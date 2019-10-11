LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Noida: UP Beat Bengaluru 45-33

News18.com | October 11, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-33 in the second game of matchday 69 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Friday. In the first game of the night, Dabang Delhi faced U Mumba at the same venue.

After a loss in their last match, UP Yoddha will be hoping to end their home leg in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a win over Bengaluru Bulls. The hosts have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this season and will be looking for a similar result in what will be the last league stage game on the campaign. The defending champions will also be looking to secure maximum points from the contest and leapfrog UP Yoddha in the standings. LIVE STREAM
Oct 11, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.

UP's Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.

Sumit Singh gets tackled by Shrikant Jadhav.

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

Banty puts in an empty raid. 

Surender Gill gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.

Banty gets a touch on Ashu Singh.

Surender Gill and Ankit put in empty raids.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Ankit gets a bonus but is out. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.

Sumit Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Amit.

Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.

Banty gets tackled by Ashu Singh. HIGH 5!

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

UP YODDHA 45-33 BENGALURU BULLS

Oct 11, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a touch on Sumit.

UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.

Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.

Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point. 

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar. 

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.

Surender Gill gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shrikant Jadhav.

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sumit.

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

UP YODDHA 34-31 BENGALURU BULLS

Oct 11, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Amit Sheoran. 

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Nitesh Kumar. 

Surender Gill gets tackled by Mahender Singh. SUPER TACKLE!

Banty puts in an empty raid.

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Banty gets tackled by Ashu Singh. 

Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on Saurabh Nandal. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ashu Singh.

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

Sumit Singh gets a touch on Amit.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sumit.

Shrikant Jadhav and Sumit Singh put in empty raids.

Rishank Devadiga and Sumit Singh put in empty raids

Surender Gill gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

UP YODDHA 30-27 BENGALURU BULLS 

Oct 11, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Banty gets a bonus. 

UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat. Benglauru are ALL OUT!

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by  Ashu Singh.

Surender Gill gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ashu Singh. SUPER 10!

Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus point.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shrikant Jadhav.

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Banty.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sumit.

Rishank Devadiga and Sumit Singh put in empty raids.

Shrikant Jadhav and Sumit Singh put in empty raids.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.

Sumit Singh gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.

Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.

UP YODDHA 20-22 BENGALURU BULLS

Oct 11, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Sumit, Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh. SUPER RAID!

UP's Surender Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Mahender Singh. UP are ALL OUT!

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ashu Singh.

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ashu Singh.

Rishank Devadiga gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.

Banty puts in an empty raid.

Surender Gill gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran. SUPER RAID!

Sumit Singh gets a bonus point.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Sumit Singh.

UP YODDHA 10-15 BENGALURU BULLS

Oct 11, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha won the toss and selected the choice of court

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.

UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.

Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.

Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.

UP YODDHA 1-2 BENGALURU BULLS 

Oct 11, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form -

Form guide:

Played: 21

Won: 11

Tied: 1

Lost: 9

Win rate: 52.38%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Oct 11, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Form -

Form guide:

Played: 21

Won: 12

Tied: 2

Lost: 7

Win rate: 57.14%

Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav

Best Defender: Sumit

Oct 11, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls have had the better of UP Yoddha, beating them 5 times and losing just 2 games.

Oct 11, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha play Bengaluru Bulls in the final league stage game of the season at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Noida: UP Beat Bengaluru 45-33
UP Yoddha face Bengaluru Bulls in Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)

The home side will be keen to put a smile on their fans' faces with a victory that will give them some momentum to take into the playoffs. They can also take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten the reigning champions once this year.

The trio of Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga when in full flight can strike fear into the heart of any defence. However, it remains to be seen if they can produce their best against a Bengaluru Bulls defence that's capable of making life difficult for opposition raiders on their day.

As far as UP Yoddha's defence is concerned, skipper Nitesh Kumar and young Sumit have looked impressive all season and will be their most potent weapons.



The defending champions, on the other hand, know that a win against UP Yoddha will see them go level on points with the hosts and leapfrog them in the standings thanks to a better score difference.

Unsurprisingly, 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat holds the key for his team and UP Yoddha must ensure he doesn't get going if they are harbouring any hopes of a win. Sumit Singh has done a decent job of filling in as the backup raiders in Rohit Kumar's absence and he will once again have a role to play on Friday.

Coach Randhir Singh will also be hoping his defence has a good game. He will want the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh to go into the playoffs in a confident frame of mind.
