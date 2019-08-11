LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Bengaluru 26-26 Haryana

News18.com | August 11, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls lead Haryana Steelers 17-16 at half time in the first game of matchday 19 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The second match of the day will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans at the same venue.

Bengaluru Bulls had inflicted an all-out on Haryana early in the half and held a massive 12-6 advantage at one point but Haryana made a brilliant comeback towards the end and inflicted an all-out of their own on Bengaluru to close the gap before half time.
Aug 11, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

Excellent raid from Vikas Kandola as he gets a touch point on Mahender Singh to reduce the gap for Haryana Steelers.

Next raid, Vikas Kandola then bulldozes Pawan Sehrawat off the mat to bring the scores back to level.

Bengaluru Bulls 26-26 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls are gaining an advantage here once more after Vinay is tackled down by Amit Sheoran. Bengaluru regain their two-point lead.

Bengaluru Bulls 25-23 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat goes for a raid in a pressure situation for Bengaluru and comes back with two points, once more his strike rate in the second half in sky high.

Bengaluru Bulls 24-23 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Vikas Kandola has been tackled down by Sumit Singh in a do-or-die raid for Haryana Steelers, a solid tackle that!

Next raid, Ashish Sangwan went for Bengaluru's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down easily.

Bengaluru Bulls 22-22 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

A smart raid from Vinay as he gets a touch point on Ashish Sangwan to reduce the two-point gap between Bengaluru  and Haryana. Pawan Sehrawat goes for a do-or-die raid next and is pushed off the mat. Scores are back level.

Bengaluru Bulls 21-21 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

A mistake from Naveen as he accesses the lobby without getting a touch point and Bengaluru Bulls get a gift of a point. Next raid, Pawan Sehrawat for a raid and gets a toe touch on Kuldeep Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls 20-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

Scores are level! Vikas Kandola picks up a bonus point in the first raid of the second half and brings Haryana Steelers level with Bengaluru Bulls.

Next raid, Rohit Kumar is tackled down by Kuldeep Singh. Haryana lead for the first time in the match.

Bengaluru Bulls 17-18 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

That's a brilliant comeback from Haryana Steelers! They have inflicted an all-out on Bengaluru Bulls to pick up three points right at the death of the first half and this match has become extremely interesting.

Bengaluru Bulls 17-16 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers are trying to get back into this game, Vikas Kale tackles down Mohit Sehrawat to reduce Bengaluru to just three men on the mat.

Next raid, Vikas Kandola goes for a raid and takes out Sandeep. Bengaluru are now reduced to just two men.

Bengaluru Bulls 17-12 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat is everywhere! He now tackles down Vikas Kandola, who was targetting him in his raid.

However, next raid, he gets tackled down by Vikas Kale and what Kandola tried to do in his raid, Kale did in defence.

Bengaluru Bulls 16-10 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Kuldeep Singh comes in and takes out Bengaluru captain Rohit Kumar. Bengaluru now have five men on the mat while Haryana have all the seven.

Next raid, Vikas Kandola goes for a raid and Mahender Singh makes an errorful tackle to reduce Bengaluru to just four men.

Bengaluru Bulls 15-9 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

A milestone for Rohit Kumar that, he now has 600 raid point in Pro Kabaddi League and that came as he got a touch point on Ravi Kumar to give Bengaluru a 15-6 lead over Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

The first all-out of the game has been inflicted on Haryana Steelers by the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and with that Bengaluru have got quite a lead over Haryana here.

Bengaluru Bulls 12-6 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar goes for a do-or-die raid for Bengaluru and the umpires awarded him a point for a touch on Ravi Kumar but Haryana go for a review and lose it. No reviews left for Haryana anymore.

Bengaluru Bulls 8-4 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

Vikas Kandola goes for Haryana Steelers' do-or-die raid and gets tackled down! Haryana lose a man and Pawan is now revived for Bengaluru, this one's getting interesting.

Bengaluru Bulls 7-4 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

A Super Tackle from Haryana Steelers as the defence tackles down Mohit Sehrawat with ease. Haryana are closing the gap here and Pawan is not even on the mat for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls 6-4 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar goes for a raid and gets Sunil and Vijay in a remarkable fashion. However, Vikas Kandola goes for the next do-or-die raid for Haryana and takes out Pawan. That should give them confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls 6-2 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Both teams get a bonus point each after which Pawan Sehrawat goes for a couple of raids and takes out Dharmaraj and Vikas Kale giving Bengaluru Bulls an early edge over Haryana Steelers.

Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 Haryana Steelers

Aug 11, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Haryana Steelers as they face Bengaluru Bulls.

Vikas Kandola, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Naveen, Vinay, Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Aug 11, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Bengaluru Bulls against Haryana Steelers.

Rohit Kumar, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran.

Aug 11, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Here is the full squad of Haryana Steelers. Out of these players, seven will be in the starting line-up when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.

RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Aug 11, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Here is the full squad of Bengaluru Bulls off which seven will be in the starting line-up as they take on Haryana Steelers.

RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar

DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha

Aug 11, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

It's been a 50-50 battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers so far in the Pro Kabaddi history. But Bengaluru are the defending champions in season 7, can Haryana pull off another upset here?

Aug 11, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

It is Pawan Sehrawat vs Naveen as Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers. While Pawan has had an upperhand so far, it is still going to be an interesting raiding clash between the two raiders.

Aug 11, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Here are the standings for the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 so far. While Bengaluru Bulls are placed fourth on the table, Haryana Steelers reel at the 10th spot, having won only two of their five matches.

Aug 11, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

On the second day of the Ahmedabad leg, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers face off in the first match. While Bengaluru have won their last three matches, Haryana's win over Patna Pirates is likely to give them confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers take on each other on matchday 19. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls will take the mat at the back of three straight wins while Haryana Steelers are coming of a morale boosting win against Patna Pirates. With Bengaluru are the team in form, Bengaluru's defence stood up in their previous match against Patna and will look to have another good evening. Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record.

After starting with a win and a loss in their first two matches, reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls have registered three successive wins, which put them level on points with second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. In their previous outing against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls were outstanding from the outset and won the contest by 21 points. Pawan Sehrawat came close to a kabaddi 'Double', finishing the game with 13 raid points and four tackle points. Despite leading by a comfortable margin in the final quarter of the match, Bengaluru Bulls' defence was relentless and notched up four Super Tackles in the final seven minutes to keep the All-Out at bay. Skipper Rohit Kumar, too, delivered his season-best performance scoring seven raid points on the night.

After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers finally broke the jinx against Patna Pirates with an impressive 35-26 victory over the three-time champions. Right Cover and Corner duo of Ravi Kumar and Sunil combined for eight tackle points, while skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored three against Patna Pirates in a stellar defensive effort by Haryana Steelers. In offence, raider Vikash Kandola scored his maiden Super 10 of the season in just his second appearance while Vinay played a good supporting role with six raid points. Haryana Steelers' offence and defence found good synergy against Patna Pirates and coach Rakesh Kumar will hope that his team plays just as well when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.
