoping to get the better of U Mumba for the second time this season but must snap a run of three matches, where they have failed to secure maximum points. The added incentive of leapfrogging U Mumba in the standings with a victory is certain to stoke the fire within them even more.

A strong display by 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat is imperative to their cause since his best outings often coincides with Bengaluru Bulls' finest games. He will once again be the go-to man for the defending champions, who will also want their skipper Rohit Kumar to have his say. On the defensive front, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal will look to curb their aggression and be more decisive and balanced in their tackling.
  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    IND vs SA
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 140/1
    16.5 overs
    South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    SA vs IND
    149/5
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    19.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 136/10
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram