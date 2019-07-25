LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad: Delhi, Tamil Look to Continue Winning Run

News18.com | July 25, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the solitary match of matchday 5 of the season seven of Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Both teams have played one game each so far in the season and have come out with a victory. Interestingly, both Dabang Delhi K.C. and Tamil Thalaivas had defeated Telugu Titans in their season 7 openers.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Telugu Titans 39-26 on Sunday, while Dabang Delhi K.C. snatched a narrow 34-33 win over Telugu Titans just the previous night on Wednesday. Both Delhi and Tamil teams will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins, especially the former as they look to extend their perfect record against the Tamil Thalaivas.
Jul 25, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur gets a simple point in the Do OR DIE. But wait... there is a change of decision as Ajay had walked onto the lobby and he is out. Super Tackle!!

What a turn of events.

Another Super tackle from Joginder Narwal for Delhi. 

DABANG DELHI 5-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Jul 25, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Delhi gets a Bonus Point as Meraj Sheykh fails in the DO OR DIE raid. 

Rahul Chaudhari gets a successful raid and Ravinder Pahal is out!

What a tackle from Ajeet as Delhi's Naveen Kumar fails. 

Rahul Chaudhari also returns without a point. Tamil's Manjeet Chhillar super tackle gets Chandran Ranjit.

DABANG DELHI 1-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Jul 25, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit starts things off but he returns empty-handed. 

Rahul Chaudhari also returns empty-handed for the Tamil side.

Young Naven Kumar takes it easy... as Ajay Thakur gets the first point of the game.

DABANG DELHI 0-1 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Jul 25, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

We are just moments away from match number 9 as Dabang Delhi KC face Tamil Thalaivas. 

Tamil won the toss and chose the side, meaning Delhi will be the first to raid tonight...

Let's start!!

DABANG DELHI 0-0 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Jul 25, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas have both decided to start the match with the same seven that started their season 7 opener. The winner tonight has the chance to top the points table.

Will be some game tonight...

Jul 25, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
 Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi

DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero

Jul 25, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
 Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Jul 25, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Another milestone for Ran Singh, as he plays his 100th PKL match tonight

Jul 25, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)
This is what the points table looks like ahead of match number 9 of season 7 of Pro Kabaddi league. Click here full table 

Jul 25, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

"I can say with utmost confidence, that Naveen will be among the top raiders at the end of the season. That's all I want to say about his performance," said Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, after the team's victory over Telugu Titans.

Jul 25, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)
After wins in the opening match, both against Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas face off in the solitary game of matchday 5 in Hyderabad. 

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad: Delhi, Tamil Look to Continue Winning Run
Dabang Delhi KC face Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)

In their previous meetings, Dabang Delhi K.C. have had the better of Tamil Thalaivas, beating them on two occasions. Dabang Delhi KC will be keen to carry forward that momentum from their opening game and register another victory against Tamil Thalaivas.



Naveen Kumar, who finished with a Super 10 and was easily the pick of the raiders in their season opener, will be looking to build on his fine start to the campaign.

Dabang Delhi K.C.'s other attacking options - Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh - will also want to prove a point after a rather tepid start to the season.

Joginder Narwal will once again need to marshal his troops in defence, as other experienced defenders like Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have a crucial role to play against what will be a confident Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit.

As for Tamil Thalaivas, they will be feeling confident ahead of their showdown after their rather impressive victory over Telugu Titans in their first game of the campaign. Rahul Chaudhari impressed in his Tamil Thalaivas debut, scoring a Super 10 in just 15 raid attempts while also contributing in defence with two tackle points.

Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar enjoyed an incredible night, finishing with six tackle points that came at an outstanding strike rate of 85.71. Mohit Chhillar too was brilliant, scoring four tackle points in just five attempts. Skipper Ajay Thakur raided in a limited capacity but had the highlight of the night with an incredible Super Raid. With their defence looking water-tight and their raiding unit in good form, Tamil Thalaivas will back themselves to get the job done against Dabang Delhi K.C.
