Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad: Bengal Beat UP 48-17

UP Yoddha, like last season, have assembled a formidable raiding trio, comprising Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga. A star-studded lineup in offence means that, on their day, they win a match on their own. The addition of Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou along with his ability to contribute on both offence and defence means maybe the turning factor in their favour.Captain Nitesh Kumar, who became the first defender in Pro Kabaddi history to score 100 tackle points in a single season in the last campaign, and will be leading the charge for UP in defence, which also boasts of all-rounders Narender and Sachin Kumar.As for Bengal Warriors, captain and star raider Maninder Singh will again be shouldering the responsibility of leading the offence and will have some very able support in K. Prapanjan and Sukesh Hegde.The addition of Iranian all-round Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who is yet to make his Pro Kabaddi debut, Bengal Warriors fans have reasons to be excited about the Iranian all-rounder, taking into account his performances on the international stage and in the All-Star match. In defence, veteran Jeeva Kumar will be aided by the likes of Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, making them an outstanding defensive unit, which will look to take the game to the opposition raiders.