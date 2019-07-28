Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Mumbai: Bengaluru Beat Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Hosts U Mumba fell to a 26-30 defeat against the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba had the match in their hands but Bengaluru snuck from behind and pulled off an impressive victory. This was the second game of matchday 8 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday and the first match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers ended in favour of Delhi with the scoreline of 41-21.
U Mumba have now won two and lost two out of the four matches they have played in season 7 so far. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have played three matches, winning two and one, where they were trounced by last season's runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bengaluru Bulls have now got only their second win against U Mumba as the side from Mumbai lead 10-2 in their head-to-head record.
Jul 28, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls have come from behind and defeated U Mumba 30-26. U Mumba were leading till the last 2 minutes but Pawan Sehrawat has turned this game upside down. With 11 raid points, Sehrawat has helped Bengaluru win here.
Pawan Sehrawat is feeling the pressure today. He ventures too deep and Surender Singh gets all over him there. A well-laid trap from Surender and U Mumba have increased their advantage.
Arjun Deshwal goes for the next raid and rammed out of Mahender's grasp and another point.
U Mumba 21-16 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
Arjun Deshwal is supporting Abhishek Singh extremely well today, he picks up another touch point in his raid to give U Mumba a four-point lead once again.
U Mumba 19-15 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
Pawan Sehrawat makes an empty raid and Abhishek Singh goes on the other side of the line and gets a touch point. Smart play from U Mumba, they are keeping a lead here.
Rohit Kumar is next tackled down brilliantly by Surender Singh, Rohit just cannot get part him.
U Mumba 18-14 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
Excellent effort from Abhishek Singh, uses his height to perfect. He takes out Saurabh in the do-or-die raid.
Pawan Sehrawat goes for the do-or-die raid and is awarded a touch point but U Mumba take a successful review and next raid, a surrender raid and it's an all-out on Bengaluru Bulls.
U Mumba 16-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
A minute has gone since the start of the second half and no points for either teams yet.
U Mumba 11-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)
A super tackle just before the end of the first half means Bengaluru Bulls have their necks in front of U Mumba. But by just two points. It was super close first half and the second half is expected to be as exciting.
Two points earned by U Mumba as Arjun Deshwal gets two touch points. This match is so close.
Arjun Deshwal, however, gets super tackled in the next raid and Bengaluru have the edge again.
U Mumba 11-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Super tackle by Bengaluru Bulls on Rohit Baliyan! Bengaluru Bulls just have a bit of edge over U Mumba.
U Mumba 9-10 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
U Mumba execute a super tackle on Pawan Sehrawat but next raid, U Mumba gift a point to Bengaluru Bulls with wrong revival.
U Mumba 7-8 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh, the last man on the mat for U Mumba, goes for a do-or-die raid and gets a bonus plus touch point on Ashish Sangwan. This is brilliant from Abhishek.
U Mumba 5-7 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Pawan Sehrawat goes for a raid and gets a touch point and suddenly Bengaluru Bulls are getting a grip on this match.
U Mumba 3-6 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Arjun Deshwal gets a point for U Mumba in the do-or-die raid but he has to now sit out. He got a touch point and was using the lobby but stepped outside the lobby as well. Bengaluru Bulls took a review against the two points awarded to Mumbai and were successful.
Next raid, Pawan Sehrawat goes and gets a touch point against Fazel Atrachali.
U Mumba 3-3 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Fazel Atrachali and Surender Singh combine to tackle down Sumit Singh in the do-or-die raid for Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba defence earns them another point.
U Mumba 3-1 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Another empty raid from Rohit Kumar.
U Mumba 2-1 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar goes for the first raid of the match and comes back empty-handed.
Abhishek Singh gifts a point to Bengaluru Bulls in his first raid as he steps into the lobby.
U Mumba 0-1 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 28, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
U Mumba Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.
Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran.
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls on matchday 8. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Pawan Sehrawat was their top raider with 11 raid points while Mahender Singh won three tackle points and finished as their top defender. Bengaluru played smart kabaddi throwing in empty raids and putting the pressure on U Mumba and the Mumbai team cracked under it.
For U Mumba, Arjun Deshwal was the best raider with six points while Fazel Atrachali was their top defender but got only two tackle points.