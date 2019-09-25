Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Puneri Paltan to Get 1st Win at Home

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal starred as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 43-34.

IANS

September 25, 2019
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Puneri Paltan to Get 1st Win at Home
Jaipur Pink Panthers outclassed Puneri Paltan. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur: Home side Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a clinical performance to comprehensively beat Puneri Paltan 43-34 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Deepak Niwas Hooda (12 points) and Deepak Narwal (11 points) picked up Super 10s for the Jaipur side, which dominated in all departments to clinch a victory that helped them remain in the hunt run for a place in the playoffs, while the defeat severely hampered Paltan's hopes.

Panthers made a brisk start to the match, charged up like a team which knew a victory was of utmost importance to keep their chances of a playoff berth alive.

Captain Deepak Hooda led from the front as the home side dominated the early minutes of the match. Thankfully for the Panthers, the return of Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke meant there was enough back up in the raiding department.

The dominance rubbed off on the defence as well as Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda thrived in the left and right corners, respectively. Unfortunately for Paltan, their star raider Pankaj Mohite was having an off night, and the lack of raiding strength finally saw them succumb to an All-Out in the 9th minute.

Panthers maintained the 7-point lead they opened up after the All-Out till the half time (20-13).

Paltan were in no mood to give up easily though, and young Pankaj Mohite sparked a comeback in the early minute of the second half with some clever raiding.

Balasaheb Jadhav tightened his efforts in the defence and that helped Paltan clinch an important All-Out in the 7th minute of the half. But the Panthers defence improved their game at the right moment and from thereon the hosts dominated the match.

They inflicted another All-out on Paltan with five minutes remaining on the clock as Deepak Narwal secured a Super 10. Deepak Hooda also completed his Super 10 in the dying minutes as the Jaipur side secured an important win on their home turf.

