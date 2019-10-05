Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi in Noida: UP Beat Delhi 50-33



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 5, 2019

UP Yoddha are aiming to become one of only two teams, alongside Bengal Warriors, to qualify beyond the league stage in the past three campaigns. Their recent winning form has come at the back of the starry performance from raider Shrikant Jadhav. He has solidified his spot as the lead raider with consistent performances throughout the campaign and the past eight matches have seen him score 76 raid points at an average of 9.5 per game with three Super 10s. He and rookie Surender Gill have carried the bulk of the raiding load and the duo has performed exceedingly well for UP Yoddha.Their defence, like last season, has been stellar so far. While skipper Nitesh Kumar has had a good campaign, the star on the defensive side has been Left Corner Sumit, who is currently on pace to finish the campaign as one of the season's leading tackle point scorers. With the defence and offence working in tandem, UP Yoddha are one of the most in-form and balanced outfits in the league, and Dabang Delhi KC will have their work cut out on Saturday.Dabang Delhi succumbed to just their third defeat of the season against Bengal Warriors in their previous outing and, while results elsewhere have since confirmed their spot in the semi-final, they need to win aganst UP Yoddha to keep a hold on their top spot. Raider Naveen Kumar extended his unprecedented run of Super 10s to 18 and another one against UP Yoddha will see him break the record for the most Super 10s in a campaign (19), held jointly by him and Pardeep Narwal.Their defence had a rare off night against Bengal Warriors as they could muster just six tackle points - their lowest this season - and veterans Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal will be aiming to put in a better showing against UP Yoddha. Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda could opt to test his bench strength against a formidable foe and give opportunities to the likes of Meraj Sheykh and Saeid Ghaffari, who have seen their playing time diminish over the past few matches.