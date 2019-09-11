Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Kolkata: Bengal Leads Mumbai 21-17

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors leads U Mumba 21-17 in the second game of matchday 44 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Haryana Steelers faced Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Home side Bengal Warriors will host U Mumba in the penultimate game of their home leg. While Bengal Warriors won a last-gasp thriller against Puneri Paltan on Sunday, U Mumba too played out a convincing victory against Telugu Titans after a strong defensive display.
Sep 11, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid.
Sukesh Hegde and Abhishek Singh put in an empty raids.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Maninder Singh comes back empty-handed.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Sukesh Hegde in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touche on Harendra Kumar.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Maninder Singh. SUPER 10!
Sukesh Hegde gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Arjun Deshwal gets a tocuh on Rinku Narwal.
Sukesh Hegde gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal and Mohammad Nabibakhsh put in empty raids.
Abhishek Singh gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 21-17 U MUMBA
Sep 11, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Mayur Shivtarkar.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Abhishek Singh also puts in an empty raid.
Sukesh Hegde in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Rohit Baliyan. SUPER RAID!
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets tackled by Arjun Deshwal.
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus and touches on Rinku Narwal, Mayur Shivtarkar. SUPER RAID!
Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 16-13 U MUMBA
Sep 11, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Rinku Singh.
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh also does the same.
Fazel Atrachali puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Harendra Kumar.
Rohit Baliyan, in the DO OR DIE raid, gets a bonus point.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali.
Athul MS gets a bonus point but is tackled by Baldev Singh. Mumbai are ALL OUT!
Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 13-7 U MUMBA
Sep 11, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
Bengal's Sukesh Hegde gets a bonus point.
Abhishek Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Mayur Shivtarkar.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Abhishek Singh steps out of bounds.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Baliyan also goes back empty raid.
Maninder Singh gets back without a point.
Arjun Deshwal also gets back empty-handed.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 5-7 U MUMBA
Sep 11, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors won the toss and selected the choice of court
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus and touches on Rinku Narwal, Mayur Shivtarkar. SUPER RAID!
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
Abhishek Singh also comes back empty-handed.
Sukesh Hegde also comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Arjun Deshwal in the OD OR DIE raid gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in the second game of the night at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors have enjoyed a tremendous campaign thus far and currently occupy the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. They have enjoyed a good home leg so far and have scored eight of a possible 10 points and will look to continue their good run in front of the home crowd in Kolkata.
Skipper Maninder Singh has been the team's most successful raider with 114 raid points while raider K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have contributed immensely, with 86 and 58 raid points respectively. Bengal Warriors' raiding unit have managed, a league-leading, 10 Super Raids this season, a testament to their ability to turn the game on its head in a single raid. That was on full display in their past outing when Nabibakhsh wiped out Puneri Paltan with a five-point raid in the final minute to earn a victory for his side.
The defence, led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, has an astute look to it, with the likes of Jeeva Kumar, Mayur Shivtarkar and Adarsh. T providing some much-needed support to the corner duo. With talent and experience across the board, Bengal Warriors are among the finer sides and the league and they will try to showcase that against a defensively sturdy U Mumba outfit.
U Mumba's run this season has been a little inconsistent, but now having gone with three straight matches without a loss could indicate towards a strong second half of the campaign. While none of their raiders features in the top ten in the season's overall raid points tally, they have been clicking as a unit and Arjun Deshwal's near-Super 10 effort in the last match against Telugu Titans is an example of that.
Abhishek Singh remains as the lead raider for the outfit, the only one from U Mumba in the top 20 in the raid points charts this season, but he will look to the strong defence to back him up. Captain Fazel Atrachali is the third-best defender in this edition of the league and has been astutely supported by all-rounder Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh.
U Mumba, as Atrachali pointed out after their last match, have been able to strike a balance in their raiding and defensive units, and that could just be the key to make their way towards the top of the standings.