Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad: Bengal Beat UP 48-17

News18.com | July 24, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha 48-17 in match number seven of season seven Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This is the highest margin of victory for bengal. The second match of the night will see Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi at the same venue. You can follow the second match here.

Both UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors will be hoping to start their season with a bang and take maximum points from their opener. In the three previous meetings between the two teams, Bengal Warriors have had the better of U.P. Yoddha on two occasions as opposed to only the one time that UP beat Bengal.
Jul 24, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

What a win for Bengal Warriors!! They get their highest margin of victory in their history of PKL!!

UP YODDHA 17-48 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Bengal are running away with this one!!!

In a do-or-die raid, Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets an All OUT! 

This after Surender Gill failed in his do-or-die raid, as Baldev Singh gets High Five! 

UP YODDHA 17-45 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

K. Prapanjan fails in his do-or-die raid. UP rtried to play on that but Bengal can afford to fail in one of their raids. 

In their reiturning, do-or-die raid Surender Singh fails. 

Maninder Singh gets Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh.

UP YODDHA 17-40 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat gets a superb tackle and K. Prapanjan fails to get a point. 

UP are losing the plot. Maninder Singh's raid was almost empty but for Sachin Kumar, who decided otherwise.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets another successful raid. 

UP YODDHA 16-37 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Another superb raid from Bengal.. this time is K. Prapanjan.  

SUPER RAID from Mohammad Nabibakhsh. 3 points!!! What a raid from thew Iranian.

UP are All Out again!!

UP YODDHA 13-34 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a superb raid and in the returning raid, UP are All Out!! 

Bengal are running away with this one.... or do UP have a fight left in them?

UP YODDHA 10-25 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh returns empty-handed. Manu Goyat's raid also does not yield any points. 

Maninder gets two points in his very next raid. Bengal captain is coming into the game. 

UP fail in their own attempt. Surender Singh though gets one back after Mohammad Nabibakhsh's empty raid. 

K. Prapanjan gets another point, as Rinku Narwal gets a brilliant tackle. 

UP YODDHA 9-17 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Bengal are leading now. Maninder Singh returns with a point as Amit makes the schoolboy error of tugging at the shirt. 

Mohammad Nabibakhsh also returns with a point from the raid. 

In the next raid, UP is all out!!

UP YODDHA 6-11 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Bengal are stagging a stunning comeback already. Nitesh Kumar makes sure that Bengal fail in their do-or-die raid from K. Prapanjan.

Baldev Singh returns the favour for Bengal to UP's Monu Goyat

UP YODDHA 5-4 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

UP start off brightly, getting in the groove with aggressive raids Bengal are not helping themselves as they lose raiders with mistakes on their own. They are not giving in easily though. 

UP YODDHA 4-3 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh start things off for Bengal, as Manu Goyal does the same for UP.

Both return with empty raids.

UP opens the account with Amit getting the hold for UP.

UP YODDHA 1-0 BENGAL WARRIORS

Jul 24, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

We all ready for the first match of the night. UP have won the toss and have opted to chose the side, meaning Bengal will start things off.

Jul 24, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Starting Line-Up: Nitesh Kumar (C), Monu Goyat, Narender, Amit, Surender Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar.

Bengal Warriors Starting Line-Up: K. Prapanjan, Naveen Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh (C), Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

Jul 24, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh was the only raider among the top raiders to have a positive head-to-head record vs Nitesh Kumar in PKL season 6.

Jul 24, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddha have met three times in the past, with the Warriors winning two times as opposed to only the one time that UP beat Bengal.

Jul 24, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors, both reached the playoffs in season 6 of PKL. They will be hoping to do one better this season and reach the final or better still, clinch their maiden title.

Jul 24, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha face Bengal Warriors in their campaign opener of Pro Kabaddi league season 7. It is the seventh match of the season so far, being played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad: Bengal Beat UP 48-17
UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi league (Photo Credit: PKL)

UP Yoddha, like last season, have assembled a formidable raiding trio, comprising Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga. A star-studded lineup in offence means that, on their day, they win a match on their own. The addition of Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou along with his ability to contribute on both offence and defence means maybe the turning factor in their favour.

Captain Nitesh Kumar, who became the first defender in Pro Kabaddi history to score 100 tackle points in a single season in the last campaign, and will be leading the charge for UP in defence, which also boasts of all-rounders Narender and Sachin Kumar.

As for Bengal Warriors, captain and star raider Maninder Singh will again be shouldering the responsibility of leading the offence and will have some very able support in K. Prapanjan and Sukesh Hegde.

The addition of Iranian all-round Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who is yet to make his Pro Kabaddi debut, Bengal Warriors fans have reasons to be excited about the Iranian all-rounder, taking into account his performances on the international stage and in the All-Star match. In defence, veteran Jeeva Kumar will be aided by the likes of Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, making them an outstanding defensive unit, which will look to take the game to the opposition raiders.
