Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in Noida: UP Beat Pune 43-39

News18.com | October 6, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Puneri Paltan 43-39 in the second game of matchday 65 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Sunday. In the first match of the day, Pardeep Narwal's 34 raid points led Patna Pirates to a 69-41 win over Bengal Warriors at the same venue.

UP Yoddha got back-to-back wins at home as they beat Puneri Paltan on the second straight day of play in Noida. UP stand a chance of taking the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 league table if they win their remaining matches and they want to take that spot for an advantage in the playoffs. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, fought hard after being inflicted with two all-outs in the first half itself but fell short in the end. UP Yoddha now lead Puneri Paltan 3-2 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 6, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

Amit raids for Pune and gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.

Sachin then comes on for UP and takes out Surjeet.

Amit Kumar then raids last for Pune and takes out Amit but that's not enough as UP gets their second straight win at home.

UP Yoddha 43-39 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:50 pm (IST)

Rishank raids for UP, gets a bonus and a touch on Amit.

Nitin goes to raid for Pune and is tackled down by Sachin.

Rishank raids for UP and takes out Girish Ernak.

Manjeet is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.

Ankush raids next for UP and takes out Girish and Darshan. UP are back with a big lead.

UP Yoddha 42-37 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar goes to raid for Pune and takes out Gurdeep, who tried to get his grip on his legs.

Rishank, Manjeet, Ankush and Amit make empty raids.

Ankush comes on for UP's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Amit, who gets a High 5.

Nitin goes for Pune's do-or-die raid and takes out Ashu Singh, who tries to get a hold on him as he runs away.

UP Yoddha 36-36 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

Manjeet goes for Pune's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Sachin Kumar.

Monu then makes an empty raid for UP after which Darshan comes on for Pune but is tackled down by Amit. UP are pulling away once again.

Nitin raids for Pune and takes out Amit.

Ankush then raids for UP and takes out Sagar Krishna.

UP Yoddha 36-33 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat comes on for UP but is Super-tackled down by Surjeet.

Manjeet then raids for Pune and takes out Gurdeep.

Rishank then comes on for UP but has to return empty-handed. Darshan also raids empty to put UP in do-or-die situation.

Surender comes on for UP in do-or-die situation but is tackled down by Surjeet, who gets a High 5.

UP Yoddha 33-32 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

After Surender's empty raid for UP, Darshan Kadian is tackled down by Amit and Pune are pegged behind further even as they continue fighting back.

Surender then raids for UP and takes out Sagar Krishna.

Nitin then gets a bonus for Pune in his raid.

Sachin then comes on quickly for UP and taps out Amit.

UP Yoddha 33-27 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Monu is tackled down by Surjeet in his raid for UP.

Darshan raids for Pune and takes out Gurdeep.

Rishank comes on to raid for UP but is tackle down by Amit, who gets a solid ankle hold on him.

Manjeet comes for Pune's do-or-die raid and is tackled by Nitesh, who gets a High 5.

UP Yoddha 30-26 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

All-out on UP Yoddha#

Rishank raids for UP but is tackled down by Surjeet.

Manjeet then raids for Pune and takes out Sachin. Surender comes on then for UP but is tackled down by Girish.

Manjeet then takes out Nitesh after which Monu is tackled down by Amit.

Manjeet then raids for Pune and takes out Amit and Gurdeep for an all-out on the home team.

UP Yoddha 29-23 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

Surender comes on to raid for UP and takes out Nitin.

Darshan and Rishank make empty raids to end the first half. And this has been all about UP Yoddha so far!

UP Yoddha 29-14 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

Surender Singh gets a bonus point for UP Yoddha.

Darshan Kadian raids for Pune but is tackled down by Gurdeep. This is getting more and more miserable for Pune.

Rishank raids for UP and takes out Girish Ernak.

Manjeet raids for Pune and takes out Nitesh Kumar.

UP Yoddha 28-14 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat raids for UP and Sagar Krishna gets a strong ankle hold on him and despite all tries from Monu is unable to get away and it's a Super-tackle.

Manjeet raids for Pune but is tackled down by Gurdeep.

