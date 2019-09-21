Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur: UP Crush Tamil 42-22

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. In the second game of matchday 52, UP Yoddha thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 42-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants played out a 28-28 draw at the same venue.
With the win, UP climbed to the fourth spot in the league standings while Tamil Thalaivas remained rooted on the last place. UP started the game slow but once they got into the match, there was no holding them back. Now UP lead Tamil 3-2 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 21, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)
What a win for UP Yoddha! They started slow but once they got their teeth into the match, there was no stopping them. They thrashed Tamil left, right and centre to grab the important win and climb to the fourth spot in the league standings.
Rishank goes to raid for UP and gets tackled down by Abishek.
Rahul Chaudhari goes to raid for Tamil and gets bulldozed by Sumit.
Ajith raids for Tamil and gets tackled down by Surender Gill.
Surender then raids for UP and takes out Abishek.
Yashwant raids for Tamil and gets tackled by Sumit, leaving Tamil with just two men on the mat.
UP Yoddha 31-17 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 21, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
Anand goes to raid for Tamil and gets tackled down by Sumit.
Surender then goes to raid for UP and takes out Mohit Chhillar.
Ran Singh raids for Tamil as the last man standing and gets tackled down by Amit as Tamil get all-out again.
UP Yoddha 26-16 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 21, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas have lost calm after the break and UP Yoddha are asserting themselves here.
Manjeet Chhillar first goes to raid and gets tackled as Tamil get all-out.
Post that, Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled down by Sumit. Shrikant takes out Manjeet. Ajith gets tackled by Amit.
UP Yoddha 20-15 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 21, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
What a brilliant raid from Shrikant Jadhav! He goes to raid for UP and is tried to be tackled, he wriggles away and gets four men on the way. He takes out Ran Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chhillar and M Abishek.
And there goes the half time whistle!
UP Yoddha 13-14 Tamil Thalaivas
Here is Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 17
Won: 3
Tied: 3
Lost: 11
Win Rate: 17.64%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
Sep 21, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 16
Won: 8
Tied: 2
Lost: 6
Win Rate: 50.00%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Sep 21, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas are tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head record and have played out three draws. With the Thalaivas pulling off a dramatic draw in their previous game while UP losing in the last one, this makes for an interesting match-up.
Sep 21, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the Jaipur leg as week 10 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 begins.
UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha made their way into the Top 6 on the back of a five-match winning streak. But their run was halted by U Mumba in their previous match, which took some of the wind out of their sails. Rishank Devadiga stepped up as the team's top-scoring raider in that match with nine raid points and he was well-supported by the team's leading raider this season, Shrikant Jadhav.
The duo has been forming a good partnership and will want to continue their good work to test Tamil Thalaivas' defence. Skipper Nitesh Kumar, who had been performing well in the team's recent matches, ended the match without a single tackle point to his name. He and Sumit will have to be at their best if they are to keep 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar from taking the game away from their team.
Tamil Thalaivas' raiders were instrumental in the team's 36-36 tie against Puneri Paltan in their previous game as they managed to score at crucial junctures to keep the match from going too far out of the team's grasp. V Ajith Kumar was exceptional on the night as he scored half the team's points single-handedly and continued his impressive season.
The team's leading raider, 'Showman' Rahu Chaudhari, could manage only three raid points in 11 raids after being tackled five times. The raider will be keen to put this result behind him and return to his best. The team's most experienced defenders - Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh - accounted for only one point between them and will have to perform much better if they are to keep UP Yoddha from getting back to winning ways.