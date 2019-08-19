LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Chennai: Haryana Beat Mumba

News18.com | August 19, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27 in the first game of of matchday 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. In the second game of the night, UP Yoddha will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.

Haryana Steelers' defence and attack worked a bit more in cohesion than U Mumba and individual mistake from the Mumba side cost them the match.
Aug 19, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers have produced another good game and have bounced back from their defeat against Telugu Titans. Haryana beat Mumba 30-27 to stay on the fifth spot of the league standings.

Vikash Kandola, with 9 points was Haryana's best raider and Ravi Kumar best their best defender with three tackle points.

For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh was the top raider with six points and Fazel Atrachali was their top defender with four tackle points.

Aug 19, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

What a massive tackle from Haryana Steelers. Athul MS goes for the raid and Sunil absolutely tackles him down. A big moment in the match this can be.

Vikash Kandola goes for the next raid and he takes out Abhishek Singh with ease.

U Mumba 26-30 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh goes for the raid and targets Dharmaraj and the Haryana captain makes a mistake and Abhishek does the job for U Mumba. The difference is back to one point.

U Mumba 26-27 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh and Athul MS go for two U Mumba raids and get two bonus points. This is smart from U Mumba as they are now putting all the pressure on Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba 25-26 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal goes for Mumba's do-or-die raid and he went for Dharmaraj. Dharmaraj gets a loose hold and Sandeep takes him out and Chand Singh.

Next raid, Selvamani goes as the last man standing for Haryana and is tackled down by Sandeep Narwal. Two all-out points for U Mumba.

U Mumba 23-26 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola goes for a do-or-die raid for Haryana and Fazel Atrachali gets a strong ankle hold to tackle him down. That's a massive point for Mumba, which has also got Kandola out.

U Mumba 18-25 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Athul MS comes in for a raid and that's a brilliant tackle from Chand Singh, he gets a strong ankle hold and the other two come around to help. Super Tackle it is again!

U Mumba 17-25 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Next raid, Abhishek goes for the raid and Super Tackle it is for Haryana Steelers, initiated by Ravi Kumar. Haryana have increased their lead again and Mumba are going to have to fight for every point here.

U Mumba 17-23 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Selvamani comes in substitution. Last man on the mat, he goes to raid and forces another mistake out of Atrachali. U Mumba have let go of the opportunity of an all-out.

Abhishek Singh then goes for a raid and takes out Vinay to leave Haryana with a single man again.

Chand Singh, last man on the mat for Haryana, goes for the raid and Surinder makes a mistake. Haryana have two men on the mat again.

U Mumba 17-21 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh goes for Mumba's do-or-die raid and Dharmaraj, under pressure, stepped out of bounds and ended up giving an easy point to U Mumba.

Next raid, Naveen is tackled down by Surinder Singh. U Mumba have come back and how.

Abhishek Singh then goes for a raid and takes out Sunil. Just one Haryana man on the mat now.

U Mumba 16-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Vikas Kandola goes for the raid but Harendra Kumar tackles him down. U Mumba are staying in touch here, the deficit is now down to just five points.

U Mumba 13-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

Monster tackle from Fazel Atrachali but he makes the mistake of going out himself as well. Super tackle for U Mumba though! Atrachali is disappointed with that.

U Mumba 11-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

After empty raids from Vikash Kandola and Rohit Baliyan after the break, Vinay goes for a raid and gets a touch point on Sandeep Narwal. Just extra important points for Haryana these.

U Mumba 8-17 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola has played a starring role so far. He has picked up six raid points in the first half itself including an important point in a do-or-die raid. The man's on fire.

Aug 19, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

That's a solid first half performance from Haryana Steelers. Both their defence and attack worked in harmony while U Mumba failed to exercise their strategy and even got all-out once. With the second half beckoning, Mumba have a lot of thinking to do.

U Mumba 6-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers have scored 7 points in the last five minutes compared to just 2 by U Mumba. This is exactly why Haryana Steelers have a big lead at the moment.

