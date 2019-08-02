LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Gujarat 32-20

News18.com | August 2, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the  Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba leads Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-20 in the second match of matchday 12 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha tied 20-20.

U Mumba, who have lost two of the three matches at home, will look to bring back the cheer for the home crowd as they take on the unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday. U Mumba, who have faced two back-to-back defeats will look to halt that losing streak against one of the strongest sides of the season. For Gujarat, they would want to maintain their unbeaten run and get a fourth win on the trot. Gujarat have a massive 5-1 lead over U Mumba in their head-to-head record.
Aug 2, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Dong Geon Lee gets touches on Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal in the DO OR DIE tackle!

Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty touch.

Fazel Atrachali does the same and then Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Atrachali! 

Dong Geon Lee then puts in an empty raid as Mumbai end their home leg with a win and inflict the season's first loss on Gujarat!

U MUMBA 32-20 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on More G B and Gujarat are ALL OUT! Abhishek Singh registers 200 raids in PKL!

Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Rohit Baliyan. Mumbai's Dong Geon Lee puts in a safe empty raid.

Sonu gets touches on Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal! Two points. 

Dong Geon Lee again comes backempty-handed. And then Sonu is tackled by Young Chang Ko! It is a SUPER TACKLE!

U MUMBA 30-19 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Rohit Baliyan... then Abhishek Singh and More GB put in empty tackles.

Abhishek Singh in the DO OR DIE raid is tackled by More GB.

Harmanjit Singh fails in his DO OR DIE and Young Chang Ko gets a SUPER TACKLE!

What a raid from Surinder Sing. SUPER TACKLE! Stand up and applaud the man!!

U MUMBA 25-15 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid and then Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.

Dong Geon Lee is tackled by the entire Gujarat team in the DO OR DIE raid. More GB with the tackle.

U MUMBA 18-13 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid. Abhishek Singh of Mumbai also does the same.

More G B gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali. What a raid.

SUPER RAID from Rohit Baliyan. IS this the raid of the match? Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar are all out! 

Gujarat's Sonu gets a touch on Surinder Singh.

Abhishek Singh teases and teases... then puts in an empty raid.

Sonu also comes back empty-handed.

U MUMBA 18-11 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh in te DO OR DIE raid and it is a SUPER TACKLE from Gujarat.

More G B fails in his DO OR DIE raid. Fazel Atrachali gets the tackle. The Iranian registers 250 tackle points in PKL.

Rohit Baliyan and Vinod Kumar put in empty raids.

Arjun Deshwal of Mumbai gets a point, Parvesh Bhainswal the man is out.

Vinod Kumar fails as Surinder Singh completes a HIGH 5!

Abhishek Singh is successfull and Gujarat is ALL OUT!!

U MUMBA 15-9 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia gets tackle from Abhishek Singh. Abhishek then puts in an empty raid.

Vinod Kumar then puts in an empty raid. Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan too does the same.

Again Vinod Kumar gets back empty-handed!

Abhishek Singh fails this time in his DO OR DIE raid and Gujarat gets a SUPER TACKLE!

Sachin too fails in his DO OR DIE raid as Fazel Atrachali gets the tackle.

U MUMBA 9-7 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets back empty-handed and More GB too does the same!

Arjun Deshwal fail in the DO OR DIE raid, as Ankit tackles him to the ground. 

Rohit Gulia again puts in an empty raid and then Fazel Atrachali too puts in an empty raid.

Surinder Singh tackles More GB in the DO OR DIE raid.

Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid. Rohit Gulia too does the same. 

IN the DO OR DIE raid, Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Sunil Kumar. 

U MUMBA 7-5 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia gets back without a point.

Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal also gets back empty-handed. 

Sachin also gets back empty-handed and then Abhishek Singh is tackled superbly by Sunil Kumar.

Rohit Gulia failsin the DO OR DIE raid. Surinder Singh tackles him.

Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.

Sachin is wrestled to the ground. What a tackle from Surinder Singh.

U MUMBA 5-4 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Sachin starts us off with an empty raid.

Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan and then Gujarat's Rohit Gulia also put in an empty raid!

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Ankit and then in the DO OR DIE raid, Sachin is tackled by Surinder Singh. Surinder Singh is playing his 50th PKL match.

Arjun Deshwal and then More G B puts in an empty raid.

Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan also gets back without a point.

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia is successful and gets a touch on Young Chang Ko.

In the Do OR DIE raid, Abhishek Singh manages a touch on Sunil Kumar. 

Rohit Gulia gets touch on Young Chang Ko, again. 

U MUMBA 3-2 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 2, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Can Gujarat break the home fans' hearts? U Mumba, on the hand, will want to sging off from their home leg with win.

Aug 2, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -

Played: 3

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 0

Win rate: 100%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Parvesh Bhainswal

Aug 2, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form -

Played: 5

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 40%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Surinder Singh

Aug 2, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan

DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi

ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar

Aug 2, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Aug 2, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

In the second game of the night, U Mumba will look to stop Gujarat Fortunegiants' unbeaten run. This is U Mumba's last home game this season and their fans will definitely let the visiting Gujarat Fortunegiants know...

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Gujarat 32-20
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the last match of their home leg. (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba have three matches off the five they have played so far in the season and in the final match of their home leg, they would want to get back to winning ways. Mumba's strength lies in their defence and captain Fazel Atrachali and Co. will have combine well for positive results.

U Mumba have been guilty of making silly errors in the defence and they will want to cut them down. U Mumba's raiding trio of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan and rookie Arjun Deshwal will also need to up their game if they are to score against a watertight defence like Gujarat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are the only team in season 7 so far who have not lost a single game. Gujarat's defence has always been their strength and this time they have combined that with smart raiding to bag points.

The defence, led by captain Sunil Kumar, has been absolutely brilliant. Sunil's brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, have stood out this campaign. In More G B, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia, Gujarat have developed an excellent attacking threat as well, which is helping their team at crucial junctures.
