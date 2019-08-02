Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Gujarat 32-20

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba leads Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-20 in the second match of matchday 12 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhatied 20-20.
U Mumba, who have lost two of the three matches at home, will look to bring back the cheer for the home crowd as they take on the unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday. U Mumba, who have faced two back-to-back defeats will look to halt that losing streak against one of the strongest sides of the season. For Gujarat, they would want to maintain their unbeaten run and get a fourth win on the trot. Gujarat have a massive 5-1 lead over U Mumba in their head-to-head record.
Aug 2, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Dong Geon Lee gets touches on Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal in the DO OR DIE tackle!
Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty touch.
Fazel Atrachali does the same and then Harmanjit Singh gets a touch on Atrachali!
Dong Geon Lee then puts in an empty raid as Mumbai end their home leg with a win and inflict the season's first loss on Gujarat!
DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal
Aug 2, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
In the second game of the night, U Mumba will look to stop Gujarat Fortunegiants' unbeaten run. This is U Mumba's last home game this season and their fans will definitely let the visiting Gujarat Fortunegiants know...
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the last match of their home leg. (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba have three matches off the five they have played so far in the season and in the final match of their home leg, they would want to get back to winning ways. Mumba's strength lies in their defence and captain Fazel Atrachali and Co. will have combine well for positive results.
U Mumba have been guilty of making silly errors in the defence and they will want to cut them down. U Mumba's raiding trio of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan and rookie Arjun Deshwal will also need to up their game if they are to score against a watertight defence like Gujarat.
“Fazel ke ankle hold se bachna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai”
There's no escaping Fazel ‘Sultan’ Atrachali's fortress when he is out to defend his bounds.
Gujarat Fortunegiants are the only team in season 7 so far who have not lost a single game. Gujarat's defence has always been their strength and this time they have combined that with smart raiding to bag points.
The defence, led by captain Sunil Kumar, has been absolutely brilliant. Sunil's brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, have stood out this campaign. In More G B, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia, Gujarat have developed an excellent attacking threat as well, which is helping their team at crucial junctures.