U Mumba 8-14 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and a very smart raid from him. He went for Atrachali and Surinder Singh tried to tackle him and gave away the point.

Next raid, Sandeep Narwal is tackled down by Dharmaraj while Vikash then goes and gets an all-out against Atrachali.

U Mumba 8-13 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

Super tackle from U Mumba! Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali tackle down Naveen and get two important points for their team.

Rohit Baliyan then goes for a raid and is tackled down by Sunil.

U Mumba 8-8 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Naveen goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and he forces a mistake out of Athul MS. Rather easy for Naveen there, Athul made a big mistake.

Arjun Deshwal then goes for Mumba's do-or-die raid and gets tackled by Ravi Kumar. He slipped and was tackled.

U Mumba 6-7 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Arjun Deshwal goes for Mumbai's do-or-die raid and he steps into the lobby without getting a touch point. Rookie errors and Haryana get a point.

Vikash Kandola goes for Haryana's next raid and he gets a Super Raid. He takes out Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar. That's brilliant.

Haryana perhaps got too excited! Athul MS goes for the raid and gets a mistake from Dharmaraj and Parveen.

U Mumba 6-5 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Prashanth Kumar Rai goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal. There was no way he was getting out of that grip.

U Mumba 4-1 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Arjun Deshwal goes for a raid and takes out Ravi Kumar and Sunil. Mistake from the Haryana defence, their attempt to tackle was not convincing enough.

U Mumba 3-1 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola's first raid of the match against U Mumba and he is tackled down by Harendra Kumar. Early little win for U Mumba as now Haryana have to get a touch point to get Kandola back on the mat.

U Mumba 1-0 Haryana Steelers

Aug 19, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

We are just moments away from the start of U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers and it is going to be a tight contest. Vikash Kandola will look to outperform Fazel Atrachali but it won't be easy.

Aug 19, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Here is Haryana Steelers starting line-up against U Mumba: Vikash Kandola, Parveen, Ravi Kumar, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Aug 19, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of U Mumba as they take on Haryana Steelers: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

Aug 19, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal conducts the pre-match ritual for U Mumba. They are all ready to give it their all on the mat against Haryana Steelers.

Aug 19, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan put up a brilliant performance for U Mumba in their previous match against Patna Pirates. He will be expected to do more of the same in order for his team to get a win over Haryana Steelers.

Aug 19, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Here is how Haryana Steelers have performed in Pro Kabaddi 2019 so far.

Played: 8

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 50%

Best Raider: Vikash Kandola

Best Defender: Sunil

Aug 19, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Here is U Mumba’s performance chart for the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 so far.

Played: 8

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 50%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Surinder Singh

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers take on each other in Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Vikash Kandola once again starred for Haryana in the raiding department while Abhishek Singh was Mumba's best raider.

Haryana Steelers now trail 3-4 against U Mumba in their head-to-head record.

U Mumba will head into the clash against Haryana Steelers with a confident mindset after several players stepped up their performance in their last match. The likes of Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan played a major role in their last win by scoring crucial raid points at pivotal junctures. Baliyan, in particular, showed his resolve with a Super Raid in the dying moments of their win over Patna Pirates. Both Baliyan and Athul will be hoping for similar outings against Haryana Steelers, while Arjun Deshwal will also want to have more of an impact than he did last time around.

Their defence, meanwhile, will be looking to contribute a bit more than the last match with the likes of Surinder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, all waiting to make their presence felt.



Haryana had their three-match winning streak snapped against Telugu Titans and will be keen to return to winning ways. Haryana Steelers' defence will want to put their best foot forward against U Mumba having failed to contain Telugu Titans' raiders. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale combined for a total of just two tackle points last time around.

The defence will be expected to produce a much-improved display against U Mumba and support Vikash Kandola, who was their best player against Telugu Titans with nine raid points. Kandola though will also require support from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay, if Haryana Steelers' raiding unit want to outplay U Mumba's defence.
