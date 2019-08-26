Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in New Delhi: Bengal Look to Continue Momentum

Event Highlights
Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last five games and will be eyeing their sixth win of the campaign on Monday. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have never lost to Bengal Warriors and will be looking for their sixth win of the season as well, in order to boost their chances of a top-six finish. Haryana lead Bengal 2-0 in their head-to-head record.
K Prapanjan has been extremely influential for Bengal Warriors so far this season and he will want to come up with the good once again as they face Haryana Steelers.
Zabardast hota hain aakramann,— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
Jab mat pe utarte hain K. Prapanjan! 👊🏼
Kitne points layenge aaj woh #KOLvHAR mein? 🤔#AamarWarriors #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/vEuFUTrQSk
Haryana Steelers' captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan says their defence has to be top-notch if they want to beat Bengal Warriors. They are up against Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan and Cheralathan realises the task ahead of them.
#MatchPreview 📹— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 26, 2019
किन दो रेडर्स को नियंत्रण में रखना होगा? यह सप्ताह की तयारी कैसी रही? 👊
Here are Dharmaraj's thoughts before #KOLvHAR! 🗣#CaptainSpeaks #DhaakadBoys #ShaanSeSteelers #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/CkOkckJWLS
Bengal Warriors will be looking to do what they haven’t done before i.e. beat Haryana Steelers. In the two matches that the two teams have played, Bengal have never managed to upstage Haryana. Haryana lead their head-to-head record 2-0.
.@BengalWarriors' 🔥 attack against @HaryanaSteelers' struggling defence!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 26, 2019
Will the tables turn today in #KOLvHAR? Read the preview here: https://t.co/4AlnKlwQqf and watch this #VIVOProKabaddi clash, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/lo95dm5OAM
Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a convincing display to brush aside Patna Pirates in their last game, Bengal Warriors will hope they can continue with their winning momentum and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. Their talisman in attack - Maninder Singh - has been consistent and will be a source of concern for Haryana Steelers' defence. However, he won't be the only raider they will need to stop to have a shot at victory. The likes of K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have already proven their quality in attack for Bengal Warriors and will be itching to make an impact on Monday.
Their defence also possesses a wealth of talent, making for a well-balanced unit that has, unsurprisingly, been towards the top of the table for most the season. Rinku Narwal registered a High 5 for them last time around, but Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh are also capable of producing similar performances.
On their day, and with Vikash Kandola in form, Haryana Steelers are capable of steamrolling any opposition. Kandola holds the key for Haryana Steelers since the team generally fares better when he's on top of his game. It's no surprise that a lot of their wins this season have coincided with strong performances from Kandola. Keeping him quiet on Monday could well be half the battle won for Bengal Warriors.
That said, it's not like Haryana Steelers don't have other options in attack with the likes of Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Vinay and Selvamani K, all in their ranks. However, they need to step up and take some of the pressure off Kandola's shoulders while raiding on Monday, or else the team risks being over-dependent on their talisman.
As far as the defence goes, Haryana Steelers seem to have improved as the season has progressed. Sunil has been their best performer in that department and is currently their leading tackle point scorer (22). The experience of Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj Cheralathan further bolsters their defence, while Ravi Kumar and Chand Singh also offered glimpses of what they're capable of in the team's last game.
