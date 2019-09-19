LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in Pune: Semi-finals Spot on the Line

News18.com | September 19, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Second placed Bengal Warriors are up against No.3 in the PKL standings Haryana Steelers on matchday 50 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Bengal Warriors will look to defend their second position in the Pro Kabaddi League standings as they take on Haryana Steelers, who can overtake their opponents if they win on Thursday. Having played a match less than Bengal, Haryana will put themselves in a good spot if they come out victorious today. Bengal Warriors will also be up against the statistics as Haryana Steelers lead them 3-0 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 19, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Here is Haryana Steelers’ performance sheet so far from season 7.

Played: 15

Won: 10

Tied: 1

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 66.67%

Best Raider: Vikash Kandola

Best Defender: Sunil

Sep 19, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Here is Bengal Warriors’ performance sheet so far from season 7.

Played: 16

Won: 9

Tied: 3

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 56.25%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Sep 19, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers lead Bengal Warriors 3-0 in their head-to-head record. Bengal will be up against Pro Kabaddi League history if they are to defend their second spot today.

Sep 19, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

On a single header day, Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in what is a battle for the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. Currently, Bengal Warriors are placed second but if Haryana manage to get a win today, they will overtake their opponents.

Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Bengal Warriors come into Match 97 on the back of a three-match winning streak, with the latest one against Bengaluru Bulls being a last-minute thriller. Maninder Singh scored 17 raid points in that match and led from the front, but another key highlight for Bengal Warriors was Mohammad Nabibakhsh’s first High 5, where he reached in 10 tackle attempts. The Iranian all-rounder has been a vital cog in a number of Bengal Warriors’ tense matches this season and they will want him to keep delivering at the same level consistently.



Another big player for the team has been Sukesh Hegde, who has shown the ability to deliver at vital junctures and aid the team’s cause. The trio, combined with second raider K Prapanjan’s brilliance this season, has been the reason for Bengal Warriors’ success and will once again look to shine to help their team defeat Haryana Steelers for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history.

Haryana Steelers have been on an excellent run which has seen them lose only one of their past 11 matches. The star of this period has, undoubtedly, been Vikash Kandola, who leads their raiding department with 116 raid points to his name. He scored his seventh Super 10 in the team’s victory over Tamil Thalaivas and showed remarkable ability to control the match once his team was ahead.

Vinay played an excellent supporting role as well and finished with a Super 10 to his name. The raider adds more depth and variety to an already strong attack which also includes Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen. The team’s leading defender so far is Sunil, but he has able allies in Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, all of whom have been playing well in tandem with each other this season.
