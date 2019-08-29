LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in New Delhi: Bengal, Tamil Look to Bounce Back

News18.com | August 29, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in the only game of matchday 33 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The sole fixture on the penultimate day of the Delhi leg sees Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas. While Bengal Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top 6 with a victory.
Aug 29, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi

DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero

Aug 29, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde

DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile

Aug 29, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur being conferred the Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Will he shine for Tamil Thalaivas against Bengal Warriors? 

Aug 29, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Form - 

Played: 10

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 30%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Mohit Chhillar

Aug 29, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Form - 

Played: 10

Won: 5

Tied: 2

Lost: 3

Win Rate: 50%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Aug 29, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

In the only game of the night, Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)

At the conclusion of Delhi leg, Bengal Warriors could find themselves as high as the second spot in the season 7 standings. Through their 10 matches so far, Bengal Warriors have looked amongst the better teams in the league and also boast of the best score difference.

The key to their success has been the form of their raiding trifecta of skipper Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The trio has scored 191 raid points this season; a tally higher than all but two teams. While they lead the league in average raid points, they are second from bottom in average tackle points and that has been an area of concern this season.

In their three losses this season, the defence has averaged a meagre 7.15 tackle points. However, the roster does boast of some excellent defenders in Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh and, if the defence holds their own, Bengal Warriors are going to be a big challenge on the mat.



After enduring a slump in their home leg, which saw them fail to win any of their games, Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to return to winning ways against Bengal Warriors. The southerners are currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings and need a win to turn their season around.

They will take encouragement from their form on the road this year and will want skipper 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur to rise to the challenge alongside 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari - who is their leading raid point scorer (64) this season. V Ajith Kumar is another raider who has shown his quality in the side's last few games and will be keen to have an impact against Bengal Warriors as well.

In defence, Mohit Chhillar has gotten better with each passing game and is currently their leading tackle point scorer (27). He'll have support in Ran Singh and will also hope that Manjeet Chhillar returns to the mat after spending the last few matches on the sidelines.
