Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Mumbai: Bengaluru Beat Mumbai

Jul 28, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat gets another point, a bad error from the U Mumba defence and now they have just two men on the mat. It's all equal!

U Mumba 23-23 Bengaluru Bulls

Pressure is getting to U Mumba, Pawan Sehrawat goes for another raid and this time the mistake comes from Fazel Atrachali. This is huge for Bengaluru and precarious time for Mumbai.

U Mumba 24-25 Bengaluru Bulls