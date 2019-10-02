LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai Beat Patna 30-26

News18.com | October 2, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 30-26 in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers go against Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.

U Mumba cemented their spot in the playoffs with a win over Patna Pirates. U Mumba were virtually into the playoffs already but secured their spot with back-to-back wins in Panchkula. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were already out of the playoffs race and were only playing for pride. U Mumba now have a 9-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Oct 2, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal raids for Mumbai but is tackled down by Oshtorak.

And with this, U Mumba have booked their place in the playoffs. U Mumba are the fourth team to qualify.

U Mumba 30-26 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and is tackled down by Baliyan.

Abhishek comes to raid for Mumbai and is tackled down by Jaideep.

Maghsoudlou goes to raid for Patna but is unsuccessful.

U Mumba 30-25 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee steps into the lobby without getting a touch and hence, has an unsuccessful raid.

Baliyan raids for Mumbai and gets a bonus point.

Baliyan raids against for Mumbai and takes out Vikas Jaglan.

U Mumba 28-24 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Baliyan raids for Mumbai and takes out Oshtorak.

Jang Kun Lee goes to raid for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Abhishek then raids for Mumbai and is tackled down by Maghsoudlou.

U Mumba 25-21 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and takes out Sandeep Narwal.

Abhishek then comes to raid for Mumbai and is Super-tackled down by Hadi Oshtorak.

Maghsoudlou goes to raid for Patna and takes out Atrachali.

U Mumba 24-19 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Abhishek Singh then raids for Mumbai and takes out Jaideep.

Pardeep Narwal raids for Patna and takes out Chang Ko.

U Mumba 23-16 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal raids for Patna and is Super-tackled down by Fazel Atrachali.

Baliyan then raids for Mumbai and takes out Kun Lee.

Purna Singh raids for Patna in the do-or-die scenario and is unsuccesful.

Abhishek goes for Mumbai's do-or-die raid and takes out Neeraj.

U Mumba 22-14 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee raids for Patna and takes out Harendra Kumar.

Two empty raids and Patna have closed down the gap a bit before the half time whistle.

U Mumba 17-13 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna again and with a full stretch gets a touch on Surinder.

Abhishek next raids for Mumbai and gets a touch point against Neeraj.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and as Sandeep Narwal and Chang Ko try to tackle him near the line, he gets his hand over.

U Mumba 17-12 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Maghsoudlou next raids for Patna and takes out Chang Ko and Surinder Singh to bag two important points for Patna. He got his hand over the line just in time.

Baliyan then takes a bonus point for Mumbai.

Abhishek raids next for Mumbai and takes out Maghsoudlou.

Pardeep comes on for Patna next and gets a bonus point.

U Mumba 16-8 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee raids for Patna and takes out Young Chang Ko.

Rohit Baliyan then comes to raid for Mumbai but is tackled down by Vikas Jaglan.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and is tackled down by Fazel Atrachali.

Athul MS then takes out Jaglan in his raid for Mumbai. After this, Abhishek raids for Mumbai and takes out Oshtorak.

U Mumba 14-5 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and is tackled down by Surinder Singh.

Abhishek Singh then goes to raid for Mumbai and takes out Monu to inflict an all-out on Patna.

U Mumba 11-3 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

After three empty raids, Athul MS raids for Mumbai, gets a bonus point and takes out Jaideep.

Then Maghsoudlou gets a bonus for Patna before Jang Kun Lee, in his raid for Patna, gets tackled by Chang Ko.

Abhishek then raids for Mumbai and is tackled down by Oshtorak.

Athul then raids for Mumbai and takes out Neeraj and Jaglan.

Pardeep then gets a bonus for Patna after which Abhishek takes out Maghsoudlou.

U Mumba 7-3 Patna Pirates

Oct 2, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates’ starting 7 against U Mumba: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.

Oct 2, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

U Mumba’s starting 7 against Patna Pirates: Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

Oct 2, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

It is Pardeep 'Record-breaker' Narwal vs 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali in Panchkula today. While Pardeep's raiding prowess in exemplary, Atrachali's defence is remarkably strong. Who will come out on top today?

Oct 2, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 6

Tied: 1

Lost: 12

Win Rate: 31.57%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Neeraj Kumar

Oct 2, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 10

Tied: 1

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 52.63%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Oct 2, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

U Mumba have an 8-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. With the just to seal a playoffs spot, U Mumba will look to the history to inspire them to another win.

Oct 2, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on matchday 61.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai Beat Patna 30-26
U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in Panchkula. (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba have already defeated Patna Pirates once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp. Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes. Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.



Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there. He will expect nothing less than 100 per cent from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.
  • 30 Sep, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    PAK vs SL
    305/7
    50.0 overs
    		 238/10
    46.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    IND vs SA
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 140/1
    16.5 overs
    South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    SA vs IND
    149/5
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    19.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram