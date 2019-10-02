Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai Beat Patna 30-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 30-26 in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers go against Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
U Mumba cemented their spot in the playoffs with a win over Patna Pirates. U Mumba were virtually into the playoffs already but secured their spot with back-to-back wins in Panchkula. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were already out of the playoffs race and were only playing for pride. U Mumba now have a 9-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 2, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal raids for Mumbai but is tackled down by Oshtorak.
And with this, U Mumba have booked their place in the playoffs. U Mumba are the fourth team to qualify.
After three empty raids, Athul MS raids for Mumbai, gets a bonus point and takes out Jaideep.
Then Maghsoudlou gets a bonus for Patna before Jang Kun Lee, in his raid for Patna, gets tackled by Chang Ko.
Abhishek then raids for Mumbai and is tackled down by Oshtorak.
Athul then raids for Mumbai and takes out Neeraj and Jaglan.
Pardeep then gets a bonus for Patna after which Abhishek takes out Maghsoudlou.
U Mumba 7-3 Patna Pirates
Oct 2, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates’ starting 7 against U Mumba: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.
Oct 2, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
U Mumba’s starting 7 against Patna Pirates: Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.
Oct 2, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)
It is Pardeep 'Record-breaker' Narwal vs 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali in Panchkula today. While Pardeep's raiding prowess in exemplary, Atrachali's defence is remarkably strong. Who will come out on top today?
U Mumba have an 8-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. With the just to seal a playoffs spot, U Mumba will look to the history to inspire them to another win.
U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on matchday 61.
U Mumba have already defeated Patna Pirates once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp. Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes. Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.
Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there. He will expect nothing less than 100 per cent from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.