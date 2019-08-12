Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: UP Beats Bengaluru 35-33

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beats Bengaluru Bulls 35-33 in the second match of matchday 20 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Bengal Warriors took on Telugu Titans in the first match of the day, at the same venue.
After their narrow loss against Haryana Steelers on Sunday, Bengaluru Bulls have the opportunity to bounce back immediately when they take on UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha have won just one of their opening six matches in Pro Kabaddi season 7 and will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games that featured two ties and a loss. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, were edged out by Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will be keen to bounce back quickly.
Aug 12, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)
Sumit Singh gets a bonus point.
Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh gets a touch on Amit.
Monu Goyat, in the DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sumit. Sumit completes HIGH 5!
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
Aug 12, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar
Aug 12, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls Form -
Played: 6
Won: 4
Tied: 0
Lost: 2
Win rate: 66.66%
Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat
Best Defender: Mahender Singh
Aug 12, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Form -
Played: 6
Won: 1
Tied: 2
Lost: 3
Win rate: 16.66%
Best Raider: Monu Goyat
Best Defender: Sumit
Aug 12, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
In the head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls have had the better of UP Yoddha on 5 occassions as opposed to just one loss.
Aug 12, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of the night. who will come up on top... will it be the Yoddhas from UP or the Bulls of Bengaluru? Only time will tell.
UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha will want their raiders to raise their game and get among the points, having endured a relatively quiet season so far. Their trio of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga have had a slow start to the season. Monu has been their most prolific scorer so far, while Shrikant has also enjoyed his moments.
UP Yoddha, though, will want more consistent performances from the duo as well as Devadiga, who recently returned to the team from an injury. On the defensive front, their Left Corner Sumit has been a rock and is the team's leading tackle points scorer. Skipper Nitesh Kumar has had his moments in defence as well, but like their raiders, he too will be looking to find consistency.
Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!
After a narrow defeat on Sunday, the defending champions will be raring to return to the mat against UP Yoddha, who are seeking just their second win of the season. Skipper Rohit Kumar registered 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi in the last match and seems to be hitting top gear as the season progresses. His raiding partner Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat will be looking to improve on his previous performance, which by his lofty standards was a bit on the quiet side.
Bengaluru Bulls' defence, meanwhile, has been solid for most of the season, but they will be looking to iron out the last-minute lapses that cost them the previous match. Mahender Singh will target a much better display after not opening his account in the last game and he will require support from the likes of Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal, if Bengaluru Bulls are to thwart the threat of UP Yoddha's potent raiding trident.