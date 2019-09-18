Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Pune: Mumbai Beat UP 39-36

Sep 18, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav with a fabulous raid as he takes out Rohit and Harendra to reduce the gap to just one point.

Abhishek then goes for a raid for Mumbai and takes out Ashu Singh to increase the gap back to two points.

Shrikant is next tackled down by Sandeep Narwal.

U Mumba 39-36 UP Yoddha