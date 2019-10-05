Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi in Noida: UP Beat Delhi 50-33

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi 50-33 in the first game of matchday 64 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Patna Pirates at the same venue.
UP Yodhha sealed the last spot in the playoffs with the win over Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg. Jaipur Pink Panthers winning on Friday meant UP had to fight for the playoffs berth and they sealed the deal against a much-changed, second-string Delhi side. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, made wholesale changes to rest their regular and ended up losing. UP Yoddha now lead Dabang Delhi 4-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 5, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Meraj goes to raid for Delhi but is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.
Surender raids for UP and takes out Sumit.
Aman raids for Delhi, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Amit.
Maghsoudlou raids for UP and takes out Sombir.
With that, UP Yoddha have defeated Dabang Delhi in their first home game to seal the last playoffs spot.
UP Yoddha's defence will have their task cut out as Naveen Kumar chases a record-breaking 19th consecutive Super Raid. If he gets to the number today, he will have the most number of Super 10s in a season.
UP Yoddha lead Dabang Delhi 3-1 in their head-to-head record. The match is important to win for both teams as UP are looking to stay strong in playoffs race while Delhi want to keep hold of their top spot.
UP Yoddha face the Pro Kabaddi 2019 table toppers Dabang Delhi as they kick start their home leg at the at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.
UP Yoddha are aiming to become one of only two teams, alongside Bengal Warriors, to qualify beyond the league stage in the past three campaigns. Their recent winning form has come at the back of the starry performance from raider Shrikant Jadhav. He has solidified his spot as the lead raider with consistent performances throughout the campaign and the past eight matches have seen him score 76 raid points at an average of 9.5 per game with three Super 10s. He and rookie Surender Gill have carried the bulk of the raiding load and the duo has performed exceedingly well for UP Yoddha.
.@UpYoddha are a team on a mission as they go into #UPvDEL in search of a win to cement their position in the playoffs.
Their defence, like last season, has been stellar so far. While skipper Nitesh Kumar has had a good campaign, the star on the defensive side has been Left Corner Sumit, who is currently on pace to finish the campaign as one of the season's leading tackle point scorers. With the defence and offence working in tandem, UP Yoddha are one of the most in-form and balanced outfits in the league, and Dabang Delhi KC will have their work cut out on Saturday.
Dabang Delhi succumbed to just their third defeat of the season against Bengal Warriors in their previous outing and, while results elsewhere have since confirmed their spot in the semi-final, they need to win aganst UP Yoddha to keep a hold on their top spot. Raider Naveen Kumar extended his unprecedented run of Super 10s to 18 and another one against UP Yoddha will see him break the record for the most Super 10s in a campaign (19), held jointly by him and Pardeep Narwal.
Their defence had a rare off night against Bengal Warriors as they could muster just six tackle points - their lowest this season - and veterans Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal will be aiming to put in a better showing against UP Yoddha. Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda could opt to test his bench strength against a formidable foe and give opportunities to the likes of Meraj Sheykh and Saeid Ghaffari, who have seen their playing time diminish over the past few matches.