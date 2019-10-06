LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Bengal Look to Go Top of Table

News18.com | October 6, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 65 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Sunday. In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan at the same venue.

Bengal Warriors will want to do a double over Patna Pirates, having defeated the team previously in the season. Bengal will also want to upstage Dabang Delhi on the points table even as their spot in the semi-finals is sealed. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will want to bag their second straight victory as they look to finish the season on a high. Patna Pirates lead Bengal Warriors 9-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 6, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form Guide:

Played: 21

Won: 7

Tied: 1

Lost: 13

Win Rate: 33.33 %

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Neeraj Singh

Oct 6, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Form Guide:

Played: 20

Won: 13

Tied: 3

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 65%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Oct 6, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates lead Bengal Warriors 9-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. While Bengal attempt to do a double over Patna this season, the Pirates will want to get a win to end their season.

Oct 6, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the second day of the Noida leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Bengal Warriors are looking to go top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 table.

Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in Noida. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Even as Bengal Warriors look to keep up the momentum and grab the chance to go top of the league table, they may also want to rotate their starters like Dabang Delhi and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead the playoffs. K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats if they choose to do that, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.

Patna Pirates have nothing to lose at the moment with their chance to go into the playoffs already gone and therefore, they are playing only for pride and entertainment. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates' last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did on Saturday, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options. The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants and will be eyeing a winning end to the season.
