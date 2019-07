Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: UP Beat Mumbai 27-23

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat U Mumba 27-23 to get their first win of season 7 as their star man Rishank Devadiga returned from injury. Rishank changed the outlook of the team as they look far more solid and tactical as they took on the defending might of U Mumba. With the loss, U Mumba registered their second straight loss on home soil at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the first game of the day, Haryana Steelers faced Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.Monu Goyat was the top raider for UP with six raid points while Sumit, with six completed tackles, got the most number of tackle points for UP. For U Mumba, Rohit Baliyan was the best with four raid points while Surinder Singh was the pick of the defenders with four tackle points.