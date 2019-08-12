Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad: Bengal, Telugu Eye Second Win in a Row

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans in the first match of matchday 20 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha in the second match of the day, at the same venue.
After their maiden win of the Season 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, Telugu Titans have no time to rest on their laurels as they take on Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors also won their previous encounter against U Mumba and, just like Telugu Titans, will be hoping to win their second game on the trot. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most tied fixture in Pro Kabaddi history.
Read More
Aug 12, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Telugu's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Suraj Desai gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.
Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Suraj Desai drags Baldev Singh across the half-line.
Maninder Singh in his DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar.
K. Prapanjan puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 7-7 TELUGU TITANS
Aug 12, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Viraj Vishnu Landge.
K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Suraj Desai again comes back empty-handed and so does Baldev Singh.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Baldev Singh. Baldev Singh registers 50 tackle points in PKL.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh in his own DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
BENGAL WARRIORS 3-5 TELUGU TITANS
Aug 12, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors win the toss and have selected to choose the side of the court.
In the first raid, Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Bengal's Maninder Singh comes back empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai then puts in an emtpy raid.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Siddharth Desai.
Suraj Desai gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 2-1 TELUGU TITANS
Aug 12, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)
Can K Prapanjan weave his magic around the Telugu Titans defence tonight? Bengal Warriors will be hoping that he does...
Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur K. Prapanjan ki raids par sandeh nahi karte. 😉
Relive Prapanjan’s Super Raid from our last match.
Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans (Photo Credit: PKL)
Through five matches, Bengal Warriors have had wins and losses in alternate ones and will to break that sequence with a fourth victory of the season when they battle Telugu Titans. Their triumph over U Mumba wasn't as straight-forward as their earlier victories as they had to tussle till the very last raid to earn a slender two-point win. Their raiding unit has been outstanding so far this season and one, if not more, of skipper Maninder Singh, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan have stepped up in every game so far this season.
Right Corner Baldev Singh has emerged as a star for them this season and leads the team in tackle points with 21 in five outings. His ability to surprise unsuspecting raiders with a back hold has been a big source of his points this season and Bengal Warriors will be hopeful that he can continue making an impact for his side.
Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!
Telugu Titans finally managed to score their first victory in Season 7 as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday thanks to a stellar defensive performance, particularly from Vishal Bhardwaj who was the joint-top scorer of the team alongside Siddharth Desai with seven points. Their defensive unit has been outstanding in a couple of outings so far and their performance against UP Yoddha, where they allowed the opposition just five raid points, was a feather in the caps of the team and coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.
The defence will have to be on top of their game if they are to stop Bengal Warriors' raiding trio of Maninder, Nabibakhsh and Prapanjan. Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai's return to form has been a big factor in the upward trajectory of Telugu Titans' season over the last three matches and the team will be hopeful that the mercurial raider - and his brother Suraj Desai - will continue to keep providing points aplenty in the upcoming fixture.