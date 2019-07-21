Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Runners-up Gujarat Take on Defending Champions Bengaluru

Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat, who was last season's MVP, was in top form yet again, as he scored nine raid points against Patna Pirates, and will be hoping to continue his run. Sehrawat will be confident going into the match against Gujarat, considering he scored 22 raid points against the same opponents the last time he faced them.In defence, Bengaluru Bulls will look to replicate their showing from the last match too, as they accounted for a total of 15 points. Amit Sheoran starred with an impressive tackle strike rate of 83.33 per cent.Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will hope to start the season with a bang. Young Sunil Kumar will be leading the side yet again and Iranian raider Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali and Do-or-Die specialist More GB have been added to the mix to complement their already successful raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia.Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.In defence, captain Sunil Kumar, along with Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi, will try to make sure that coach Manpreet Singh and Gujarat Fortunegiants begin their campaign with a win.