Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Bengaluru: Gujarat Eye Double

News18.com | August 31, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls face Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first game of matchday 35 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba at the same venue.

Bengaluru Bulls begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7 by welcoming Gujarat Fortunegiants to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The defending champions are currently fifth in the standings and can rise to third spot with a win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, have won just one of their last eight outings, but they'll take heart from the fact that they've already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this season.
Aug 31, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

BENGALURU BULLS SQUAD#

Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar

DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha

Aug 31, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -

Played: 11

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 7

Win rate: 36.36%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Aug 31, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form -

Played: 11

Won: 6

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win rate: 54.55%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Aug 31, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants have 2 games each, while one game between the two has ended in a tie.

Aug 31, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

The travelling caravan of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 takes us to Bengaluru, where the Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)

After getting the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match, Bengaluru Bulls will fancy their chances against a beleaguered Gujarat Fortunegiants outfit. Skipper Rohit Kumar returned to form with a 13-raid points effort in Bengaluru Bulls' last outing and he'll want to continue his fine form against the two-time finalists.

Rohit in tandem with Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat offer a big challenge to any opposition defence and with both stars now in top form; Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence must be at their very best to even think about taking some points from the contest.

In defence, Mahender Singh has been Bengaluru Bulls' leader for most of the season as shown in their last game, which saw him score six raid points. He along with Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran make for a formidable defence to penetrate for any opposition side.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, lost their previous outing against Haryana Steelers and they must turn around their recent run of results soon, if they're still hoping to make the playoffs. The two-time finalists have won just four matches so far with three of those victories coming in their opening three games of the season.

It is imperative for Gujarat Fortunegiants to end their slump against Bengaluru Bulls to keep their qualification hopes alive and a win over the defending champions once already this season can only be good for their confidence. However, they'll need both their offence and defence to return to their best for that to happen again. Their usually tight defence has been a bit loose this year, which is something captain Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi need to correct at the earliest.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' offence hasn't been at their best either with all-rounder Rohit Gulia as their leading raid points scorer. While Gulia's performances are encouraging, the all-rounder can't do it all himself and will require more support from the likes of More GB, Sonu and Abolfazl Maghsodlou in attack.
