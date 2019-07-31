Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Haryana Steelers for Hat-trick of Wins

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their third win in a row with a 37-21 victory against Haryana Steelers.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Deepak Niwas Hooda was Jaipur Pink Panthers' top performer. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Mumbai: Skipper Deepak Hooda led from the front as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers 37-21 in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai on Wednesday. This was Jaipur's third win in as many matches and the side took control of the game in the second half by inflicting two 'all-outs' on the opposition.

Hooda (14 points) was the star performer, while Sandeep Dhull (6 points) and Vishal (4 points) complemented the skipper well.

Jaipur opened their account by successfully tackling Haryana raider Naveen. But Haryana tackled back Hooda to make it 2 -1.

Jaipur surged ahead 5-2, courtesy a successful raid by Deepak. But some good work by Haryana helped them reduce the deficit to 5-6 in a closely-fought game.

Jaipur, with successful tackles and raids, were inching ahead. However, with their defenders up to the mark, Haryana were closing in on the gap consistently.

Jaipur defenders, however, then successfully tackled Naveen to take them 10-8 ahead.

Deepak, then with three minutes to go for the first half, grabbed two points to take Jaipur 12-8 ahead. Haryana's K Selvamani was successfully tackled by Jaipur in the dying minutes of the first half as they went 13-8 ahead into the break.

After the break, Jaipur inflicted an all-out to surge 17-8 ahead.

And then there was no looking back for the outfit as they continued their dominance maintaining a 10-point lead with nine minutes left for the game to end over Haryana.

Jaipur inflicted the second all-out in the 36th minute of the match to move 34-16 and their win just remained a formality. Finally, Jaipur won 37-21 and continued their winning run.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba suffered their second consecutive loss at home while UP Yoddha brought up their first victory of the season as UP Yoddha beat U Mumba 27-23.

