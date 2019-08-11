Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Bengaluru 26-26 Haryana

On the second day of the Ahmedabad leg, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers face off in the first match. While Bengaluru have won their last three matches, Haryana's win over Patna Pirates is likely to give them confidence.

Here are the standings for the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 so far. While Bengaluru Bulls are placed fourth on the table, Haryana Steelers reel at the 10th spot, having won only two of their five matches.

It is Pawan Sehrawat vs Naveen as Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers. While Pawan has had an upperhand so far, it is still going to be an interesting raiding clash between the two raiders.

Bengaluru Bulls will take the mat at the back of three straight wins while Haryana Steelers are coming of a morale boosting win against Patna Pirates. With Bengaluru are the team in form, Bengaluru's defence stood up in their previous match against Patna and will look to have another good evening. Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record.After starting with a win and a loss in their first two matches, reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls have registered three successive wins, which put them level on points with second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. In their previous outing against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls were outstanding from the outset and won the contest by 21 points. Pawan Sehrawat came close to a kabaddi 'Double', finishing the game with 13 raid points and four tackle points. Despite leading by a comfortable margin in the final quarter of the match, Bengaluru Bulls' defence was relentless and notched up four Super Tackles in the final seven minutes to keep the All-Out at bay. Skipper Rohit Kumar, too, delivered his season-best performance scoring seven raid points on the night.After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers finally broke the jinx against Patna Pirates with an impressive 35-26 victory over the three-time champions. Right Cover and Corner duo of Ravi Kumar and Sunil combined for eight tackle points, while skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored three against Patna Pirates in a stellar defensive effort by Haryana Steelers. In offence, raider Vikash Kandola scored his maiden Super 10 of the season in just his second appearance while Vinay played a good supporting role with six raid points. Haryana Steelers' offence and defence found good synergy against Patna Pirates and coach Rakesh Kumar will hope that his team plays just as well when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.