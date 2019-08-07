Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP, Tamil Tied at 28-28



Showman Rahul & Record-Breaker Pardeep are looking to make history and #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who'll be the 1st to 1000 raid points in #VIVOProKabaddi?



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 6, 2019

UP Yoddha will be targeting their second win of the campaign after a nerve-wracking tie denied them maximum points in their last match. Coach Jasveer Singh will be demanding more from his players, who, on their day are capable of playing any opposition off the mat.As far as their raiding unit goes, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have proven their ability time and again in the past and will want to make their presence felt in the ongoing season as well. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will be eager to lead by example and set the standards for the likes of Amit, Sumit and Narender to follow.Tamil Thalaivas will be buoyant about their prospects against UP Yoddha having scripted a brilliant come-from-behind victory in their last game. Rahul ‘Showman’ Chaudhari, who picked up a Super 10 in that match, will want to continue his fine form this season, while skipper Ajay ‘Iceman’ Thakur will look to compliment him in attack.Their defence will be led by the effervescent Manjeet Chhillar, who has enjoyed quite a lot of success already in this campaign and is their leading tackle point scorer. Besides Manjeet, the experience of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are also valuable assets to possess in any defence.