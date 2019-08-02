Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Gujarat 32-20

Aug 2, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Dong Geon Lee gets touches on Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal in the DO OR DIE tackle!

Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty touch.

Fazel Atrachali does the same and then Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Atrachali!

Dong Geon Lee then puts in an empty raid as Mumbai end their home leg with a win and inflict the season's first loss on Gujarat!

U MUMBA 32-20 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS