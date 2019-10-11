Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Noida: UP Beat Bengaluru 45-33

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
UP's Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh gets tackled by Shrikant Jadhav.
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Banty puts in an empty raid.
Surender Gill gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Banty gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Surender Gill and Ankit put in empty raids.
Surender Gill gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Ankit gets a bonus but is out. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Sumit Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Amit.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.
Banty gets tackled by Ashu Singh. HIGH 5!
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 45-33 BENGALURU BULLS