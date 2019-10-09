Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans in Noida: Telugu Beat UP 41-36

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans beat UP Yoddha 41-36 in the second game of matchday 67 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriors faced Tamil Thalaivasat the same venue.
UP Yoddha will be eyeing a third consecutive win in front of their home fans in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they take on Telugu Titans. They have endured just one loss in their last five game and can rise to third in the standings with another victory. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, lost their last game at the venue and will want to finish their season with a win.
Oct 9, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Telugu's Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Aashish Nagar
UP's Rishank Devadiga faisl to get a point.
Siddharth Desai is tackled by Sumit. SUPER TACKLE! HIGH 5!
Mohsen Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Farhad Milaghardan gets touches on Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Sumit.
Monu Goyat gets a bonu point but is tackled by Farhad Milaghardan. UP are ALL OUT!
Ankit Beniwal puts in an empty raid.
Monu Goyat gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
Farhad Milaghardan puts in an empty raid.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by C. Arun.
Ankit Beniwal gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
UP YODDHA 36-41 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
UP's Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid.
Ankush gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Gurdeep.
Monu Goyat gets a bonus.
Siddharth Desai gets touches on Sumit, Aashish Nagar. SUPER 10! UP are ALL OUT!
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point as well as touches on Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Gurdeep. SUPER RAID!
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 33-32 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Rakesh Gowda gets tackled by Rishank Devadiga.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Aakash Arsul.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus.
Rakesh Gowda gets tackled by Sumit.
Ankush puts in an empty raid and so does Siddharth Desai.
Rishank Devadiga gets tackled by C. Arun.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Amit.
Ankush puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
UP YODDHA 32-21 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
UP's Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Ankit Beniwal gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Aakash Arsul.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Sumit.
Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on Krushna Madane, Ankit Beniwal.
Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus point.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Akash Choudhary.
Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus but is tackled by Nitesh Kumar. Telegu are ALL OUT!
UP YODDHA 28-17 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)
Telugu's Ankit Beniwal gets tackled by Amit.
UP's Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Krushna Madane puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Akash Choudhary.
Krushna Madane and Shrikant Jadhav put in empty raids.
Palle Mallikarjun gets a bonus.
Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on C. Arun and Krushna Madane.
Palle Mallikarjun gets a bonus but is tackled by Ashu Singh. Telugu are AL OUT!
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on C. Arun.
Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid and so does Rishank Devadiga.
Rakesh Gowda puts in another empty raid.
UP YODDHA 20-14 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Telugu's Rakesh Gowda doesn't get a point
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus point.
Ankit Beniwal gets a touch on Sumit.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Ankit Beniwal.
Rakesh Gowda gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus.
Rishank Devadiga and Siddharth Desai put in empty raids.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
UP YODDHA 9-12 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets touches on Sumit, Ashu Singh.
UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Akash Choudhary.
Ankit Beniwal gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Akash Choudhary.
Ankit Beniwal gets tackled by Sumit.
Monu Goyat gets tackled by Aaksh Arsul.
UP YODDHA 5-8 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha won the toss and selected the choice of court
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
UP's Rishank Devadiga also gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Ankit Beniwal.
Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus point.
Monu Goyat gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
UP YODDHA 2-4 TELUGU TITANS
Oct 9, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans Form -
Played: 21
Won: 5
Tied: 3
Lost: 13
Win Rate: 23.80%
Best Raider: Siddharth Desai
Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj
Oct 9, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Form -
Played: 20
Won: 12
Tied: 2
Lost: 6
Win Rate: 60%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Oct 9, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
In head-to-head contests, UP Yoddha have the upper hand over Telugu Titans having won 4 matches and losing just 1. 2 games between the two have ended in ties.
Oct 9, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
UP Yoddha face Telugu Titans in Greater Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha will be keen to continue their strong performances at home this year with a win over Telugu Titans. The two sides were involved in a tie in their previous encounter this season, but UP Yoddha will be eager to set the record straight by putting smiles on their fans' faces.
Their lead raider of the campaign Shrikant Jadhav was rested in their last match but could feature on Wednesday. Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga carried the attacking responsibility on their shoulders and delivered to the delight of the fans.
They will be eager to continue their good form, while skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will be the biggest weapons from their defensive arsenal.
After falling short in their last match at the same venue, Telugu Titans will want to give their fans something to cheer about by winning their last game of the season.
Their talisman Siddharth Desai will want to get as many points from his final outing of the year, while Rakesh Gowda will also be eager to get amongst the raid points for his side.
However, they will need to produce a much-improved defensive display than their last outing if they are to have any chances of a win. Vishal Bhardwaj has been their top Tackle Points scorer this season and will need to lead their defence with inexperienced individuals like Aakash Arsul and Akash Choudhary likely to feature.