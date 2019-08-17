Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC in Chennai: Delhi, Bengal Eye Top Spot

Dabang Delhi edge out Bengal Warriors 6-5 in their head-to-head record and with the form that they are in at the moment, they will be confident of their chances against Bengal Warriors. Bengal, having won their last three matches, also have the momentum on their side.

Question of the day: Who will grab the 🔝 spot in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7's points table tonight?



Here's a hint: https://t.co/kzxlaZzSa5



Stay tuned to Star Sports and Hotstar 8:30 PM onwards for all the LIVE action!#IsseToughKuchNahi #KOLvDEL pic.twitter.com/6WmWn1x3oB — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 17, 2019

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last three matches and they'll be eager to extend that run with another strong display against Dabang Delhi KC. One of the better raiding units in the ongoing campaign, they'll be looking to unsettle Dabang Delhi KC's defence with the swift and sharp movements of their experienced raiders. While Maninder Singh is currently their leading raid points scorer, K Prapanjan has also had his say on the team's fortunes and was the top scorer in their last match with eight raid points.Besides Maninder and Prapanjan, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh has also proven his mantle in attack as well as defence. Bengal Warriors' best defender of the campaign though has been Baldev Singh, who already has a league-high, three High 5s under his belt. He along with Rinku Narwal, Viraj Vishnu Langde and Vijin Thangadurai won't be fazed by Dabang Delhi KC's raiders and will fancy their chances.A frontrunner for a semi-final spot in Pro Kabaddi Season 7, Dabang Delhi KC will be confident about their chances against Bengal Warriors and head into the contest on the back of a narrow win over Puneri Paltan. Naveen Kumar has been in scintillating form with opposition defences finding it difficult to contain the youngster. He registered a Super 10 in the last game and has received good support in attack from Chandran Ranjit so far. Both raiders have had their starring moments already in this campaign and judging by their recent form, one can expect more fireworks from the dynamic duo.Their defence has been expertly marshalled by their captain Joginder Narwal, who's their leading tackle points scorer this year. Dabang Delhi's defence, in fact, is blessed with an abundance of experience with the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari also in the fray.