Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Haryana Beat UP

UP Yoddha face off against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)



UP Yoddha snapped their three-match winless streak with a disciplined display against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday and come into this fixture with great confidence. Raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat combined to score 14 raid points against Bengaluru but it was the defence and their 15 tackle points that were the key to UP's victory. Left Corner Sumit scored his second High 5 of the season against Bengaluru Bulls and is currently the team's leading tackle point scorer with 22. Skipper Nitesh Kumar is yet to hit the heights that he did last season but has been a steady contributor so far this season. If the raiding unit shines and the defenders continue to score as well as they have this season, UP Yoddha could witness a turn in fortunes.



After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers had found themselves in a spot of bother. But coach Rakesh Kumar and his men responded in some style, beating Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls in back-to-back matches. The key to their resurgence has been the return of raider Vikas Kandola, who has scored 28 raid points in just three matches, with Super 10s in each of the team's last two games. Cover defenders Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale have also been stellar in Haryana Steelers' last two matches and will be key against Shrikant Jadhav. Youngsters Naveen and Vinay, who shared the raiding load before the return of Kandola, have provided timely points to the team and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping that they continue their good work for the side.