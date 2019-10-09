LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in Noida: Bengal Eye Top Spot

News18.com | October 9, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of matchday 67 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha face Telugu Titans at the same venue.

Bengal Warriors will be looking to end their league stage games in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 by moving to the top of the standings with a win over Tamil Thalaivas at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Bengal Warriors are currently second in the league and can go to the top of table with a win on Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident after a win in their last match and they will be eyeing another victory for a positive end to the season. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Oct 9, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors won the toss and selected the choice of court

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.

Bengal's Sukesh Hegde get a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.

V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.

BENGAL WARRIORS 1-1 TAMIL THALAIVAS  

Oct 9, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Form -

Played: 21

Won: 4

Tied: 3

Lost: 14

Win rate: 19.04%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Oct 9, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)
 

Bengal Warriors Form -

Played: 21

Won: 13

Tied: 3

Lost: 5

Win rate: 61.90%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Oct 9, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Bengal Warriors have had the better of Tamil Thalaivas on 6 occasions and losing just one match.

Oct 9, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas, with one eye on the top spot of the point table, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. 

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in Noida: Bengal Eye Top Spot
Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in Greater Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)

It will be interesting to see if Bengal Warriors opt to play their bench players after giving them a run out in their last match. Defender Baldev Singh was the only regular starter to make an appearance in the loss last time around and coach BC Ramesh will probably look to rest him for the upcoming game.

Coach Ramesh will also want to rest his stars and skipper Maninder Singh, who picked up a knock in his last appearance on the mat. The likes of Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Tanaji Patil, who scored Super 10s in the last match, will also want to make a statement in their bid for a role in the semi-final.

In defence, Mayur Shivtarkar and Viraj Vishnu Langde will be eager to make an impact with a spot in Bengal Warriors' defence potentially up for grabs ahead of their semi-final.



After ending their 14-match winless run last time around, Tamil Thalaivas will hope for another good performance as they bid adieu to their fans in what will be their last appearance of the campaign.

V Ajith Kumar has been one of their few positives from the season and he will be their go-to man on Wednesday as well. 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has had a forgettable campaign but will want to finish on a high with a performance similar to those we had grown accustomed to in the past.

In defence, Ran Singh had a good game in their last outing and will need to organise the likes of Sagar, M. Abishek and Ponparthiban Subramanian for Tamil Thalaivas to get a positive result.
  • 07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    182/6
    20.0 overs
    		 147/10
    19.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    165/5
    20.0 overs
    		 101/10
    17.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    297/9
    50.0 overs
    		 299/5
    48.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 - 06 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy
    IND vs SA
    502/7
    136.0 overs
    		 431/10
    131.2 overs
    India beat South Africa by 203 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Sep, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    PAK vs SL
    305/7
    50.0 overs
    		 238/10
    46.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram