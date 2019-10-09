Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in Noida: Bengal Eye Top Spot



It will be interesting to see if Bengal Warriors opt to play their bench players after giving them a run out in their last match. Defender Baldev Singh was the only regular starter to make an appearance in the loss last time around and coach BC Ramesh will probably look to rest him for the upcoming game.Coach Ramesh will also want to rest his stars and skipper Maninder Singh, who picked up a knock in his last appearance on the mat. The likes of Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Tanaji Patil, who scored Super 10s in the last match, will also want to make a statement in their bid for a role in the semi-final.In defence, Mayur Shivtarkar and Viraj Vishnu Langde will be eager to make an impact with a spot in Bengal Warriors' defence potentially up for grabs ahead of their semi-final.After ending their 14-match winless run last time around, Tamil Thalaivas will hope for another good performance as they bid adieu to their fans in what will be their last appearance of the campaign.V Ajith Kumar has been one of their few positives from the season and he will be their go-to man on Wednesday as well. 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has had a forgettable campaign but will want to finish on a high with a performance similar to those we had grown accustomed to in the past.In defence, Ran Singh had a good game in their last outing and will need to organise the likes of Sagar, M. Abishek and Ponparthiban Subramanian for Tamil Thalaivas to get a positive result.