Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Kolkata: UP Beat Gujarat 33-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 33-26 in the first game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. In the second game of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates.
UP Yoddha were eyeing their fourth straight win in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 as they came up against Gujarat Fortunegiants, who had won two of their last four matches while losing one and the fourth ending in a draw. A win against Gujarat saw the Yoddhas enter top 6 in PKL standings. UP had never before defeated Gujarat in the history of the league but their current form did the job this time. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 9, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Gujarat could never really contain the UP raiders while their own raiders kept getting tackled. UP showed up a fabulous all-round game to get their fourth consecutive win.
More GB goes for the raid and gets tackled down by Nitesh Kumar and with this Gujarat are all-out. They started well but UP have more than taken control of this match.
UP Yoddha 14-9 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Surender Gill in their do-or-die raid. We are all equal here.
UP Yoddha have started to pick momentum here. Surender Gill takes out Sunil in the do-or-die raid while Sonu is tackled down by Sumit in the next raid. Surender then goes and takes a touch point against Parvesh.
UP Yoddha 11-8 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Sonu gets a successful raid for Gujarat in their do-or-die raid.
Surender Gill goes for raid for UP Yoddha and is tackled down by Sumit but since his jersey was pulled, the point goes to UP.
UP Yoddha 7-8 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point in raid for Gujarat.
Shrikant Jadhav then gets tackled in the do-or-die raid for UP. Gujarat back in the lead.
UP Yoddha 6-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav with a two-point raid for UP. Parvesh and Sunil attempt to dash him off the mat but he gets his hand over the line with a part of his body in the lobby. Gujarat took a review but lost it.
Sachin goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar. UP in the lead now.
UP Yoddha 6-5 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point for UP in their do-or-die raid. UP have five men on the mat while Gujarat have six.
Two-point raid from Sachin in Gujarat's do-or-die raid. Sumit and Rishank try to tackle him but he drags them to the centre line with himself.
UP Yoddha 3-5 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
In the do-or-die raid for UP Yoddha, Surender Gill is tackled down by Sunil Kumar.
Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Sumit but not before he gets a bonus point. One point each to both teams.
UP Yoddha 2-3 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 9, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
After two minutes of play, UP and Gujarat are tied at 1-1. It was Sachin who was tackled down by Sumit in the first raid of the match before Sonu got a touch point against Ashu Singh to get Gujarat on the board.
Sep 9, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)
Both the teams - UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants - have arrived at the court and the action for today will begin in a few moments from now.
Sep 9, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
Sumit and Sunil Kumar have been massive in the defence of UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants, respectively. Who will come out triumphant today?
Gujarat Fortunegiants lead UP Yoddha 3-0 in their head-to-head record. UP have never defeated Gujarat in the history of the league with Gujarat winning three of the four matches while one ended in a tie.
Sep 9, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)
UP Yodhha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha lost their earlier clash against Gujarat Fortunegiants this season in convincing fashion but will head into Monday's game with a positive mindset and winning momentum. Shrikant Jadhav has been their star player in recent weeks and it is his raiding that has been the difference in their last few matches. Thrust into the role of main raider in a team boasting of Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga in their ranks, Shrikant has thrived as the side's primary attacker and is one of the in-form players in the league.
Once Goyat returns from injury and Devadiga finds his rhythm, UP Yoddha's attacking trio will be difficult for any defensive unit to contain. Their defence also looks like a settled unit with skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit dictating the play. Sumit has been a revelation this year and, along with his captain, has made UP Yoddha a feared defensive setup.
Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will take confidence from the fact that they have never been beaten by UP and they will be hoping to add more momentum to their resurgence, which has seen them lose just one of their past four games. The return of Sachin Tanwar has come as a welcome boost to their raiding unit in recent matches. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has had to carry most of the responsibility in attack for the two-time finalists through the season. But Sachin's return from injury has seen some of that pressure being shared.
More GB is another player who is capable of getting raid points and is known to deliver in crunch situations. After a few uncharacteristic games defensively, Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence seems to be back to its imperious best. That said, skipper Sunil Kumar and Cover Parvesh Bhainswal will be looking for more consistency going into the business end of the campaign. With plenty of all-rounder support in the team, it will be up to Sunil and Parvesh to organise and guide them on the mat.