Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Pune Look For First Win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in the second game of matchday 9 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the first game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates at the same venue.
Puneri Paltan will look to secure their first win of Pro Kabaddi season 7 when they go up against Bengal Warriors. Both Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be keen to register a victory when they clash at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Bengal Warriors won their opening match of the season against U.P. Yoddha but were outdone by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their second outing and will, undoubtedly, look to bounce back with a commanding display in their third match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have fallen short in both their games so far and will be eager to secure their first win of Season 7.
Jul 29, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
We will need a monster performance from Girish to help get that first win under our belts!
Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in Mumbai (Photo Credit: PKL)
Having narrowly missed out on a win last time around, Bengal Warriors will look to respond positively and get their campaign back on track with a win over Puneri Paltan. The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with High 5s in both their games.
Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own. Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.
Puneri Paltan have had a less than ideal start to their season and will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up a High 5 in Puneri Paltan's last game.
He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde. The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game. A star raider during his playing days, Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will undoubtedly be working on improving this facet of their game.
The team will hope that Pawan Kadian and Sushant Sail, who impressed as a substitute against U Mumba, can come good against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.