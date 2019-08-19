Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: UP Beat Jaipur

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-24 in the second game of of matchday 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. In the first game of the night, U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
Ahead of this game, Jaipur Pink Panthers were in ominous form but UP Yoddha turned up with a smart gameplan and managed to contain Jaipur. That Jaipur's captain Deepak Niwas Hooda got hurt during the match contributed big time to UP's victory. for UP, Rishank Devadiga led them brilliantly while Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav performed their raiding duties brilliantly. Sumit was UP's best defender with four tackle points.
Read More
Aug 19, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
A good solid performance from UP Yoddha. Rishank Devadiga led the team brilliantly while Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav performed their raiding duties brilliantly. Sumit was UP's best defender with four tackle points.
With this, Jaipur have lost only their second game of the season so far.
40' Gill kills time and we win our third game of the season 🔥😍
A brilliant do-or-die raid from Surender Gill. He takes out Amit Hooda and Vishal and UP can be running away with the game here. Jaipur have just not been able to deal with Deepak Hooda's injury today.
UP Yoddha 31-23 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar. Hooda's injury has become a beneficial point for UP even as they put up a strong defensive and attacking game against Jaipur.
UP Yoddha 29-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
Sachin Narwal goes for a raid but he is tackled by Nitesh Kumar and UP increase the lead for UP and they are going ahead with this now.
Shrikant Jadhav goes for the next do-or-die raid for UP and is tackled down by Sunil Siddgavali.
UP Yoddha 27-21 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav goes for UP's do-or-die raid and gets a brilliant touch point on Nitin Rawal.
Deepak Hooda is up next for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and gets a toe touch against Ashu Singh. The different is down to six points.
UP Yoddha 26-20 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda goes for the raid after a timeout and takes out Sumit. This is actually a gift from Sumit who did not make an assured try and made too much of an advanced tackle.
UP Yoddha 25-19 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga goes for UP's do-or-die raid and Vishal gets a strong ankle hold and is helped by others even as Deepak Hooda could not go full throttle due to his knee trouble.
UP Yoddha 25-18 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav then goes for UP's do-or-die raid and he picks out Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull. What a performance this is turning out to be from UP, strategic and smart!
UP Yoddha 25-16 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
Ajinkya Pawar goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down easily by Sumit. Deepak Hooda does not look completely fit and that is pegging back Jaipur here.
UP Yoddha 23-16 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal is tackled down by Sumit as UP increase their lead. But next raid, Surender Gill is tackled down by Amit Hooda.
Deepak Hooda goes next for Jaipur and takes out Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Jaipur are just about staying in touch.
UP Yoddha 21-16 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Ajinkya Pawar is super-tackled by Mohsen Maghsoudlou and UP get two important points and increase their lead here. UP are asking questions of the table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers here.
UP Yoddha 20-14 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Aug 19, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga goes for the first raid after the break and gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull in an attempt to get a bonus point.
Deepak Hooda goes next for Jaipur and completes a super raid. He takes out Amit, Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh to bag three points for his team.
In their current head-to-head record, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight 2-1 advantage over UP Yoddha. With their current form, Jaipur will look to increase that lead in the record while UP have the huge task of stopping the in-form table toppers.
UP Yoddha will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur and UP are now tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head record.
UP Yoddha's star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit. In defence, Left Corner Sumit has been a revelation and currently leads the team in tackle points with 26, which is also the joint third-highest tally in the league. Captain Nitesh Kumar has also had decent campaign so far, but his tackle strike rate of 48.64 per cent is something that the Right Corner will look to address in the upcoming matches.
UP Yoddha currently sit six points off the final playoffs spot and while they've played just over a third of their matches, they will want to stay as close as possible to those top six spots and not fall too far behind and find themselves in a difficult position towards the latter stages of the campaign.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the most consistent sides in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and currently sit atop of the standings with one point more than Dabang Delhi KC. In Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the most in-form players in the league leading their offence and defence, respectively. Hooda ranks fifth in the league in average raid points per game (7.86), while Dhull leads the league in tackle points (30).
Apart from these two stalwarts, players like Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Deepak Narwal have also made timely contributions to Jaipur Pink Panthers' success so far. The league leaders have been denied a win just once this season and another victory on Monday will see them set the franchise record for their best start to a Pro Kabaddi campaign, surpassing the current record all the way back from Season 1.