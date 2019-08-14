Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Haryana Beat UP

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-33 in the first game of matchday 21 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will host Bengal Warriors at the same venue.
Haryana Steelers have now got a hat-trick of wins as they beat UP Yoddha with some really smart play towards the end. Haryana were managed judiciously by their captain Dharmaraj and Vikash Kandola got another Super 10 to take Haryana to victory. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, were guilty of having their defence fail them at crucial moments even as Shrikant Jadhav made an excellent attempt to keep them afloat. Haryana now lead UP 2-1 in their head-to-head record.
Aug 14, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-33 to register their third straight win of season 7. Despite UP having a lead in the second half, Haryana played judiciously and outwitted UP towards the end. Their defence stepped up after a bit of a lull in the second half and Vikash Kandola got another Super 10 to guide Haryana to victory.
Not this time to be for Shrikant Jadhav. For the third time, he was the only man on the mat and this time he gets tackled by Ravi Kumar. Meanwhile, Vikash Kandola has got a Super 10 for Haryana Steelers.
UP Yoddha 32-34 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav with a brilliant two-point raid. Last man on the mat, he goes and gets a bonus point and a touch point against Ravi Kumar.
Vikash Kandola goes for the next raid and takes out Sumit, Shrikant alone on the mat on again.
Shrikant, however, goes again and gets another two points to revive a man again.
UP Yoddha 31-30 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola entices Ashu Singh into trying a tackle and gets a touch point for Haryana Steelers, leaving UP Yoddha with just two men on the mat. UP are in trouble here, at the brink of another all-out.
UP Yoddha 27-28 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)
In the last five minutes, Haryana Steelers have picked up six points in comparison to four points for UP Yoddha.
UP Yoddha 27-27 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola takes out Nitesh Kumar in a successful raid. Next raid, Monu Goyat is tackled down by Sunil exceptionally, that's a sixth tackle point for Sunil. The scores are back level.
UP Yoddha 27-27 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Mohsen Maghsoudlou is brilliantly tackled by Dharmaraj. Mohsen tried extremely hard to wriggle through a but a team effort from Haryana meant, they managed to complete the tackle.
UP Yoddha 25-23 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Surender Singh goes for a do-or-die raid for UP Yoddha and takes a bonus point but is then tackled by Sunil.
Next raid, Vikash Kandola goes for the raid and is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar. UP Yoddha are raising their stocks here.
UP Yoddha 24-21 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
Naveen is tackled down brilliantly by Sumit and it's an all-out on Haryana Steelers. UP Yoddha's defence has turned up and how in the second half, this is resurgent from them.
UP Yoddha 21-19 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
In the last five minutes, UP Yoddha have won five points while Haryana Steelers have not won a single point. That's a grim statistic for Rakesh Kumar's Haryana team.
UP Yoddha 17-17 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Suddenly, UP Yoddha are now troubling Haryana Steelers. UP's defence has stepped up and that is showing in their scoreline. Vinay gets massively tackled by Sumit to give his team a valuable point.
UP Yoddha 16-17 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola is tackled down by Sumit in the do-or-die raid for Haryana Steelers. The ankle hold undid him there and UP are staying in the match here.
Next raid, Surender Singh goes for UP's do-or-die raid and gets Vikas Kale out. Then Prashanth Kumar Rai goes for the raid and gets tackled by Sumit. UP are closing in here.
UP Yoddha 15-17 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav is tackled by Dharmaraj in the very first raid of the second half and Haryana Steelers get off to a good start and increase their lead.
UP Yoddha 12-17 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers have been a lot more aggressive in their defence, completing six successful tackles compared to six unsuccessful ones from UP Yoddha. That has been the difference in this half, apart from Vikash Kandola's raiding abilities for Haryana.
Haryana Steelers are overpowering UP Yoddha at the moment! Haryana Steelers are hunting in pack, their defence is stepping up big time.
UP Yoddha 10-16 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
SUCCESSFUL REVIEW from Haryana Steelers! Prashanth Kumar Rai takes out Sumit and Ashu Singh in a raid. The referees had deemed a bonus point for Haryana and one point for tackle for Haryana but Haryana's review gives them two points.
UP Yoddha 8-13 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav goes for a raid for UP Yoddha and Ravi Kumar does not get an assured tackle and ends up going out. Shrikant gets an important point for UP.
UP Yoddha 8-11 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers have inflicted an early all-out on UP Yoddha with Rishank Devadiga being brilliant tackled by Sunil. Haryana are looking strong early on, their raiders and defenders stepping up together.
UP Yoddha 7-11 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola with a brilliant do-or-die raid for Haryana Steelers as he forces a mistake out of Amit and gets the point for his team. UP now have just two men on the mat.
UP Yoddha 5-7 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola on fire once again! He goes for a raid and takes out Sumit right after Monu Goyat was tackled by Ravi Kumar on the other side of the mat. This is getting interesting.
UP Yoddha 3-2 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)
A mistake by Dharmaraj Cheralathan! He makes a half-hearted tackle at Monu Goyat and the raider eases through and picks up a bonus and a touch point.
Next raid, Prashanth Kumar Rai goes for a raid for Haryana Steelers and gets brilliantly tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
UP Yoddha 3-0 Haryana Steelers
Aug 14, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)
The players of UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers are on the mat now and are warming up for the big match. While Haryana are looking for a hat-trick of wins, UP are seeking their second win on the trot.
Aug 14, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of Haryana Steelers for their match against UP Yoddha: Vikash Kandola, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Aug 14, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of UP Yoddha as they take on Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh, Amit, Shrikant Jadhav, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit
Aug 14, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
This is going to be an extremely tight defensive battle between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers. Nitesh Kumar or Dharmaraj Cheralathan, who will come out on top?
One's a prodigy, the other's a veteran - but once they hit you, it's going to leave a mark for a while! 👊
UP Yoddha face off against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha snapped their three-match winless streak with a disciplined display against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday and come into this fixture with great confidence. Raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat combined to score 14 raid points against Bengaluru but it was the defence and their 15 tackle points that were the key to UP's victory. Left Corner Sumit scored his second High 5 of the season against Bengaluru Bulls and is currently the team's leading tackle point scorer with 22. Skipper Nitesh Kumar is yet to hit the heights that he did last season but has been a steady contributor so far this season. If the raiding unit shines and the defenders continue to score as well as they have this season, UP Yoddha could witness a turn in fortunes.
After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers had found themselves in a spot of bother. But coach Rakesh Kumar and his men responded in some style, beating Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls in back-to-back matches. The key to their resurgence has been the return of raider Vikas Kandola, who has scored 28 raid points in just three matches, with Super 10s in each of the team's last two games. Cover defenders Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale have also been stellar in Haryana Steelers' last two matches and will be key against Shrikant Jadhav. Youngsters Naveen and Vinay, who shared the raiding load before the return of Kandola, have provided timely points to the team and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping that they continue their good work for the side.