Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai Beat Patna 30-26

U Mumba have an 8-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. With the just to seal a playoffs spot, U Mumba will look to the history to inspire them to another win.

Maghsoudlou next raids for Patna and takes out Chang Ko and Surinder Singh to bag two important points for Patna. He got his hand over the line just in time.

U Mumba have already defeated Patna Pirates once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp. Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes. Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there. He will expect nothing less than 100 per cent from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.