Rishank raids for UP and takes out Girish Ernak. Pune have just one man on the mat now.

Darshan Kadian raids for Pune as the last man but is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.

UP Yoddha 25-13 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

Rishank raids for UP and takes out Surjeet.

Sushant then goes to raid for Pune and gets tackled down by Amit.

Rishank raids for UP and comes back empty-handed.

Sachin raids for UP and takes out Nitin Tomar.

UP Yoddha 20-10 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

Rishank raids for UP and as Surjeet comes to tackle him down, he gets his hand over the line.

Manjeet goes to raid for Pune but is tackled down by Sachin Kumar.

Monu Goyat goes to raid for UP and Amit tries to get a leg hold on him but Monu uses his body weight to move away and gets a touch over the line.

Nitin Tomar raids for Pune and gets a bonus point.

Monu Goyat goes to raid for UP and is tackled down by Sushant.

UP Yoddha 17-10 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

Surender Singh raids for UP but ventures too deep and is tackled down by Nitin Tomar.

Manjeet raids for Pune and Nitesh tackles him down with stunning quality.

Monu Goyat raids for UP and is dashed out by Amit Kumar.

Amit goes to raid for Pune but comes back empty-handed.

UP Yoddha 14-8 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat raids for UP and takes out Surjeet.

Manjeet raids for Pune and as Gurdeep goes to tackle him, he gets away.

Rishank raids for UP but is tackled down by Sushant Sail.

Sushant raids for Pune but is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.

UP Yoddha 13-6 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha take an early advantage over Puneri Paltan with their raiders doing a fine job to reduce Pune to just two men on the mat.

Rishank then made a raid for UP and got a bit greedy but gets a point after team review. Sagar Krishna was adjudged to be out of bounds.

Sushant Sail raids for Pune, gets a bonus but is unsuccessful in the raid.

Within the first six minutes, UP have inflicted the first all-out.

UP Yoddha 11-4 Puneri Paltan

Oct 6, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan starting 7 vs UP Yoddha: Sushant Sail, Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar and Sagar Krishna.

Oct 6, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha starting 7 vs Puneri Paltan: Monu Goyat, Gurdeep, Amit, Surender Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar and Sachin Kumar.

Oct 6, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Sumit has been the best defender for UP Yoddha this season with 65 tackle points. He features second on the list of best defenders this season, leaving behind 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali.

Oct 6, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form Guide:

Played: 21

Won: 7

Tied: 3

Lost: 11

Win rate: 33.33 %

Best Raider: Manjeet

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Oct 6, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 11

Tied: 2

Lost: 6

Win rate: 57.89 %

Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav

Best Defender: Sumit

Oct 6, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan are locked at 2-2 in their head-to-head record. Both UP and Pune are coming into the match at the back of wins and will be confident to get another.

Oct 6, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan in the second match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. UP will look to get their second win at home after beating Dabang Delhi on Saturday.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in Noida: UP Beat Pune 43-39
UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan in their second home match. (Photo Credit: PKL)

With a win in their first home leg match of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to continue their positive momentum. Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav are in good form at the moment and will be UP Yoddha's biggest threat on Sunday. Surender Gill and Rishank Devadiga are two more options the hosts can fall back upon in attack, if needed. On the defensive front, skipper Nitesh Kumar will be looking to organise his troops and neutralise Puneri Paltan's raiders. Sumit, who's their leading tackle points scorer this season, will also have a major role to play along with Ashu Singh.



After a win in their last game, Puneri Paltan will be looking to continue their winning ways. Despite being out of the running for a playoffs spot, Anup Kumar's men produced a memorable performance last time around that saw them beat Telugu Titans in the highest-scoring match in Pro Kabaddi history. They will be hoping for a similar display against UP Yoddha and will need the likes of Manjeet and Surjeet Singh to spearhead the offence and defence, respectively. Manjeet, who has been excellent in defence as well, is their leading raid points scorer this year. He will be hoping for support from the likes of Sushant Sail and Pankaj Mohite, who has been another bright spark for them this year. In defence, Puneri Paltan will need Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna to also make their presence along with their skipper Surjeet.
