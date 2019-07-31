LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: UP Beat Mumbai 27-23

News18.com | July 31, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat U Mumba 27-23 to get their first win of season 7 as their star man Rishank Devadiga returned from injury. Rishank changed the outlook of the team as they look far more solid and tactical as they took on the defending might of U Mumba. With the loss, U Mumba registered their second straight loss on home soil at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the first game of the day, Haryana Steelers faced Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.

Monu Goyat was the top raider for UP with six raid points while Sumit, with six completed tackles, got the most number of tackle points for UP. For U Mumba, Rohit Baliyan was the best with four raid points while Surinder Singh was the pick of the defenders with four tackle points.
Jul 31, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

Fazel Atrachali slipped out of line before tackling Rishank and it's point for UP. Next raid, Sandeep Narwal is tackled down and moments later, UP Yoddha gets their first win of season 7 with a 27-23 win over U Mumba. Rishabh Devadiga's addition to this unit pumped them up and a solid performance from them to beat the home team. Second straight loss for U Mumba in front of their home crowd. 

Jul 31, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled down after the resumption post time out but immediately after Abhishek Singh is also tackled down. UP still stay two points ahead.

U Mumba 20-22 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Six minutes are left on the clock and the teams are still neck-and-neck. This is set to be an extremely engaging end to the match-up that will break the deadlock in their head-to-heads.

U Mumba 19-21 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Both U Mumba and UP Yoddha are neck-and-neck. While UP do have a slender lead, it is not much and hence, both teams are trying to play tactically.

U Mumba 18-20 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha's defence has got going today and Sumit gets a high 5. Not too far yet but UP are increasing their lead tactically.

Next raid though, Azad Singh has been tackled down by Surinder.

U Mumba 16-19 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

Young Chang Ko is turning up and how, two brilliant tackles from him to keep U Mumba close. But next raid, Abhishek Singh gets tackled down too.

U Mumba 15-17 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha are turning on the heat here. Arjun Deshwal is tackled down with ease in the do-or-die raid for U Mumba and UP are now three points ahead.

U Mumba 13-16 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

First raid of the second half and Rishank has been brilliantly tackled down by Surinder. U Mumba have got a point back here.

U Mumba 13-14 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

U Mumba did not subsitute Fazel Atrachali for their raid and the captain is easily tackled down. This is huge for UP Yoddha, Rishank's addition has swelled them up a bit. They now lead at half time.

U Mumba 12-14 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan is tackled down by the UP defence and UP are closing in here. Just two men on the mat for U Mumba and Monu Goyat goes for the raid and gets a touch point. Only one remain for Mumbai.

U Mumba 11-11 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Rishank Devadiga in the do-or-die raid. Abhishek clearly claimed while Rishank was in denial. UP took the review against the referee's decision of avoiding the point to U Mumba and they lose the review.

U Mumba 9-7 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal has been tackled down by the UP defence. That deep a penetration was completely unnecessary by Narwal.

Next raid, however, Rohit Baliyan super tackles Shrikant Jadhav. Baliyan's ankle hold did the deed. A super tackle again and U Mumba are in the lead.

U Mumba 8-6 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

If Atrachali is not on the mat, Sandeep Narwal is. He absolutely bulldozes Shrikant Jadhav. Shrikant had his back to Narwal and he was absolutely super tackled down there. Two important points for U Mumba.

U Mumba 6-5 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

Do-or-die raid for U Mumba and Arjun Deshwal did not pick a bonus point and he was ushered off the mat.

Next raid, Fazel Atrachali has been toe touch out by Monu Goyat. UP are picking some momentum here.

U Mumba 3-5 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Another excellent defensive move from U Mumba, Atrachali's dash and Sandeep Narwal ankle hold and U Mumba have drawn parity here.

U Mumba 3-3 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

An error from Arjun Deshwal, he steps on the lobby line without getting a touch on any of the UP's defenders and it's a point for UP Yoddha.

Shrikanth Jadhav gets on the next raid and toe touches Surinder Singh out. Next raid, Abhishek Singh has got tackled, UP are in the lead now.

U Mumba 2-3 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat is first tackled by the U Mumba defence and then Abhishek Singh gets a touch point and U Mumba have won the first two points of this match.

U Mumba 2-0 UP Yoddha

Jul 31, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of U Mumba against UP Yoddha.

Sandeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh and Young Chang Ko

Jul 31, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed Haryana Steelers 37-21. Another huge performance from the Jaipur boys and they go top of the table.

Jul 31, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of UP Yoddha against U Mumba. Rishank Devadiga is back from the injury break.

Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Sumit and Amit Narwal

Jul 31, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Arjun Deshwal stepped up for U Mumba in their last match and won them a number of points. The team will hope he can keep bettering his level.

Jul 31, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh has been a huge star for U Mumba so far this season.

Jul 31, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha have had the worst season so far and sit at the bottom of the table. It is high time that UP raise their stocks and they will go for the kill today.

RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh

DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar

Jul 31, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

U Mumba have had a mixed season so far and in their home leg, they have won one and lost the other. They will hope to get a win in front of their home crowd today.

RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Jul 31, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

It's Fazel Atrachali vs Nitesh Kumar tonight. Both top-class defenders and have ample number of points to back their status. Who will come out triumphant today?

Jul 31, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

It's all level in this match-up between U Mumba and UP Yoddha. Whoever wins today will get a slight edge in their head-to-head record.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Mumbai: UP Beat Mumbai 27-23
U Mumba will play their third match of the home leg against Up Yoddha. (Photo Credit: PKL)

In head-to-heads, UP Yoddha now lead U Mumba 3-2.

After being edged out by Bengaluru Bulls in the closing stages of their last game, U Mumba were itching to return to the mat and make things right but their raiders failed to make an impact today as UP's Sumit got his ankle holds right and took the Mumbai raiders for a ride.

U Mumba fans were also expecting better performance from Fazel 'Sultan' Atrachali but other than a supremely average performance, his mistake right at the end, even cost Mumbai the game.

UP Yoddha will be enjoying this first victory of the season. After being thrashed by their opponents earlier, they were looking for a fresh start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign and were able to do exactly that.
