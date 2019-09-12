Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls in Kolkata: Bengaluru Lead Bengal 36-35

Bengal's Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ajay.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar steps out in the lobby without a touch.
Sukesh Hegde gets a touch on Ankit. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Adarsh T.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 35-36 BENGALURU BULLS