Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: UP Beat Mumbai 27-23

On the head to head we are even against the Yoddhas. Let's try and stack up one win for tonight!

It's all level in this match-up between U Mumba and UP Yoddha. Whoever wins today will get a slight edge in their head-to-head record.

Picking the better move between Fazel's dash and Nitesh's ankle hold- Don't believe us? Tune in to tonight from 8:30 PM, and see for yourself!

It's Fazel Atrachali vs Nitesh Kumar tonight. Both top-class defenders and have ample number of points to back their status. Who will come out triumphant today?

U Mumba have had a mixed season so far and in their home leg, they have won one and lost the other. They will hope to get a win in front of their home crowd today.

UP Yoddha have had the worst season so far and sit at the bottom of the table. It is high time that UP raise their stocks and they will go for the kill today.

If raiding in a Do-or-Die situation is an art, then in Season 7 Abhishek is sure climbing the ranks as an artist. Watch him in action, tonight, LIVE from 8:30 PM.

Arjun Deshwal stepped up for U Mumba in their last match and won them a number of points. The team will hope he can keep bettering his level.

Monu Goyat is first tackled by the U Mumba defence and then Abhishek Singh gets a touch point and U Mumba have won the first two points of this match.

Shrikanth Jadhav gets on the next raid and toe touches Surinder Singh out. Next raid, Abhishek Singh has got tackled, UP are in the lead now.

An error from Arjun Deshwal, he steps on the lobby line without getting a touch on any of the UP's defenders and it's a point for UP Yoddha.

If Atrachali is not on the mat, Sandeep Narwal is. He absolutely bulldozes Shrikant Jadhav. Shrikant had his back to Narwal and he was absolutely super tackled down there. Two important points for U Mumba.

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Rishank Devadiga in the do-or-die raid. Abhishek clearly claimed while Rishank was in denial. UP took the review against the referee's decision of avoiding the point to U Mumba and they lose the review.

Rohit Baliyan is tackled down by the UP defence and UP are closing in here. Just two men on the mat for U Mumba and Monu Goyat goes for the raid and gets a touch point. Only one remain for Mumbai.

ALL OUT The buzzer goes off for the first half and we have a 2-point lead! MUM 12-14 UP

U Mumba did not subsitute Fazel Atrachali for their raid and the captain is easily tackled down. This is huge for UP Yoddha, Rishank's addition has swelled them up a bit. They now lead at half time.

First raid of the second half and Rishank has been brilliantly tackled down by Surinder. U Mumba have got a point back here.

UP Yoddha are turning on the heat here. Arjun Deshwal is tackled down with ease in the do-or-die raid for U Mumba and UP are now three points ahead.

Young Chang Ko is turning up and how, two brilliant tackles from him to keep U Mumba close. But next raid, Abhishek Singh gets tackled down too.

UP Yoddha's defence has got going today and Sumit gets a high 5. Not too far yet but UP are increasing their lead tactically.

Both U Mumba and UP Yoddha are neck-and-neck. While UP do have a slender lead, it is not much and hence, both teams are trying to play tactically.

Six minutes are left on the clock and the teams are still neck-and-neck. This is set to be an extremely engaging end to the match-up that will break the deadlock in their head-to-heads.

Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled down after the resumption post time out but immediately after Abhishek Singh is also tackled down. UP still stay two points ahead.

Fazel Atrachali slipped out of line before tackling Rishank and it's point for UP. Next raid, Sandeep Narwal is tackled down and moments later, UP Yoddha gets their first win of season 7 with a 27-23 win over U Mumba. Rishabh Devadiga's addition to this unit pumped them up and a solid performance from them to beat the home team. Second straight loss for U Mumba in front of their home crowd.

In head-to-heads, UP Yoddha now lead U Mumba 3-2.After being edged out by Bengaluru Bulls in the closing stages of their last game, U Mumba were itching to return to the mat and make things right but their raiders failed to make an impact today as UP's Sumit got his ankle holds right and took the Mumbai raiders for a ride.U Mumba fans were also expecting better performance from Fazel 'Sultan' Atrachali but other than a supremely average performance, his mistake right at the end, even cost Mumbai the game.UP Yoddha will be enjoying this first victory of the season. After being thrashed by their opponents earlier, they were looking for a fresh start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign and were able to do exactly that.