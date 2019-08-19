Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Chennai: Haryana Beat Mumba

Rohit Baliyan put up a brilliant performance for U Mumba in their previous match against Patna Pirates. He will be expected to do more of the same in order for his team to get a win over Haryana Steelers.

We are just moments away from the start of U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers and it is going to be a tight contest. Vikash Kandola will look to outperform Fazel Atrachali but it won't be easy.

Vikash Kandola's first raid of the match against U Mumba and he is tackled down by Harendra Kumar. Early little win for U Mumba as now Haryana have to get a touch point to get Kandola back on the mat.

That's a solid first half performance from Haryana Steelers. Both their defence and attack worked in harmony while U Mumba failed to exercise their strategy and even got all-out once. With the second half beckoning, Mumba have a lot of thinking to do.

Next raid, Abhishek goes for the raid and Super Tackle it is for Haryana Steelers, initiated by Ravi Kumar. Haryana have increased their lead again and Mumba are going to have to fight for every point here.



Vikash Kandola once again starred for Haryana in the raiding department while Abhishek Singh was Mumba's best raider.Haryana Steelers now trail 3-4 against U Mumba in their head-to-head record.U Mumba will head into the clash against Haryana Steelers with a confident mindset after several players stepped up their performance in their last match. The likes of Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan played a major role in their last win by scoring crucial raid points at pivotal junctures. Baliyan, in particular, showed his resolve with a Super Raid in the dying moments of their win over Patna Pirates. Both Baliyan and Athul will be hoping for similar outings against Haryana Steelers, while Arjun Deshwal will also want to have more of an impact than he did last time around.Their defence, meanwhile, will be looking to contribute a bit more than the last match with the likes of Surinder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, all waiting to make their presence felt.Haryana had their three-match winning streak snapped against Telugu Titans and will be keen to return to winning ways. Haryana Steelers' defence will want to put their best foot forward against U Mumba having failed to contain Telugu Titans' raiders. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale combined for a total of just two tackle points last time around.The defence will be expected to produce a much-improved display against U Mumba and support Vikash Kandola, who was their best player against Telugu Titans with nine raid points. Kandola though will also require support from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay, if Haryana Steelers' raiding unit want to outplay U Mumba's defence.