Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: UP Beat Mumbai 27-23

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat U Mumba 27-23 to get their first win of season 7 as their star man Rishank Devadiga returned from injury. Rishank changed the outlook of the team as they look far more solid and tactical as they took on the defending might of U Mumba. With the loss, U Mumba registered their second straight loss on home soil at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the first game of the day, Haryana Steelers faced Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Monu Goyat was the top raider for UP with six raid points while Sumit, with six completed tackles, got the most number of tackle points for UP. For U Mumba, Rohit Baliyan was the best with four raid points while Surinder Singh was the pick of the defenders with four tackle points.
Read More
Jul 31, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Fazel Atrachali slipped out of line before tackling Rishank and it's point for UP. Next raid, Sandeep Narwal is tackled down and moments later, UP Yoddha gets their first win of season 7 with a 27-23 win over U Mumba. Rishabh Devadiga's addition to this unit pumped them up and a solid performance from them to beat the home team. Second straight loss for U Mumba in front of their home crowd.
Rohit Baliyan is tackled down by the UP defence and UP are closing in here. Just two men on the mat for U Mumba and Monu Goyat goes for the raid and gets a touch point. Only one remain for Mumbai.
U Mumba 11-11 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Rishank Devadiga in the do-or-die raid. Abhishek clearly claimed while Rishank was in denial. UP took the review against the referee's decision of avoiding the point to U Mumba and they lose the review.
If Atrachali is not on the mat, Sandeep Narwal is. He absolutely bulldozes Shrikant Jadhav. Shrikant had his back to Narwal and he was absolutely super tackled down there. Two important points for U Mumba.
U Mumba 6-5 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Do-or-die raid for U Mumba and Arjun Deshwal did not pick a bonus point and he was ushered off the mat.
Next raid, Fazel Atrachali has been toe touch out by Monu Goyat. UP are picking some momentum here.
U Mumba 3-5 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Another excellent defensive move from U Mumba, Atrachali's dash and Sandeep Narwal ankle hold and U Mumba have drawn parity here.
U Mumba 3-3 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
An error from Arjun Deshwal, he steps on the lobby line without getting a touch on any of the UP's defenders and it's a point for UP Yoddha.
Shrikanth Jadhav gets on the next raid and toe touches Surinder Singh out. Next raid, Abhishek Singh has got tackled, UP are in the lead now.
U Mumba 2-3 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat is first tackled by the U Mumba defence and then Abhishek Singh gets a touch point and U Mumba have won the first two points of this match.
U Mumba 2-0 UP Yoddha
Jul 31, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of U Mumba against UP Yoddha.
Sandeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh and Young Chang Ko
U Mumba will play their third match of the home leg against Up Yoddha. (Photo Credit: PKL)
In head-to-heads, UP Yoddha now lead U Mumba 3-2.
After being edged out by Bengaluru Bulls in the closing stages of their last game, U Mumba were itching to return to the mat and make things right but their raiders failed to make an impact today as UP's Sumit got his ankle holds right and took the Mumbai raiders for a ride.
U Mumba fans were also expecting better performance from Fazel 'Sultan' Atrachali but other than a supremely average performance, his mistake right at the end, even cost Mumbai the game.
UP Yoddha will be enjoying this first victory of the season. After being thrashed by their opponents earlier, they were looking for a fresh start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign and were able to do exactly that.