Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Pune 33-23

Catch all the live updates from thematch between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog.in the first game of matchday 7 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. In the second game of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors at the same venue. You can follow the action of the second matchAs the action moves to Mumbai, U Mumba will lock up against Puneri Paltan and hope to start off their campaign at home on a positive note. The match will also see Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar lead his team out against U Mumba - a side with which he spent five seasons as a player and won the Pro Kabaddi title back in Season 2. Historically, U Mumba have had the better of Puneri Paltan, as Mumbai have beaten Pune on 8 off their 14 past meetings, whereas Pune have been victorious in 5 games. One game between the two ended in a tie.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors".With a win and a loss in their kitty from the first two matches, U Mumba will look to make full use of their home leg, starting with a win against Puneri Paltan on Saturday.Abhishek Singh has been the star man for U Mumba in the raiding department, racking up 17 raid points in two outings, including a Super 10 against Telugu Titans. South Korean Dong Geon Lee gave a good account of himself in U Mumba's last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be eager to establish himself as a strong support to Abhishek as the season progresses.In defence, ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali has been the side’s best defender with six tackle points from two matches but will be looking to up his game even further with the home support in Mumbai cheering the team on.As for Puneri Paltan, they came up short against Haryana Steelers in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 but will be looking to redeem themselves with a victory over U Mumba on Saturday.Raider Pawan Kadian put on a solid display in the last match, scoring a Super 10 and in defence, Shubham Shinde was impressive against Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan fans will hope the likes of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh can hit their stride against U Mumba on Saturday.The match will also mark a special occasion for Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar, who started his Pro Kabaddi career with U Mumba and spent five seasons with the team. Anup will be hoping to get his first-ever victory as a coach against the team he led to a title in Season 2.