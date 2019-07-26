LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad: Gujarat Beat UP 44-19

News18.com | July 26, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants beat UP Yoddha 44-19 in the first game of matchday 6 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. In the second game of the day, Telugu Titans face Patna Pirates at the same venue.

UP Yoddha, who have never beaten Gujarat Fortunegiants, will be looking for their first-ever win over the Gujrat side. UP will be up against it as Gujarat Fortunegiants will going into the contest confident after an impressive victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. UP Yoddha in their previous three meeting with Gujarat Fortunegiants, have lost twice and managed to tie one game. And as the teams meet in match number 10 of PKL 7, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hoping to continue their impressive run against UP Yoddha, who lost to Bengal Warriors in their season opener.
Jul 26, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

What a win for Gujarat.

With that win, they climb to the top of the points table.

U.P. YODDHA 19-44 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Superb from Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid, as he gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

UP's Surender Gill also gets a touch on More G B.

And at the other end, Rohit Gulia gets Surender Gill. 

Shrikant Jadhav also Sumit... UP get another point. 

Rohit Gulia comepltes a SUPER 10. And in the UP raid, Gujarat get the ALL OUT!

U.P. YODDHA 18-39 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid fails and is tackled by Sumit.

Parvesh Bhainswal again tackles UP's Azad Singh to the ground. 

Sachin too fails as he is tackled to the ground by Amit. 

UP's Mohsen Maghsoudlou also does not get any point from his raid. 

U.P. YODDHA 13-32 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Gujarat's More G B tries an expansive move but he is tackled to the ground but Nitesh Kumar.

Monu Goyat also fails, he is tackled by Sunil Kumar. 

After an empty raid from Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal gets a Super tackle on Shrikant Jadhav. HIGH 5!

U.P. YODDHA 12-29 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Sumit, Rohit Gulia and then Azad Singh return empty-handed. 

Rohit Gulia also gets back without a point.  In the DO OR DIE, Azad Singh fails as he gets tackled More G B. 

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia in his DO OR DIE gets Sumit, Amit and UP are ALL OUT!

U.P. YODDHA 9-26 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia gets to the 100 raid-points mark in PKL and he is the fastest to get there.

Monu Goyat is unsuccessful ins his raid as More GB return empty.

As Shrikant Jadhav tries his luck on the mat, Parvesh Bhainswal tackles him to the ground. 

U.P. YODDHA 9-19 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

 
Jul 26, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Surender Singh ins the DO OR DIE gets a touch on Rohit Gulia. But in the raid on the other side, Rohit Gulia gets an ALL OUT, as Nitesh Kumar was the last man. 

Is Gujarat running away with this one? Can UP make a comeback...

U.P. YODDHA 7-15 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia gets an unsuccessful raid and fails in his attempt to tackle, meaning Azad Singh gets bonus and touch. 

More and Monu Goyat return empty-handed. 

Sachin Tanwar in the DO OR DIE, claims he has a touch and a bonus point. Sumit, Monu Goyat. He completes 300 successful raids in PKL.

Azad Singh fails in his raid as More GB gets his man and in his returning raid comes back empty-handed.

After Amit too did the same, Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Narender.

U.P. YODDHA 4-8 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia returns empty-handed for Gujarat and Azad Singh also does the same. 

Sachin in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touchpoint and Shrikant Jadhav is out.

Azad Singh also gets a point, as Gujarat's Ankit stepped out of the playing area.

U.P. YODDHA 2-4 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Sachin starts us off. Monu Goyat returns with a bonus point for UP.

Rohit Gulia also gets a bonus point. Shrikant Jadhav though fails to get a point.

Sachin return empty-handed but Monu Goyat on the other end gets tackled by Ankit More.
 
U.P. YODDHA 1-3 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

We are just moments away from the first game of the last matchday in Hyderabad of the season. Can UP beat Gujarat for the first time in their history?

U.P. YODDHA 0-0 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Jul 26, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha have never before defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi. Will the defensive superiority of Gujarat shine again or will UP change the history?

Jul 26, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)

Words of encouragement for the Yoddhas as they get ready for a battle.  

Jul 26, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar

Jul 26, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar

Jul 26, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
A big... big encounter for both teams. Here's what Manpreet Singh has to say ahead of the clash.

  

Jul 26, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

It is the last matchday in Hyderabad before the action moves to Mumbai. In the first game of the day, UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants, with Telugu Titans facing Patna Pirates in the second.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad: Gujarat Beat UP 44-19
U.P. Yoddha face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)

Having come up short against Bengal Warriors in their first outing of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to get their season up and running with a win in their second match. But going up against a side which finished as runners-up in the last two seasons will present a tough challenge.

They will be hoping raider Monu Goyat finds some form and leads their raiding unit, comprising of Surender Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. It will be interesting to see if ace raider Rishank Devadiga takes the mat against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday.

In defence, UP Yoddha will look to captain Nitesh Kumar to rally his troops. That said, he will need support from the likes of Amit and Narender if UP Yoddha want a positive outcome from the match.



Gujarat Fortunegiants will be full of confidence following a convincing win over Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. They will be eager to register back-to-back wins and replicate the all-round team performance that served them so well against the defending champions.

A well-balanced side that doesn't overly rely on any individual, Gujarat Fortunegiants boast several hungry young talents on their roster. Sachin, More G B and Rohit Gulia will be tasked with spearheading Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit while captain Sunil Kumar, along with brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, will look to put on another strong showing in defence.

Raider Sonu, who came off the bench to make his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut in the last match, scored five touch points at a strike rate of 100% against Bengaluru Bulls and will be another player to watch out for.
