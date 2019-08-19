Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Chennai: Haryana Beat Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27 in the first game of of matchday 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. In the second game of the night, UP Yoddha will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Haryana Steelers' defence and attack worked a bit more in cohesion than U Mumba and individual mistake from the Mumba side cost them the match.
Aug 19, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers have produced another good game and have bounced back from their defeat against Telugu Titans. Haryana beat Mumba 30-27 to stay on the fifth spot of the league standings.
Vikash Kandola, with 9 points was Haryana's best raider and Ravi Kumar best their best defender with three tackle points.
For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh was the top raider with six points and Fazel Atrachali was their top defender with four tackle points.
Vikash Kandola could have gone for his Super 10, but he chose not to risk anything and seal the victory.
What a massive tackle from Haryana Steelers. Athul MS goes for the raid and Sunil absolutely tackles him down. A big moment in the match this can be.
Vikash Kandola goes for the next raid and he takes out Abhishek Singh with ease.
U Mumba 26-30 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh goes for the raid and targets Dharmaraj and the Haryana captain makes a mistake and Abhishek does the job for U Mumba. The difference is back to one point.
U Mumba 26-27 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh and Athul MS go for two U Mumba raids and get two bonus points. This is smart from U Mumba as they are now putting all the pressure on Haryana Steelers.
U Mumba 25-26 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal goes for Mumba's do-or-die raid and he went for Dharmaraj. Dharmaraj gets a loose hold and Sandeep takes him out and Chand Singh.
Next raid, Selvamani goes as the last man standing for Haryana and is tackled down by Sandeep Narwal. Two all-out points for U Mumba.
U Mumba 23-26 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola goes for a do-or-die raid for Haryana and Fazel Atrachali gets a strong ankle hold to tackle him down. That's a massive point for Mumba, which has also got Kandola out.
U Mumba 18-25 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Athul MS comes in for a raid and that's a brilliant tackle from Chand Singh, he gets a strong ankle hold and the other two come around to help. Super Tackle it is again!
U Mumba 17-25 Haryana Steelers
Aug 19, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Next raid, Abhishek goes for the raid and Super Tackle it is for Haryana Steelers, initiated by Ravi Kumar. Haryana have increased their lead again and Mumba are going to have to fight for every point here.
U Mumba will head into the clash against Haryana Steelers with a confident mindset after several players stepped up their performance in their last match. The likes of Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan played a major role in their last win by scoring crucial raid points at pivotal junctures. Baliyan, in particular, showed his resolve with a Super Raid in the dying moments of their win over Patna Pirates. Both Baliyan and Athul will be hoping for similar outings against Haryana Steelers, while Arjun Deshwal will also want to have more of an impact than he did last time around.
Their defence, meanwhile, will be looking to contribute a bit more than the last match with the likes of Surinder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, all waiting to make their presence felt.
Haryana had their three-match winning streak snapped against Telugu Titans and will be keen to return to winning ways. Haryana Steelers' defence will want to put their best foot forward against U Mumba having failed to contain Telugu Titans' raiders. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale combined for a total of just two tackle points last time around.
The defence will be expected to produce a much-improved display against U Mumba and support Vikash Kandola, who was their best player against Telugu Titans with nine raid points. Kandola though will also require support from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay, if Haryana Steelers' raiding unit want to outplay U Mumba's defence.