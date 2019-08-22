Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Chennai: Bengal Eye 2nd Spot

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the only game of matchday 28 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will square off in Chennai on Thursday with then former's eyes firmly set on the second spot in the season 7 standings. It promises to be an exciting contest as it features three among the season's top-scoring raiders. Bengal Warriors come into this match on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak but Patna Pirates will be hungry for a win to move closer to the top half of the season standings.
Read More
Aug 22, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Baldev Singh.
Bengal's Maninder Singh comes back with a bonus point.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Maninder Singh.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh also puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 8-9 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 22, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets tackled by Vikas Jaglan.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Jaideep.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh also puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 4-8 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 22, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Win the toss and select the choice of court
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
K. Prapanjan comes back empty-handed.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point.
K. Prapanjan gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus point.
BENGAL WARRIORS 3-4 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 22, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Bengal Warriors are placed third on the PKL points table as of now, with 28 points from 8 games. Whereas, Patna Pirates are placed at the bottom of the table with just 17 points from 8 games. Full Table
Aug 22, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)
In the only game of the night, Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in Chennai.
Can the team from Kolkata grab the second spot in the PKL points table?
#KOLvPAT is set to be another thriller-in-the-making! Are you ready?
Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in Chennai (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors have momentum on their side as they come into their match on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak. After being led by skipper Maninder Singh in attack early in the season, the team now has raider K. Prapanjan taking up lead raider responsibilities as he scored a Super 10 in the previous match against Dabang Delhi.
He now has 51 raid points from 8 matches and is ninth in the list of highest scoring raiders in the season, just seven shy of Maninder, who is in the sixth position. Bengal Warriors are, thus, the only team with more than one raider in the list of top ten raiders of the season so far. The defensive responsibilities are ably shared between Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Jeeva Kumar. The team's ability to finish close games in their favour is also a huge asset for them.
Patna Pirates have been struggling to find consistent form in season 7 and had to face a defeat against U Mumba after an emphatic 21-point win against UP Yoddha. But Mohammad Maghsoudlou found his footing again and provided able support to Pardeep Narwal in the team's previous match, which lends the team a much better overall balance.
However, a lot will depend on how well the 'Record-Breaker' can do on the day as he is the team's most successful raider so far and has the ability to score big and turn games around single-handedly.
Their defence is led by Jaideep, who sits joint-fourth in the list of the season's best defenders with 26 tackle points to his name. However, Hadi Oshtorak and recently Ravinder, have provided him good support in defence. The team will want a win against Bengal Warriors to rise above the bottom position in the Season 7 rankings.