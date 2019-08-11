Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Bengaluru 26-26 Haryana

Event Highlights
Bengaluru Bulls had inflicted an all-out on Haryana early in the half and held a massive 12-6 advantage at one point but Haryana made a brilliant comeback towards the end and inflicted an all-out of their own on Bengaluru to close the gap before half time.
Vikas Kandola has been tackled down by Sumit Singh in a do-or-die raid for Haryana Steelers, a solid tackle that!
Next raid, Ashish Sangwan went for Bengaluru's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down easily.
Bengaluru Bulls 22-22 Haryana Steelers
विकास काले ने ते लठ गाड़ दिए आज! 💪
Those dashes! 😍😍
Lage raho Vikas!
That's a brilliant comeback from Haryana Steelers! They have inflicted an all-out on Bengaluru Bulls to pick up three points right at the death of the first half and this match has become extremely interesting.
Bengaluru Bulls 17-16 Haryana Steelers
HALF TIME!!!
Score: 17-16
Kuldeep Singh comes in and takes out Bengaluru captain Rohit Kumar. Bengaluru now have five men on the mat while Haryana have all the seven.
Next raid, Vikas Kandola goes for a raid and Mahender Singh makes an errorful tackle to reduce Bengaluru to just four men.
Bengaluru Bulls 15-9 Haryana Steelers
A milestone for Rohit Kumar that, he now has 600 raid point in Pro Kabaddi League and that came as he got a touch point on Ravi Kumar to give Bengaluru a 15-6 lead over Haryana Steelers.
14' Namma captain finishes his 600 point!
Score: 15-6
The first all-out of the game has been inflicted on Haryana Steelers by the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and with that Bengaluru have got quite a lead over Haryana here.
Bengaluru Bulls 12-6 Haryana Steelers
First All Out for The Bulls by Mohit Sehrawat!
Here is the full squad of Haryana Steelers. Out of these players, seven will be in the starting line-up when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay
DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo
Here is the full squad of Bengaluru Bulls off which seven will be in the starting line-up as they take on Haryana Steelers.
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
It's been a 50-50 battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers so far in the Pro Kabaddi history. But Bengaluru are the defending champions in season 7, can Haryana pull off another upset here?
We have faced the #DhakaadBoys just twice in the past 2 years and it's been 50-50 so far! We are all set to tilt the numbers in our favour!
It is Pawan Sehrawat vs Naveen as Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers. While Pawan has had an upperhand so far, it is still going to be an interesting raiding clash between the two raiders.
Welcome to another episode of #CatchingPawan - can @HaryanaSteelers' Naveen catch the Hi-Flyer tonight in #BLRvHAR?

Watch #VIVOProKabaddi tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar!
Watch #VIVOProKabaddi tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/Fo8tfGsoHS
Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers take on each other on matchday 19. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengaluru Bulls will take the mat at the back of three straight wins while Haryana Steelers are coming of a morale boosting win against Patna Pirates. With Bengaluru are the team in form, Bengaluru's defence stood up in their previous match against Patna and will look to have another good evening. Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record.
After starting with a win and a loss in their first two matches, reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls have registered three successive wins, which put them level on points with second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. In their previous outing against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls were outstanding from the outset and won the contest by 21 points. Pawan Sehrawat came close to a kabaddi 'Double', finishing the game with 13 raid points and four tackle points. Despite leading by a comfortable margin in the final quarter of the match, Bengaluru Bulls' defence was relentless and notched up four Super Tackles in the final seven minutes to keep the All-Out at bay. Skipper Rohit Kumar, too, delivered his season-best performance scoring seven raid points on the night.
After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers finally broke the jinx against Patna Pirates with an impressive 35-26 victory over the three-time champions. Right Cover and Corner duo of Ravi Kumar and Sunil combined for eight tackle points, while skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored three against Patna Pirates in a stellar defensive effort by Haryana Steelers. In offence, raider Vikash Kandola scored his maiden Super 10 of the season in just his second appearance while Vinay played a good supporting role with six raid points. Haryana Steelers' offence and defence found good synergy against Patna Pirates and coach Rakesh Kumar will hope that his team plays just as well when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.
Jaldbaazi bhi karte hai, toh bhi shaan se – that's @HaryanaSteelers for you!

Catch them in action in #BLRvHAR, tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar.
Catch them in action in #BLRvHAR, tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/0WjGzREU1q
