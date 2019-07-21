LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Runners-up Gujarat Take on Defending Champions Bengaluru

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the second day of the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

It will be a repeat of the last season's Pro Kabaddi 6 final, as the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bengaluru Bulls were in action in the first day of the season as well, defeating 3-time champions Patna Pirates 34-32.
Jul 21, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Squads of  Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants -

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Jul 21, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls, who are the defending champions, piped Patna Pirates 34-32 in their campaign opener in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Jul 21, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants head-to-head record: Bengaluru Bulls 2 - 1 Gujarat Fortunegiants. 1 Tie.

Jul 21, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

In a repeat of last season's finale, Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first game of the second day of season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League

This is surely going to be a cracker of a game!

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Runners-up Gujarat Take on Defending Champions Bengaluru
Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)

Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat, who was last season's MVP, was in top form yet again, as he scored nine raid points against Patna Pirates, and will be hoping to continue his run. Sehrawat will be confident going into the match against Gujarat, considering he scored 22 raid points against the same opponents the last time he faced them.

In defence, Bengaluru Bulls will look to replicate their showing from the last match too, as they accounted for a total of 15 points. Amit Sheoran starred with an impressive tackle strike rate of 83.33 per cent.



Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will hope to start the season with a bang. Young Sunil Kumar will be leading the side yet again and Iranian raider Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali and Do-or-Die specialist More GB have been added to the mix to complement their already successful raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

In defence, captain Sunil Kumar, along with Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi, will try to make sure that coach Manpreet Singh and Gujarat Fortunegiants begin their campaign with a win.
