Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad: Jaipur Thrash U Mumba 42-23

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers thrash U Mumba 42-23 in their first match of season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. This is Jaipur's biggest win over U Mumba. Not what U Mumba would have envisioned after their victory in the season opener. Jaipur have been smart and clinical while U Mumba have tried to be ultra-aggressive and have lost out.
U Mumba defeated hosts Telugu Titans 31-25 in their season opener and as expected their captain and defender Fazel Atrachali starred for them. Apart from Atrachali, Abhishek Singh played brilliantly for U Mumba getting a super 10 in the 16 raids he attempted. Sandeep Narwal also won four tackle points in five attempted tackles.
Jul 22, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers absolutely crush U Mumba 42-23 in the fifth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. This is Jaipur biggest win against Jaipur in the history of the league and what a way to start season 7 for the Panthers. This was simply not U Mumba's night, not Fazel Atrachali's night. For Jaipur, Deepak Narwal, Deepak Hooda and Amit Hooda shone as they dominated U Mumba.
1 minute left in the match and Abhishek Singh gets his seventh raid point for U Mumba. He is picking some crucial points even as Jaipur look like clear winners.
Deepak Hooda also gets a super 10 for Jaipur.
U Mumba 22-41 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
#3rd All-out on U-Mumba
Jaipur Pink Panthers are running away with this. Their raider takes out Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal in one go! And this is turning into a rout.
Next raid, Amit Hooda takes out Dong Geon Lee and gets a super 5 and then their next raid, they take out U Mumba completely.
U Mumba 20-39 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda gets a super 10 for Jaipur Pink Panthers, what a night this has been for him! He, along with the Jaipur defence, have cracked open U Mumba.
U Mumba 20-31 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda goes for a do-or-die raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and Fazel Atrachali goes for a tackle all by himself and could not execute it. This is not Fazel's night!
U Mumba 19-29 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Dong Geon Lee claims another point for U Mumba and Jaipur now have just two men on the mat. This is the moment when U Mumba need to go for an all-out to get back into this contest.
U Mumba 19-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Another successful review for U Mumba! Their raider is safe and used the lobby well and hence, they bring up a point. Jaipur have just three men on the mat right now.
U Mumba 18-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers are steering off their strategy a little, their defence has begun to leak and now their raiders are getting tackled down as well, Deepak Narwal is out and Jaipur are now close to all-out.
U Mumba 17-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh gets a point for U Mumba in the do-or-die raid and then tries to tackle Deepak Hooda and has to go off the mat now. U Mumba cannot make a comeback like this.
U Mumba 15-27 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
A tight second half so far, where both U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have been able to pick points consistently. Currently, however, Jaipur have just five men on the mat.
U Mumba 14-26 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
Another ankle hold from Amit Hooda and he gets his man! What a night this has been for him and it's benefitting Jaipur Pink Panthers big time.
Ajinkya gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali and U Mumba claim an important point here.
U Mumba 12-24 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Dong Geon Lee starts the second half with a bonus point for U Mumba. The next few minutes are going to be very crucial for both teams. Jaipur also get a bonus point and keep the lead.
U Mumba 10-23 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out of the blocks completely flying! They lead U Mumba 22-9 at half time and have executed two all-outs on them in the first half itself. It has nto been a good night so far for Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal and that has cost U Mumba. For Jaipur, 12 raid points and 6 tackle points means they have been excellent in all departments.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have absolutely crushed U Mumba here! For the second time inside the first half, they have executed an all-out on U Mumba. What a half for Jaipur!
U Mumba 9-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
What a day this has been for Jaipur so far! Another raid and Fazel and Surinder are taken out! Jaipur get two more important points and this is only pegging back U Mumba.
U Mumba 8-18 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Super tackle from Surinder Singh. Brilliant dash from the defender and pushes out the Jaipur defender. Important this for U Mumba, will this begin a comeback for them? Less than 3 minutes left in the half.
U Mumba 7-16 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Dong Geon Lee picks up another point for U Mumba and he escapes Deepak Hooda's tackle. Next raid, Sandeep Narwal tries to go for an ambitious tackle and has to depart. U Mumba are feeling the pressure.
U Mumba 5-15 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal strikes, he gets a touch point as he gets out Sunil Suddhgavali and that's a big point for U Mumba, they need to decrease this big lead. Jaipur raider also gets a touch point.
Next raid, Rohit Baliyan is tackled once again, Vishal does it on his debut for the Panthers.
U Mumba 4-14 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Fazel Atrachali tackles Jaipur raider but immediately after, Amit Hooda tackles Rohit Baliyan. Next raid, Fazel Atrachali goes for tackle and ends up getting tapped out. Jaipur are only increasing their lead.
Deepak Narwal goes for a do-or-die raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and both defenders try to tackle him but he crosses the line. Big, big moment for Jaipur, so early on they have taken out the entire U Mumba squad.
U Mumba 2-10 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
Dong Geon Lee is ushered out, Jaipur are rolling along here and U Mumba are now down to just two men on the mat. Will Jaipur execute an all-out on U Mumba here?
U Mumba 2-6 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
This is not the start U Mumba wanted! Rohit Baliyan went for a bonus point and ended up getting tackled and U Mumba lose another man on the mat, down to just four.
Next raid, Jaipur raider takes out Fazel Atrachali, big moment that!
U Mumba 2-5 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Two empty raids for U Mumba and they remain at 0 points while Jaipur are flying high! Another Jaipur raider takes out Sandeep Narwal, who tries to go for a tackle but couldn't hold on.
However, Song goes for the raid next and gets U Mumba's first point.
U Mumba 1-3 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda starts the match against U Mumba with a raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and what a first raid this has been! A super raid in the very first move. He takes out Harendra Singh and Surinder Singh. U Mumba had challenged referee's decision to award three points and successful review means Jaipur get two points.
U Mumba 0-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jul 22, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)
Both the teams have made their way to the mat and are ready to begin the fifth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. It is U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and despite U Mumba holding a slight advantage in head-to-head over Jaipur, this is set to be a cracker.
Jul 22, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)
Here are the starters for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Deepak Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali, Vishal, Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.
Here are the starters for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.
Jul 22, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)
For U Mumba, Fazel Atrachali will be at the heart of defence once again. He showed in season 7 opener that he could keep out Siddharth Desai with much ease and his team will be looking for inspiration at him. Sandeep Narwal, the all-rounder, will be another crucial element in the team of U Mumba. Abhishek Singh will most shoulder the raiding responsibilities and he showed his might in the first game against Telugu Titans.
Players Who Jaipur Pink Panthers Will Rely On | Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, one of the most effective all-rounders of the league will shoulder the major responsibility of the team. Apart from him, Ajinkya Pawar, who scored 71 raid points in season 6, will be looking to continue that momentum from the previous season. Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull will mostly shoulder the defensive responsibility.
Jul 22, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
U Mumba have eight raiders, seven defenders and three all-rounders in their squad. Here is the entire list of players.
For Jaipur Pink Panthers, it is a fresh start to the season after a disappointing season 6, where they lost 12 of their 22 matches and could win just 43 points compared to the 93 their Zone A toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants accumulated. The Panthers have come with renewed vigour this time and completely crushed U Mumba.