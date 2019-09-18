Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Pune: Mumbai Beat UP 39-36

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba beat UP Yoddha 39-36 in the first game of matchday 49 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the second game of the night, home team Puneri Paltan face Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.
UP Yoddha, who made their way to top 6 with a win over Jaipur, will look to continue their winning run while U Mumba will want to reclaim the fifth spot on PKL 2019 standings. UP Yoddha have a slender 3-2 edge over U Mumba in their head-to-head record and both teams will look to fight hard to have an effect of that standing. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 18, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
U Mumba beat UP Yoddha 39-36 to inflict just the second defeat on UP in their last seven outings. UP started the match better but once Mumbai grew into the contest, they held their ground extremely well.
Super-tackle fro UP Yoddha! Abhishek Singh goes for his third straight raid and is tackled down by Ashu Singh. And UP are trying to get back the momentum here.
Next raid, Arjun Deshwal goes to raid for Mumbai and takes out Sumit.
U Mumba 7-13 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Since the start after the all-out, Mumbai have shown some signs of revival. They have tackled down Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga while Abhishek Singh's raids took out Nitesh Kumar and Amit.
U Mumba 6-11 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha off to a blazing start! Within 10 minutes of the match, UP Yoddha have inflicted an all-out on U Mumba. Surender Gill goes for the raid and gets Fazel Atrachali and Harendra Kumar to increase UP's lead.
U Mumba 2-11 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
Surender Gill goes for UP's do-or-die raid and Surinder Singh goes for a dash but before Surender could be put off the mat, he got a touch over the line. Mumbai now have just three men on the mat.
U Mumba 1-6 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Incredible tackle from Sumit! Athul MS had come for U Mumba's do-or-die raid and Sumit just grabbed hold of him and pinned him down. That was sensational stuff from the defender.
U Mumba 1-5 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have taken an early lead in the match against U Mumba as Mumbai's defence looks too eager to go for tackles and are paying price for the same. However, it's early on in the game.
U Mumba 1-4 UP Yoddha
Sep 18, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Here is the starting 7 of UP Yoddha as they take on U Mumba: Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Amit, Surender Gill, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.
Sep 18, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Here is the starting 7 of U Mumba against UP Yoddha: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Athul MS, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.
Sep 18, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
Even though UP Yoddha are known more for their raiding prowess, today against U Mumba they are going to have a serious defensive tussle as Nitesh Kumar comes up against 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali.
Aaj Sultan ka chalega zor ya #YoddhaHum machayenge shor?
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 15
Won: 8
Tied: 2
Lost: 5
Win Rate: 53.33%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Sep 18, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)
Here is U Mumba’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 15
Won: 7
Tied: 1
Lost: 7
Win Rate: 46.67%
Best Raider: Abhishek Singh
Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali
Sep 18, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have a slender 3-2 edge over U Mumba in their head-to-head record and both teams will look to fight hard to have an effect of that record. While Mumbai will want to close the gap, UP will look to increase that advantage.
On matchday 49, U Mumba take on UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Pune. This is a battle between two teams who are fighting to stay in the top 6 of the league standings and it is expected to be a spicy contest.
U Mumba take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba's recent positive run of results was halted by Bengal Warriors in their previous game which they lost in spite of a valiant fightback. Arjun Deshwal was brilliant in raiding and scored 14 raid points for his side in that match, while Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points. However, the rest of the team could only manage 8 points between themselves with the team's leading raider this season, Abhishek Singh, accounting for 3 of them. Their defence, which has the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh failed to make a big impact. They will, however, be itching to get going again and live up to their billing against an in-form UP Yoddha attack.
UP Yoddha continued their impressive run on Monday which has seen them lose only one of their previous seven matches. The highlight of their victory was the way in which multiple players stepped up and delivered in their previous match to ensure the raiding and tackling responsibilities were evenly distributed. Though the team's lead raider, Shrikant Jadhav, top-scored with 9 points, Rishank Devadiga contributed well with points to his name while Surender Gill scored 7. Skipper Nitesh Kumar looked in good touch as he scored three tackle points. The team will hope to maintain this balance in their play as they look to maintain their hold over the fifth position in the season 7 standings.