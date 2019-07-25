Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad: Delhi, Tamil Look to Continue Winning Run

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Telugu Titans 39-26 on Sunday, while Dabang Delhi K.C. snatched a narrow 34-33 win over Telugu Titans just the previous night on Wednesday. Both Delhi and Tamil teams will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins, especially the former as they look to extend their perfect record against the Tamil Thalaivas.
Delhi gets a Bonus Point as Meraj Sheykh fails in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a successful raid and Ravinder Pahal is out!
What a tackle from Ajeet as Delhi's Naveen Kumar fails.
Rahul Chaudhari also returns without a point. Tamil's Manjeet Chhillar super tackle gets Chandran Ranjit.
DABANG DELHI 1-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Another milestone for Ran Singh, as he plays his 100th PKL match tonight
After making his 200th tackle in #VivoProKabaddi against the Telugu Titans, Ran Singh will look to build on his latest milestone tonight against Dabang Delhi! 💪🏼#IdhuNammaAatam #DELvCHE pic.twitter.com/QPg78kpXoK— Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) July 25, 2019
"I can say with utmost confidence, that Naveen will be among the top raiders at the end of the season. That's all I want to say about his performance," said Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, after the team's victory over Telugu Titans.
Suraj Desai's sparkling debut wasn't enough to help @Telugu_Titans keep @DabangDelhiKC at bay!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 25, 2019
Read what happened in the post-match press conference: https://t.co/pacidWXCXS and watch #VIVOProKabaddi tonight, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/jnVf9F4hiM
They 'Sheykh' up the opposition with their 'Chhilling' presence on the mat.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 25, 2019
Don't miss the 2⃣ all-round powerhouses, LIVE in #DELvCHE, from 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/s9CnbdBCyl
Dabang Delhi KC face Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
In their previous meetings, Dabang Delhi K.C. have had the better of Tamil Thalaivas, beating them on two occasions. Dabang Delhi KC will be keen to carry forward that momentum from their opening game and register another victory against Tamil Thalaivas.
Installing the #VIVOProKabaddi unit in the middle of Hussain Sagar Lake - #IsseToughKuchNahi!
Check out how it happened here, and watch all the LIVE action from Season 7, every day at 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/hsoySSUNKA
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 25, 2019
Naveen Kumar, who finished with a Super 10 and was easily the pick of the raiders in their season opener, will be looking to build on his fine start to the campaign.
Dabang Delhi K.C.'s other attacking options - Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh - will also want to prove a point after a rather tepid start to the season.
Joginder Narwal will once again need to marshal his troops in defence, as other experienced defenders like Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have a crucial role to play against what will be a confident Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit.
As for Tamil Thalaivas, they will be feeling confident ahead of their showdown after their rather impressive victory over Telugu Titans in their first game of the campaign. Rahul Chaudhari impressed in his Tamil Thalaivas debut, scoring a Super 10 in just 15 raid attempts while also contributing in defence with two tackle points.
Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar enjoyed an incredible night, finishing with six tackle points that came at an outstanding strike rate of 85.71. Mohit Chhillar too was brilliant, scoring four tackle points in just five attempts. Skipper Ajay Thakur raided in a limited capacity but had the highlight of the night with an incredible Super Raid. With their defence looking water-tight and their raiding unit in good form, Tamil Thalaivas will back themselves to get the job done against Dabang Delhi K.C.
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 223/1049.0 overs 226/232.1 oversEngland beat Australia by 8 wickets
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs