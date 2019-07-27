LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Pune 33-23

News18.com | July 27, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba lead Puneri Paltan 33-23 in the first game of matchday 7 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. In the second game of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors at the same venue. You can follow the action of the second match here.

As the action moves to Mumbai, U Mumba will lock up against Puneri Paltan and hope to start off their campaign at home on a positive note. The match will also see Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar lead his team out against U Mumba - a side with which he spent five seasons as a player and won the Pro Kabaddi title back in Season 2. Historically, U Mumba have had the better of Puneri Paltan, as Mumbai have beaten Pune on 8 off their 14 past meetings, whereas Pune have been victorious in 5 games. One game between the two ended in a tie.
Jul 27, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Pune's Pawan Kadian went out of bound. They challenge that the defender had stepped out first. The official verdict on the review is that the original decision stands.

Rohit Baliyan gets a successful raid. Pune gets a super tackle... but Mumbai wins the 'Maha' derby.

U MUMBA 33-23 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh fails in his DO OR DIE raid. Sanket Sawant with the tackle.

Then Sandeep Narwal gets Sushant Sail with a Super Tackle!

U MUMBA 30-21 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Pune's Sushant Sail gets a big... big raid. Fazel Atrachali and Harendra Kumar are out.

Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan returns empty from his raid. 

Sushant Sail again gets a touch. Surinder Singh is out.

Can Pune comeplete the comeback?

U MUMBA 28-20 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets two touches!

Pune are All Out as Pawan Kadian fails in his raid. Surinder A superb tackle from Surinder Singh. 

What planning and execution from Mumbai.

U MUMBA 27-17 PUNERI PALTAN 

Jul 27, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a Super Tackle! Surjeet Singh is out.

Rohit Baliyan then for Mumbai, gets a touch on Surjeet Singh. 

U MUMBA 22-15 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Mumbai are starting to get away with this one... the gap widens.

Arjun Deshwal with a magical raid and that too in a DO OR DIE situation.

U MUMBA 21-12 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh is successful in the DO OR DIE raid, Girish Maruti Ernak is out.

And that brings us at the end of the first half. Mumbai will start the second half with the first raid and Pune just down to two defendfers.

U MUMBA 11-9 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

Manjeet fails in the DO OR DIE raid, as Surinder Singh takles im to the ground.

After Abhishek Singh gets an empty raid, Surjeet Singh manages to power Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal past the half-way line.

U MUMBA 8-9 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Clinical defending from Mumbai yet again! Fazel Atrachali gets R. Sriram who was on a DO OR DIE raid. 

Mumbai's Abhishek Singh fails in his DO OR DIE  raid, as Pune get a Super Tackle. 

U MUMBA 7-7 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Mumbai's Surinder Singh tackles Pawan Kadian single-handedly.

Rohit Baliyan gets another Empty Raid and Pune's R. Sriram also does the same.

Abhishek Singh in the DO OR DIE raid, manages a touch on Shubham Shinde!

U MUMBA 6-5 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

After Pawan Kadian returned from empty raid.

Mumbai's Sandeep Narwal is tackled by Manjeet.

As Manjeet comes in for DO OR DIE raid, it is Fazel Atrachali who gets a SUPER-TACKLE!!

U MUMBA 4-5 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 27, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

It's neck and neck so far.

Dong Geon Lee fails in his Do OR DIE raid!

U MUMBA 2-4 PUNERI PALTAN 

P.S. First time Anup Kumar has come to Mumbai with rivals Pune.

Jul 27, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Jul 27, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Jul 27, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail

DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep

Jul 27, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

 U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in the 'Maha' derby in Mumbai! Who will walk away with the win tonight?

Jul 27, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan

Form guide:

Played: 1

Won: 0

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Best Raider: Pawan Kumar Kadian

Best Defender: Shubham Shinde

Jul 27, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

U Mumba

Form guide:

Played: 2

Won: 1

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Jul 27, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is scheduled to attend the opening day of the Mumbai leg as U Mumba and Puneri Paltan clash in the 'Maharashtra Derby'.

Jul 27, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

PKL moves on from Hyderabad to Mumbai! And it a 'MAHA' day. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan!

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Mumbai Beats Pune 33-23
U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi league (Photo Credit: PKL)

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors".

With a win and a loss in their kitty from the first two matches, U Mumba will look to make full use of their home leg, starting with a win against Puneri Paltan on Saturday.

Abhishek Singh has been the star man for U Mumba in the raiding department, racking up 17 raid points in two outings, including a Super 10 against Telugu Titans. South Korean Dong Geon Lee gave a good account of himself in U Mumba's last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be eager to establish himself as a strong support to Abhishek as the season progresses.

In defence, ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali has been the side’s best defender with six tackle points from two matches but will be looking to up his game even further with the home support in Mumbai cheering the team on.



As for Puneri Paltan, they came up short against Haryana Steelers in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 but will be looking to redeem themselves with a victory over U Mumba on Saturday.

Raider Pawan Kadian put on a solid display in the last match, scoring a Super 10 and in defence, Shubham Shinde was impressive against Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan fans will hope the likes of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh can hit their stride against U Mumba on Saturday.

The match will also mark a special occasion for Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar, who started his Pro Kabaddi career with U Mumba and spent five seasons with the team. Anup will be hoping to get his first-ever victory as a coach against the team he led to a title in Season 2.
