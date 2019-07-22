Pro Kabaddi 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Get Biggest-ever Win Over U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers started season 7 with a win as they outclassed U Mumba 42-23.
Jaipur Pink Panthers outshone U Mumba in their first match of season 7. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Hyderabad: Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a all-round effort to beat U Mumba 42-23 in the third day of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 here Monday.
Jaipur's raiders were in fine form and picked up points at regular intervals, whereas their defence showed strength and toughness to contain U Mumba raiders.
Deepak Hooda finished with a super 10, while Deepak Narwal (6 points) and Nitin Rawal (7 points) also chipped in with crucial points. Besides Amit Hooda did a fine job in defence.
For U Mumba, it was their defence that let them down as they scored just five tackle points on the night.
Deepak got Jaipur off to a flying start as he got three points in two raids.
U Mumba were caught off guard with Jaipur's quick start and suffered an all out in the seventh minute to trail 2-10.
Jaipur raiders got the better of U Mumba's defence and scored raid points at will throughout the first half.
Fazel Sultan Attrachali had an off day by his high standards and scored just two tackle points.
With less than a minute to go in the first half, Jaipur inflicted another all out to extend their dominance. At the end of the first half, Jaipur led 22-9.
It was a more evenly-matched contest in the second half as U Mumba got their act together.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half both the teams exchanged five points each with Jaipur leading 27-15.
Dong Geon Lee put in a spirited performance for U Mumba and along with Abhishek Singh was the main contributor.
In the last five minutes of the match, it was Deepak show as he picked up raid points at regular intervals to record his first super 10 of the season.
