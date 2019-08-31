LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru: Mumbai Beat Jaipur 47-21

News18.com | August 31, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beats Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21 in the second game of matchday 35 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the first game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls faced Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers face U Mumba, as they bid to reverse their current run of form which has seen them lose three of their last four matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru must secure a positive result on Saturday. Meanwhile, U Mumba currently find themselves below Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top half of the season 7 standings and they'll want to make their position in the top 6 more comfortable with another win.
Aug 31, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Surinder Singh.

Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Rawal also gets back empty-handed.

Abhishek Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Hooda.

Nitin Narwal gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.

Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid

Nitin Rawal gets a bonus.

Arjun Deshwal gets touches on Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal. Jaipur are ALL OUT!

Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid and so does Arjun Deshwal.

Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid again and so does Athul MS.

Sushil Gulia gets a touch on Harendra Kumar.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.

Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.

Arjun Deshwal puts in an empy raid.

Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali.

Abhishek Singh gets touches on Sushil Gulia, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal. SUPER TACKLE! SUPER 10!

U MUMBA 47-21 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Jaipur gets a technical point as two Mumbai raiders stepped into the other half.

Mumbai's Athul MS puts in an empty raid.

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.

Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Amit Hooda.

Sandeep  Narwal got smashed in the face by the elbow from Arjun Deshwal. Doctors are on the court running a concussion test. 

Sushil Gulia gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali. HIGH 5!

Abhishek Singh goes back empty-handed.

Deepak Narwal does not get a point.

Abhishek Singh and then Nitin Rawal put in empty raids.

Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Athul MS.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus but is tackled by Harendra Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid. HIGH 5!

Athul MS and Nitin Rawal put in empty raids.

Abhishek Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Amit Hooda. SUPER TACKLE!

U MUMBA 35-15 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Harendra Kumar.

Mumbai's Athul MS puts in an empty raid.

Sandeep Dhull comes back empty-handed.

Abhishek Singh also gets back empty-handed.

Amit Hooda goes back empty-handed.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sushil Gulia gets tackled by Harendra Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Jaipur are ALL OUT!

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Surinder Singh.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Harendra Kumar.

U MUMBA 31-8 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Ajinkya Pawar.

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Nitin Rawal.

Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Pavan TR.

Sandeep Dhull gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali. Jaipur are ALL OUT!

Athul MS goes back empty-handed.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Surinder Singh.

Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus and a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Harendra Kumar.

Athul MS gets a touch on Nitin Rawal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.

Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid and so does Deepak Narwal.

Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid.

U MUMBA 23-7 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a bonus point.

Sandeep Narwal gets a touch on Deepak Hooda.

Nitin Rawal gets a bonus but is tackled by Fazel Atrachali. Jaipur are ALL OUT!!

Athul MS goes back empty-handed.

Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Snadeep Narwal.

Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus and a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.

Athul MS puts in an empty raid.

U MUMBA 14-4 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid.

Jaipur's Ajinkya Pawar puts in an empty raid.

Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Ajinkya Pawar again puts in an empty raid.

Athul MS also goes back empty-handed.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Snadeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Amit Hooda.

Nitin Rawal gets a bonus and then a touch on Surinder Singh.

U MUMBA 5-2 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers win the toss and select the choice of court

Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid.

Athul MS also comes back empty-handed and so does Deepak Narwal.

Athul MS gets a touch on Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.

Deepak Narwal does get a point in the DO OR DIE raid.

U MUMBA 2-0 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 31, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Aug 31, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Aug 31, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 11

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 63.63%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 31, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form -

Played: 11

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 45.45%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Aug 31, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabadi as well as the night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

U Mumba face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba's mixed form in season 7 continued as they followed up a five-point victory against Tamil Thalaivas with a 16-point loss to Dabang Delhi . They have a variety of options in attack in the form of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal. However, they haven't been able to stitch together consistent raiding partnerships.

Deshwal shone for the side in their previous encounter and will look to continue in the same vein of form against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their top-scoring raider, Abhishek Singh must spearhead their attack with more conviction in the upcoming games as well. The defence has been in good form, scoring 21 tackle point in their previous two encounters.

Sandeep Narwal and 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali have been doing well for the side and the former even bagged his first High 5 of the season against Dabang Delhi. The defence though will have to deliver another consistent performance to keep Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Hooda from taking the game away with a big performance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had an almost ideal start to season 7 having lost just one of their first seven matches. However, they faced some difficult situations in their previous four matches which saw them claim just one victory.

Skipper Deepak Hooda has been unable to score big after his nine-raid points performance in Match 50, which in turn has resulted in the team's slump. Ajinkya Pawar has been the team's best raider in their previous two matches, averaging four raid points. Their raiding department must step up and deliver, if they are to overcome a strong U Mumba defence on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence, on the other hand, has been ably led by Sandeep Dhull, who's currently second in the list for the season's top defenders. Nitin Rawal has also showcased his all-round ability well in patches and returned with a High 5 for the team in their previous match.
