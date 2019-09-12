LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls in Kolkata: Bengaluru Lead Bengal 36-35

News18.com | September 12, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls lead Bengal Warriors 36-35 in the first game of matchday 45 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers faced Patna Pirates at the same venue.

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten at home in Pro Kabaddi season 7 and will be looking to keep it that way with a win over Bengaluru Bulls. The hosts will also want to set the record straight against the defending champions after a tight loss to them earlier this season. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, will be eyeing a fourth successive win to take them above Haryana Steelers in the standings, at the very least.
Sep 12, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Bengal's Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ajay. 

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar steps out in the lobby without a touch. 

Sukesh Hegde gets a touch on Ankit. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.

Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Adarsh T.

Maninder Singh gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

BENGAL WARRIORS 35-36 BENGALURU BULLS 

Sep 12, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.

Bengal's Sukesh Hegde also puts in an empty raid.

Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Jeeva Kumnar.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.

Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Baldev Singh.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh comes back empty-handed.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh. HIGH 5!

Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar goes back empty-handed.

BENGAL WARRIORS 27-31 BENGALURU BULLS

Sep 12, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar. SUPER 10!

Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Sukesh Hegde putsin an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar also comes back empty-handed. 

K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sukesh Hegde.

Maninder Singh gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

BENGAL WARRIORS 24-30 BENGALURU BULLS 

Sep 12, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and touches on K. Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar and SUPER RAID!

Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Sukesh Hegde gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh. 

Maninder Singh gets a bonus point. 

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Amit.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a bonus and a touch on Ajay.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

K. Prapanjan gets a bonus but is tackled by Amit Sheoran. Bengal are ALL OUT!

BENGAL WARRIORS 21-27 BENGALURU BULLS 

Sep 12, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.

Bengaluru's Ankit also puts in an empty raid.

Sukesh Hegde in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Amit Sheoran, Ankit. 

Sumit Singh gets a bonus and a touch on Rinku Narwal.

Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ajay.

Sumit Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Adarsh T. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!

Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid. 

Pawan Sehrawat also gets back empty-handed.

Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid. 

BENGAL WARRIORS 16-15 BENGALURU BULLS 

Sep 12, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a touch on Jeeva Singh.

Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the DO OR DIE raid fails to get a touch on Ankit. SUPER TACKLE!

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Sukesh Hegde also puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar gets in the DO OR DIE raid a touch on Rinku Narwal.

Sukesh Hegde and then Rohit Kumar get back empty-handed.

Sukesh Hegde gets a touch on Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.

Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Baldev Singh. 

BENGAL WARRIORS 12-10 BENGALURU BULLS

Sep 12, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the choice of court

Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a bonus.

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Baldev Singh.

Sukesh Hegde gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.

Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ankit.

Pawan Sehrawat is tackld by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar gets tackld by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Sukesh Hegde and then Sumit Singh get back empty-handed.

Maninder Singh gets touches on Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sumit Singh gets a bonus.

Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ajay.

Sumit Singh gets a bonus and a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Maninder Singh gets tackled by Ankit. SUPER TACKLE!

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Baldev Singh.

BENGAL WARRIORS 8-8 BENGALURU BULLS 

Sep 12, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar

DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha

Sep 12, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde

DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile

Sep 12, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form -

Played: 15

Won: 9

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Win rate: 60%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Sep 12, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Form -

Played: 15

Won: 8

Tied: 3

Lost: 4

Win rate: 53.33%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Rinku Narwal

Sep 12, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls have the slight edge over Bengal Warriors with 8 wins and just 7 losses.

Sep 12, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

In the last game of their home leg, Bengal Warriors will like to maintain their unbeaten run in Kolkata this season with a win over Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengal Warriors face Bengaluru Bulls in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)

Bengal Warriors will be keen to finish their home leg on a high with a win that will see them join Dabang Delhi as the only teams to remain unbeaten at home. Their previous encounter against the reigning champions was a close contest that could have gone either way and Thursday's clash promises to be no different.

Skipper Maninder Singh will be hoping for a better outing than last night as he looks to bid adieu to his home fans with a solid showing. Sukesh Hegde was the top-scoring raider for Bengal Warriors in the last game and he along with K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are expected to shoulder the responsibility in attack with their skipper.

On the defensive front, Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh have looked impressive and been relatively consistent as well. Having said that, Bengal Warriors will be hoping for more from their veteran defender Jeeva Kumar, who hasn't enjoyed the best of campaigns so far.



After a strong finish to their home leg, Bengaluru Bulls return to action with a clash against Bengal Warriors. The defending champions will be heading into the game on the back of a couple of thrilling wins in front of their home fans.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has been in sparkling form and will once again be the biggest threat to the opposition. He's the leading raid points scorer this season but will need more support in attack from Rohit Kumar. The Bengaluru Bulls skipper has had his moments in the campaign but will want to find more consistency going into the business end of the season.

On the other side of the mat, their defence has been solid and aren't particularly reliant on any one individual. Mahender Singh has been their most dominant defender and is their leading tackle points scorer in season 7. That said, the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mohit Sehrawat have also shone over the course of the season.
