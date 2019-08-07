LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP, Tamil Tied at 28-28

August 7, 2019
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas tied the game at 28-28 in the first match of matchday 15 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Patna Pirates lost to Haryana Steelers at the same venue.

After a nail-biting tie in their last game, UP Yoddha return to the mat for their clash against Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha have won just one of their four matches this season and will be keen to get another victory under their belt on Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, registered a spirited win against Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will want to keep their winning momentum intact.
Aug 7, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

UP's Shrikant Jadhav is tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.

Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Amit.

Rahul Chaudhari fails in the DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Sumit.

Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu in the DO ORDIE raid. 

Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar!

UP YODDHA 28-28 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

UP's Monu Goyat gets a bonus point.

Tamil's Ajay Thakur comes back empty-handed.

Rishank Devadiga then gets a touch on Ajeet. Rishank Devadiga registers 600 points in PKL.

Ajay Thakur fails in the DO OR DIE raid and is tackled by Shrikant Jadhav.

Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid and Tamil's Shabeer Bappu gets a bonus. 

Rishank Devadiga is tackled by Ran Singh.

Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Monu Goyat.

Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid and so does Ajay Thakur. 

UP YODDHA 26-26 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

UP's Rishank Devadiga and Tamil's Shabeer Bappu put in empty raids.

Sachin Kumar steps out in the lobby in the DO OR DIE raid.

Shabeer Bappu gets touches on Sumit and Amit in his DO OR DIE raid.

Nitesh Kumar then gives in and UP are ALL OUT!

UP YODDHA 23-23 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets a ppoint and revives Rahul Chaudhari.

UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid. 

Ajay Thakur gets two points. Ajay Thakur registers 750 raid points in PKL.

Surender Gill getsa touch on Ponparthiban Subramanian.

Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid and so does Surender Gill.

Ajay Thakur then again comes back empty-handed and s does Surender Gill.

Rahul Chaudhari fails in the DO OR DIE tackle! SUPER TACKLE from UP.

Surender Gill in his DO OR DIE raid is tackled by Ran Singh.

UP get another super tackle as Nitesh gets Ajay Thakur.

UP YODDHA 23-17 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

UP's Monu Goyat is tackled by Mohit Chhillar. He registers 250 total tackle points in PKL.

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Rishank Devadiga.

UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari. 

Another empty raid from Shrikant Jadhav and so does Ajay Thakur. Shrikant Jadhav goes past 600 raids in PKL.

Tamil get a non-raid technical point.

Surender Gill gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar in the DO OR DIE raid.

UP YODDHA 16-11 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Monu Goyat.

Shabeer Bappu is tackled by Sumit and Tamil are ALL OUT! 

UP's Monu Goyatputs in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.

Rishank Devadiga is successful in his raid. Manages a touch on Ajeet. 

Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Ashu Singh. 

UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid and Rahul Chaudhari.

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Ajeet, again.

Ajay Thakur is tackled by Ashu Singh.

UP YODDHA 14-6 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

UP's Rishank Devadiga fails in the DO OR DIE raid. Ran Singh with the tackle.

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari too fails in the DO OR DIE raid and is tackled by Sumit.

Shrikant Jadhav outs in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.

UP's Monu Goyat gets a touch on Ran Singh.

Manjeet Chhillar gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.

Shrikant Jadhav then gets a touch on  Ajeet.

Tamil's Shabeer Bappu outs in an empty raid

UP YODDHA 6-3 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

UP's Monu Goyat is tackled by Manjeet Chhillar in the very first raid of the match. 

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Sumit.

Rishank Devadiga manages a touch on Ajeet.

Ajay Thakur is tackled by Ashu Singh.

Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu. 

UP's Shrikant Jadhav comes back empty-handed and does Rahul Chaudhari.

UP YODDHA 2-2 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 7, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won the same number of times, with 2 each. While there have two ties to between the teams.

Aug 7, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi

DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero

Aug 7, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh

DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar

Aug 7, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Form -

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Aug 7, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Form -

Played: 4

Won: 1

Tied: 1

Lost: 2

Win rate: 25%

Best Raider: Monu Goyat

Best Defender: Nitesh Kumar

Aug 7, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha have both won only one match so far Pro Kabaddi league season 7 and will be hoping to register their second win of the campaign when they face Tamil Thalaivas.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP, Tamil Tied at 28-28
UP Yoddha face Tamil Thalaivas in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)

UP Yoddha will be targeting their second win of the campaign after a nerve-wracking tie denied them maximum points in their last match. Coach Jasveer Singh will be demanding more from his players, who, on their day are capable of playing any opposition off the mat.

As far as their raiding unit goes, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have proven their ability time and again in the past and will want to make their presence felt in the ongoing season as well. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will be eager to lead by example and set the standards for the likes of Amit, Sumit and Narender to follow.



Tamil Thalaivas will be buoyant about their prospects against UP Yoddha having scripted a brilliant come-from-behind victory in their last game. Rahul ‘Showman’ Chaudhari, who picked up a Super 10 in that match, will want to continue his fine form this season, while skipper Ajay ‘Iceman’ Thakur will look to compliment him in attack.

Their defence will be led by the effervescent Manjeet Chhillar, who has enjoyed quite a lot of success already in this campaign and is their leading tackle point scorer. Besides Manjeet, the experience of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are also valuable assets to possess in any defence.
