Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Patna: Bengal, Mumbai Look For Winning Return

News18.com | August 9, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in the first match of matchday 17 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Patna Pirates face UP Yoddha in the second match of the day at the same venue

The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba with both teams having won half their fixtures so far. Both teams will also be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.
Aug 9, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

We have seen some stellar raiding from Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh. Here's a collection of his best raids this season...

Aug 9, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, U Mumba have had the better of Bengal Warriors on 10 occasions, while the team from Kolkata have won just one match against the team from Mumbai.

Aug 9, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

U Mumba are fourth in the points table with 17 points so far from 6 games, while Bengal Warriors are in 7th position with 12 points from 4 games. Full points table

Aug 9, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Aug 9, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)
 

Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde

DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile

Aug 9, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form - 

Played: 6

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh 

Best Defender: Surinder Singh

Aug 9, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)
 

Bengal Warriors Form -

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh  

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Aug 9, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

Can Bengal Warriors, who have been scoring freely so far, get their first win over U Mumba in three seasons?

Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)

Bengal Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. He has been ably supported in offence by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan, who have both scored 24 raid points in four appearances.

In defence, Right Corner Baldev Singh has been in terrific form, scoring 16 tackle points in four appearances. His partner on the opposite flank, Rinku Narwal, has also notched up 11 tackle points so far, providing strong support to the defensive unit with timely assists as well. If Bengal Warriors manage to close out this game without giving away too many points late in the match, they could add another victory to their record.



After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Abhishek Singh has scored 35 raid points in his six appearances so far, leading the team in scoring. However, the star performer has been Right Cover Surinder Singh, who leads the team in tackle points with 20.

His season highlight was his four-point raid against Gujarat Fortunegiants that turned the tide of the contest in U Mumba's favour late in the second half. With the youngsters performing at a good level and the team boasting of stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, U Mumba are a dangerous outfit that can beat any team in Pro Kabaddi on their day.
